Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

In addition, after the close of the market today, we will file an 8-K providing a 15-day extension for the filing of our 10-K for the full year of 2022. The company is unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense, because it requires additional time to complete its procedures relating to its year-end financial reporting and auditing process. Importantly, the extension is not expected to have any impact to our 2022 financial results in the release or any historical period. On today's call, Ramey will provide an overview of our business, Anselm will continue with a discussion of our financial results and introduced our 2023 guidance. Ramey and Anselm will then discuss our long-term strategy and financial objectives before we open up the call for your question.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Ramey.

Ramey Jackson: Thank you, John. Before I get into a discussion about our record results, I'd like to take a minute to recap Janus's highlights and accomplishments in 2022, a year of accelerating momentum, improving profitability, rapid deleveraging and most importantly, outstanding execution. We could not be prouder of our employees dedication, hard work and contributions to our fantastic results. Early '22 presented a challenging operational backdrop. We were experiencing rapid increases in our steel prices and other inflationary pressures on our inputs. While the lagging nature of our order book meant that commercial actions, we put in place to address such pressures took time to offset. We took steps that yielded improvements in revenues and EBITDA margins each quarter of 2022.

The results were driven by a combination of organic and acquired top-line growth, commercial actions, working off legacy price contracts, and relentless focus on cost control. We have built this organization through a combination of outstanding organic growth and smart strategic M&A. One of our four key focus areas in 2022 was the integration of DBCI and ACT, which we acquired in the second half of 2021. Both operations immediately began to contribute to our consolidated results. And I'm happy to report that the integration process is now complete, coming in faster with greater overall synergies than we had originally forecasted. In 2022, we celebrated our 20-year anniversary growing from a small office space in Temple, Georgia, to what is now a scale of operations that include 17 manufacturing and distribution plants, over 10,000 active customers, over 1,500 employees around the world and revenues in excess of $1 billion annually.

We continue to enhance our capabilities of our NokÄ Smart Entry offering and to expand our go-to-market strategy. NokÄ is a growing part of the suite of overall solutions we provide to the self-storage industry, and we look forward to providing a few updates on our progress later on this call. And finally, we delivered strong financial results, raising and exceeding financial guidance throughout the year, and delivering full year revenues that was up 36% in just over $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA growing 53% to $227 million. This drove our year-end net leverage to a record since going public of 2.8x, down over 1.5x versus the end of 2021 and comfortably within our previous target range. We are excited that in 2022, we were able to build on the momentum with record results, strong cash flow, while significantly and rapidly deleveraging the company.

We look forward to expanding our strong market position to capture additional share and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders in 2023 and beyond. With that, I will turn the call over to Anselm for an overview of our results for the quarter and the full year along with our initial 2023 guidance. Anselm?

Anselm Wong: Thanks, Ramey, and good morning, everyone. I am proud of our record results and our success during 2022 in growing our business generating healthy cash flow and deleveraging our balance sheet of Janus for success. I will focus my comments on our fourth quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue of $279.7 million was up 18.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven primarily by increased volume as a result of favorable industry dynamics across all of our sales channels, share gains, commercial actions taken to offset inflationary pressures and solid execution. Now let me give you additional color around our sales channel results for the fourth quarter.

R3 in commercial and other continued to generate strong growth consistent with prior quarters, while new construction saw a year-over-year decline. Specifically, R3 led the way with year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 42.7% driven primarily by continued growth in conversions and expansions. Commercial and other rounded out an outstanding year with fourth quarter year-over-year growth of 34.3%, primarily due to higher volume through our distributor network with the impact of the commercial actions taken during the year. Our self-storage new construction segment saw a year-over-year decline of 8.1% in the quarter attributable to the difficult comps in 2021 quarter when delays that had occurred in project permitting earlier in the pandemic eased and customers accelerate their spending to catch up.

