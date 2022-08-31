January trial date expected for man accused in 2018 Attalla double murder

After discussions in a status conference Monday, Etowah County Circuit Judge Sonny Steen expects to hear capital murder charges against Joseph Randel Brown in January.

Brown is charged in the January 2018 stabbing deaths of Joey Walker, 59, and Johnny Whisenant, 49. The two were found dead in an apartment off Third Street SW in Attalla when the landlord did a welfare check and saw blood under a doorway.

Brown had been taken into custody for an unrelated offense before the bodies were found, authorities said at the time, before investigators suspected any involvement in the case.

He's remained behind bars since then, and the families of the two slain men have waited for the case to progress through the legal system.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid said the state is ready to proceed with the case; defense attorney John Floyd said the mitigation expert hired by the defense plans to visit Arkansas, where Brown previously lived, in October or November as part of the defense team's preparation. Mitigation experts in capital cases investigate evidence that could be used at trial, often in the sentencing phase of a case.

Reid suggested a January trial date would be more practical that a late fall date, because of the timing of those witnesses' visit out of state and the need to prepare reports from it.

"I think it's unfair to the families (of the victims) or the defendant to just keep setting it" for the next court date, Steen said, then pushed the case back again.

The judge said he would check calendars and set a trial date for January, with a status conference for any pending motions in early December. He asked defense attorneys to ensure that any expert witnesses have reports ready to provide to the state by that December hearing.

Members of both the Whisenant and Walker families were present in the courtroom for the brief hearing, and met with prosecutors afterward. They said it has been frustrating that the case has taken so long to come to trial.

Brown was charged with capital murder, burglary and two counts of animal cruelty; he is accused of killing two chihuahuas in the apartment, in addition to Whisenant and Walker.

