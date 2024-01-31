January was a wild weather month. Here's what the February forecast looks like in Delaware

Tradition dictates that March comes in like a lion and exits like a lamb.

January blew that concept out of the water with heavy rains, flooding, Delaware's first snow since 2022, a deep freeze and 60-degree weather. It was a whole year's worth of weather in one month.

Delaware weather in January

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, January had a little bit of everything.

Overall, January 2024 wasn't too unusual, with the notable exception of the enormous amount of rain, much of which fell on January 9th. pic.twitter.com/QZLnW3qAQs — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 31, 2024

The highest temperature for Wilmington for the month was 57 degrees, which is a little short of the average January high temperature from 1991-2020 (63 degrees). The lowest temperature was 10 degrees, which matched the 30-year average.

The highest temperature in Georgetown was 73 degrees, which exceeded the 30-year average of 68. The lowest temperature was 14, which was better than the 20-year average of 9 degrees.

Wilmington exceeded the average highest day snowfall on Jan. 19 when 5.2 inches of snow fell in the area. The 30-year average is 4.1 inches.

Wilmington also exceeded the highest one-day rainfall with 2.5 inches of rain on Jan. 9. The average highest single-day rainfall is 1.21 inches.

Delaware weather in February

For anyone that was hoping for some more seasonable winter temps in February, it does not look favorable through about the first half of the month. The @NWSCPC is forecasting a 70-80% chance that we will continue to see above average temperatures through mid-February. pic.twitter.com/hRt4sicL0T — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 30, 2024

So what does February have in store for the First State? Well, don't expect any snow over the first few weeks.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is projecting a warm start to February. There is a 70-80% chance that the state will see above-average temperatures to start the month. According to the NWSCPC, almost two-thirds of the country will see above-average temps to start the month.

What's the Delaware weather forecast?

February will start with some very pleasant weather in the First State, according to Accuweather.com.

Wilmington

Thursday through Sunday will have sunny to partly sunny skies and high from the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will dip a little entering next week with highs in the low- to mid-40s with continued sunshine.

Dover

Thursday and Friday will partly sunny to cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance of rain on Friday morning. Sunday through Wednesday will have sunny weather with temperatures in the 40s.

Seaford

Thursday through Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the low-to mid-50s. Temperatures will dip a little bit heading into the work week. The sun will remain, but highs will only reach the mid- to upper-40s.