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million was up 57.5% and compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, largely the result of higher revenues and efficiency gains, partially offset by higher cost of sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 24.4%, which was up 600 basis points from the prior year level, driven primarily by the positive impact of commercial actions and some easing in raw material costs, partially offset by continued inflationary pressures in other areas such as labor and logistics. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we produced adjusted net income of $32.7 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22. Adjusted net income was impacted during the quarter by drivers already covered, including increased volume, commercial actions and integration of our acquisitions.

For the full year, we generated cash from operating activities of $88.5 million, including $25.9 million in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures for the year were $8.8 million, down from $19.9 million in 2021 and continue to highlight the CapEx-light nature of the business. We are proud of our free cash flow profile, which reflects the financial strength of our results. In the fourth quarter, our free cash flow conversion of adjusted net income was 76%, while for the full year that conversion was 73%. We finished the year with $158.4 million of total liquidity, including $78.4 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Our total outstanding debt at year-end was $708.2 million and our net leverage was 2.8x at December 31. Now moving to our 2023 guidance on Slide 9.

Building off of the momentum we produced last year, full year 2023 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. This increase compared to 2022 is mainly attributed to the organic growth and commercial actions we have taken in the last 3 quarters to combat cost inflation. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $250 million to $275 million. At the midpoint, this represents a double-digit increase versus prior year and reflects an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 24% to 26%. We expect our margin profile to be stronger in the second half of the year than the first half. And for our margins in the second half of 2022 to be a good jumping off point for the beginning of 2023. We expect to produce another year of strong cash flow conversion of adjusted net income and having achieved our previous leverage target range and focused on maintaining our net leverage within our new target range of 2x to 3x.

Finally, we are off to a good start in the first quarter with revenue and profits in line with this outlook. Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Ramey to discuss our longer-term strategic goals. Ramey?

Ramey Jackson: Thank you, Anselm. Coming off this impressive record year at Janus, I'm pleased today to lay out for you beginning on Slide 10, our first longer-term vision for the company since becoming public almost 2 years ago. Over the last 20 years, we have built the industry leader in self-storage solutions that also both newer and rapidly growing offerings in the commercial, industrial and remote access sectors. That journey has resulted in strong market share particularly with the largest and most well-capitalized owners of facilities. We have plenty of room to grow across all of our sales channels and into new market segments. Here are the important takeaways I would like you all to understand from this call. First, we are focused on expanding our industry leadership position and well-structured, resilient markets that are not overly influenced by economic cycles.

Second, we have positioned the company to deliver strong revenue growth with a number of key drivers that I will discuss in more detail in a moment. Third, we are executing against our plan to deliver enhanced profitability, driving our adjusted EBITDA margins meaningfully higher. Fourth, our strong free cash flow generation, driven by a solid conversion of adjusted net income provides us with capital deployment optionality to drive shareholder value. And finally, we look to continue our proven ability of executing value-accretive acquisitions with a focus on bolt-on opportunities in adjacent categories that complement and benefit from our market-leading position in our core competencies. Let me recap where we are today to set the table for where we are going.

Today, we have a robust company that delivers strong top-line at over $1 billion annually EBITDA margins rising through the low 20s, a solid balance sheet that is only 2.8x leverage, a track record of solid conversion of adjusted net income to free cash flow. Over the course of the next 3 to 5 years, we expect annual revenues to grow organically at a 4% to 6% rate. Adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to a 25% to 27% range, net leverage to be in a range of 2x to 3x and free cash flow to be 75% to 100% of adjusted net income. We expect to accomplish this by expanding our leadership position in self-storage and growing share in commercial, industrial and other adjacent areas, all while maintaining a relentless focus on cost control and strong balance sheet.

Now let me dive a little deeper into the factors that will influence that growth. On the self-storage side, end-user demand has and will continue to come from life events, which are referred to in our industry as the 6 Ds, dislocation, divorce, disaster, death, decluttering and distribution. These life events often occur regardless of macroeconomic environment, making demand for capacity resilient. Today, continued high occupancy rates across self-storage mean we are still a long way off from equilibrium. So demand for new capacity continues to come from a combination of new construction, refurbishments and repurposing. Our margin profile was similar for any of those routes, allowing us to be agnostic as to the source of our growth. Our customer base today is better capitalized and more strategic than any point in our history.

