January unemployment rate in NH steady at 2.6%

Feb. 27—New Hampshire's unemployment rate of 2.6% in January was unchanged from December.

The rate a year ago was 2%.

In January, there were 743,460 employed residents, 1,350 more than in December and 560 more than in January 2023.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 200 from December to 19,670 in January. There were 4,330 more unemployed in January than a year earlier. From December to January 2024, the total labor force increased by 1,150 to 763,130, or 4,890 more New Hampshire residents than in January 2023.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for January was 3.7%, unchanged from December. The national rate stood at 3.4% in January 2023.