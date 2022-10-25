January trial cancelled as Rio Grande Compact states move to settle Texas v. New Mexico case

A settlement in the Texas v. New Mexico case may be on the horizon after months of negotiations. But not everyone is celebrating.

In an online status conference Tuesday, attorneys representing New Mexico, Texas and Colorado told special master Michael Melloy, who presides over the case, they reached a settlement. But attorneys representing the United States said they support going to trial because the proposed settlement fails to resolve violations of the Rio Grande Compact. After listening to the parties, Melloy called off a January trial date and gave the states until Nov. 14 to submit their motion for approval of the proposed settlement.

The details of the proposed settlement remain confidential but Texas and New Mexico described it as a resolution for the disputes between the states. These issues were "carved out" from water management issues within the state of New Mexico.

"The settlement ensures that Texas and New Mexico receive their fair share of water," said Jeffrey Wechsler, special assistant to the New Mexico Attorney General. "It resolves Texas' claims and New Mexico’s counterclaims."

"We have been actively participating in all of these negotiations for 10 months," said U.S. Department of Justice attorney Lee Leininger. "The problem is this is a partial settlement. It does not resolve the United States' claims."

Texas brought the case against New Mexico in 2013, alleging that farmers' wells in Southern New Mexico are depleting the Rio Grande water that New Mexico is required to deliver to Texas under the Rio Grande Compact. The United States later joined Texas' claim that New Mexico is violating the compact.

The sun rises at Caballo Lake State Park on May 31, 2021 as water is released into the Rio Grande for the 2021 water allotment season.

Trial called off, states will brief court on proposed settlement

The parties will regroup on Jan. 24, 2023 for a hearing on the motion to settle. Any settlement will also need final approval from the United States Supreme Court, according to the New Mexico Attorney General. The court will also have to determine if the states can legally settle the case over the objections of the United States.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas lauded the proposed settlement and criticized the position of the United States in a statement Tuesday.

"I’m very disappointed that the U.S. is exerting federal overreach and standing in the way of the States’ historic water agreement,” Balderas said.

The El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (EPCWID), the Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID), the city of El Paso and the city of Las Cruces are among the friends of the court — amici curiae — who can file briefs but are not parties to the case. All were in attendance Tuesday morning. Any ruling or settlement in the case could impact the supply of Rio Grande water both cities rely on for drinking water and local farmers use for irrigation.

Attorneys representing the irrigation districts voiced opposition to the proposed settlement.

"Your Honor, with all due respect, I do feel that the states, in their description of the proposed decree, are trying to pull the proverbial wool over your eyes," attorney Maria O'Brien, representing EPCWID, said to Judge Melloy. "This is not workable substantively or procedurally. So we oppose moving forward."

"This is a settlement over the objection of three major participating entities, who all run the project, and who all will be responsible for implementing this settlement," said attorney Samantha Barncastle, representing EBID.

Details of proposed settlement remain confidential

As early as July, the parties expressed confidence in a settlement, with Judge Melloy stating, "a settlement in principle has been agreed upon."

But talks broke down sometime after. By September, a trial seemed the most likely path forward. Melloy set a January start date but encouraged the parties to continue negotiations with a mediator. Melloy expressed surprise that the states reached a settlement proposal ahead of Tuesday's status conference.

The conversation Tuesday went in circles, as attorneys said that confidentiality prevented them from explaining the substantive disagreements between the states and the federal government. When states submit their motion by Nov. 14, the specifics of the agreement will remain under seal. Melloy gave the United States until Jan. 6 to respond.

After nine years, Texas v. New Mexico may be nearing a conclusion. But it's not the first time the parties said they were getting close.

“I’m not certain whether we are close or far apart,” Texas attorney Stuart Somach said Tuesday.

He was probably speaking for many who have been following the twists and turns in the case.

