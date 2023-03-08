January US job openings dip, but still high at 10.8 million

A sign outside a McDonald's restaurant offers prospective workers an opportunity to get paid daily for their employment, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for January. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
PAUL WISEMAN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 10.8 million job openings in January, indicating the American job market continues to run too hot for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Job openings fell from 11.2 million in December but remained high by historical standards, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Employers also hired more workers in January. But layoffs rose.

For 20 straight months, employers have posted at least 10 million openings — a level never reached before 2021 in Labor Department data going back to 2000. The number of openings in January exceeded what economists had forecast and translates to about two vacancies for every unemployed American.

Still, there some signs the job market is cooling in the Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary report. Amid high-profile job cuts at many big tech companies such as Google and Amazon, overall layoffs rose in January to 1.7 million, highest since December 2020. And the number of Americans quitting their jobs – a sign they are confident they can find better pay or working conditions elsewhere – fell to the lowest level since April 2021.

The American job market has been surprisingly resilient in the face of punishing inflation and rising interest rates.

The years 2021 and 2022 were the two best years for job creation in official records dating to 1940. Hiring was expected to slow this year; instead, employers added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January, and economists expect that they added another 208,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The February numbers come out Friday.

In January, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lowest since 1969.

But the flipside of healthy economic growth and robust hiring has been a resurgence of inflation. Consumer prices hit a four-decade high last June — up 9.1% from a year earlier. Inflation rates have since come down — to 6.4% in January — but remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

In response, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rates eight times in the past year.

Fed policymakers are aiming for a soft landing — slowing the economy enough to contain inflation without causing much economic pain. One hope was that that employers would cut job openings — and ease upward pressure on wages that can feed inflation — and without actually cutting many jobs.

Many economists believe the Fed rate hikes will slow the economy enough to cause a recession later this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Job openings fell in January and quitting slowed as labor market showed signs of cooling

    Job openings declined in January in sign demand for workers may be easing. The number of people quitting jobs also fell.

  • U.S. job openings drop to 10.8 million — still too high for the Fed

    Job openings in the U.S. fell in January to 10.8 million, but the high number of available jobs suggested the labor market was still quite strong -- too strong for the Federal Reserve.

  • Potter backs blunt Chelsea to find firepower against Dortmund

    Graham Potter said on Monday he is confident goal-shy Chelsea can find their cutting edge to beat Borussia Dortmund and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.Portugal forward Joao Felix insisted Chelsea were under "zero pressure" even though the Champions League is the only silverware they can still win this season.

  • Joao Felix admits Champions League will sway Chelsea future decision as new players risk pay hit

    Joao Felix has suggested that Chelsea’s Champions League destiny will impact a decision on his future, while a number of the club’s players face the threat of taking a significant financial hit if they fail to qualify for next season’s tournament.

  • Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Shorter Bob in Glowing Selfies

    The model is camera-ready in the behind-the-scenes pics.

  • At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid

    The Israeli army raided a home in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, triggering a battle that killed at least six Palestinians and wounded more than two dozen others, Palestinian health officials said. The military said that one of those killed in the Jenin refugee camp was the suspected assailant behind a fatal shooting of two Israeli brothers in the northern West Bank town of Hawara last week. An Israeli police spokesperson said three Israeli forces were in fair-to-serious condition after being shot and wounded in Tuesday's firefight in Jenin.

  • Chelsea see off Dortmund to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Chelsea kept their season alive by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday."We have to say, over the course of two games, Chelsea deserve to go through," said Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

  • Headaches, coughing, burning of the skin: Symptoms Ohio residents have experienced after toxic train derailment

    A survey released last week found that those who live in and around East Palestine are experiencing headaches, coughs, pain, or burning of their skin.

  • Six killed as Israeli forces raid West Bank camp

    STORY: A raid by Israeli forces on a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday left at least six Palestinians dead. Among them was a Hamas gunman suspected of shooting two brothers from a Jewish settlement near Huwara last week. Witnesses said gunfire erupted when residents saw Israeli soldiers get out of a truck overlooking the camp.They later surrounded a house and used shoulder-fired missiles against the building, said the Israeli military. Along with the six dead, several others were wounded - including one member of the Israeli police force.A funeral procession was held for the dead - as the Israeli military identified the gunman as Abdel-Fattah Kharusha, and said his two sons were also detained. The shooting in Huwara last week sparked a backlash from settlers described as a “pogrom" by a senior Israeli commander. The village was the scene of more violence Monday night. This CCTV video shows Israeli settlers attacking a Palestinian family outside a supermarket. They were shooting at us with live ammunition, said Omar Khalifa.His wife was in the back of the car with their daughter Tia - this video shows her crying as she's treated from tear gas spray. We could have lost my daughter, he said. There was real danger to our lives. Israeli forces have killed more than 70 Palestinians since the beginning of the year - including militant fighters and civilians. At least 13 Israelis and one Ukrainian woman have been killed by Palestinians during the same period. U.S. officials continue to call for calm... but there is no sign the violence will let up.

  • Train Derailments are More Common Than You Might Think. Here's What to Know

    The U.S. Department of Transportation has registered more than 12,400 train derailments over the past decade, and they rarely lead to disaster.

  • UN 'alarmed' at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid

    The UN Middle East peace envoy urged Israel and the Palestinians Wednesday to calm surging violence in the occupied West Bank, a day after the latest Israeli raid killed six people.The Jenin raid was the latest in a string of deadly military operations in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

  • Atlanta bail fund rushes to support arrested ‘Cop City’ activists after 23 charged with domestic terrorism

    The Atlanta Solidarity Fund asked for donations to provide "bail assistance" to those arrested during violent protests in Atlanta Sunday night.

  • Christie Brinkley shares dilemma over whether to dye her grey roots blonde again

    She revealed that her son thinks her natural hair looks "cool".

  • If you want to balance the budget without raising taxes or cutting defense, Social Security, and Medicare, you'd probably have to fire nearly every park ranger and cut 70% of anti-poverty spending

    A CRFB analysis found that it'll take some massive spending cuts to balance the budget without touching Social Security and Medicare.

  • NC’s Tillis has one word to describe Tucker Carlson’s latest Jan. 6 coverage on Fox News

    Sen. Thom Tillis details what he saw on Jan. 6, 2021 and says there’s no room for extremes on either side in reporting.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Russia eyes pressure tactics to lure fleeing tech workers home

    RIGA, Latvia - The bank worker logs into work each day around noon - 8 a.m. in Moscow - from his rental in Southeast Asia, where he enjoys tropical greenery, warm, humid air and, most important, more than 2,000 of miles of physical distance from the nearest Russian military enlistment office. His employer, Sberbank, thinks he is home in the Russian capital, thanks to a reprogrammed router blinking in the corner, which always assigns his laptop a Russian IP address to trick the corporate systems.

  • Fox News Edits Out Trump Saying He Might’ve Let Russia ‘Take Over’ Parts of Ukraine

    REUTERSDonald Trump has long insisted that the Ukraine war would have never happened if he were still president, going so far as to blame the “rigged election” on Russia’s unprovoked invasion while claiming he had the magic words to stop the fighting “immediately.”During a radio interview with Fox News host (and longtime confidant) Sean Hannity on Monday, the twice-impeached ex-president finally revealed how he personally would have prevented the war. According to Trump, all he needed to do was

  • Columbus gun owners wary of city's new ammunition restriction

    Some Columbus gun owners are concerned about being labeled criminals under the city's new magazine restrictions.