And our share with the leaders in that group like the REITs is second to none. We are continuously expanding our portfolio of solutions to grow that side of the business, including increasing upfront design build capabilities like we have at BETCO, enhancing our smart entry offering like NokÄ and further increasing our dollar per square foot content. We have tremendous untapped potential on the commercial side as we continue to innovate and broaden our reach to various end markets as the need for commercial warehousing and distribution capabilities grow. Commercial customers also have a shorter life cycle as their doors are generally larger and used much more frequently as compared to self-storage, representing a recurring business for Janus.

And while the outsized growth we saw in 2022 and our commercial and other segment may result in challenging comps near term, we are very excited about our opportunities there. We continue to be excited about our NokÄ smart entry system business. Its open orders have more than doubled over the last 12 months and the pipeline of opportunities continue to grow. The build-out for the NokÄ ground game is ongoing, and we expect the addition of ACT to be a more important part of supporting this growth strategy. We are thrilled by our early success as well as the current trajectory of NokÄ as it becomes an increasing part of our offering to customers and contributor to our financial results. We expect to continue moving into adjacent verticals where we can create synergies and unlock value, potentially growing into new geographies as we move down that path.

In partnership with our customers to better serve the needs, we will continue to evolve our portfolio with new innovative solutions, keeping us at the forefront of our industry. Along with the solid fundamentals and organic growth we have seen to-date, M&A has been a big part of our journey. We have established a legacy of excellence with regards to identifying and acquiring assets and companies that bolster our solutions offerings and are accretive to our earnings. We expect opportunistic M&A to continue to play a role in our growth and we are continually evaluating potential opportunities for adjacent or bolt-on targets as well as technology and transformative targets. You saw us take a big step forward in our offerings with the additions of DBCI and ACT in 2021 and with their successful integration ahead of schedule and with greater-than-expected synergies and we are well positioned to tackle the next attractive opportunity that we uncover.

Areas of focus for us and potential M&A include self-storage interiors, warehousing systems, commercial and loading docks, exterior doors and technology and wireless solutions. So what does that mean in the aggregate? Simple. We will expand our leadership across our sales channels to drive top-line growth and improving profitability. We will accomplish this by partnering with our customers to deliver an expanded suite of offerings while also having the balance sheet strength and integration expertise to be opportunistic both tactically and strategically as opportunities arise. Let me turn it back to Anselm to go a little deeper into the financial particulars of our long-term outlook. Anselm?

Anselm Wong: Thanks, Ramey. Turning to our longer-term targets from a quantitative perspective. We expect to continue driving growth in both our top-line and our profitability, while also maintaining a robust balance sheet and generating strong cash flows. In the next 3 to 5 years, our plan calls for consolidated annual revenues to grow 4% to 6% on an organic basis, adjusted EBITDA margins to reach 25% to 27%. Our free cash flow conversion to be in the range of 75% to 100% of adjusted net income, and our net leverage to stay within our range of 2x to 3x. These targets are consistent with the solid trajectory in our business that we have demonstrated since going public. Now let me discuss the factors that we expect will drive our above-market revenue growth.

We see these targets broken down into 4 categories on top of our underlying market growth. First, we continue to drive a larger footprint, increasing our scope in self-storage in areas like design, build and moving into adjacent verticals and while also expanding our offerings in commercial and other. Second, we expect the upward trend in Janus-related content per square foot of installed self-storage capacity to continue as we introduce more value-added solutions. Third, we improved our contract structuring to better address the variability in our cost and our price reflect the appropriate margins relative to the services and solutions we provide. And finally, we will drive continued adoption and expansion of NokÄ and other innovative offerings with our customers.

Before I get to the drivers of our expected margin expansion, let me spend a moment on our cost. Our business has a number of cost inputs that have seen volatility inflation in the last few quarters, namely steel, labor, and logistics. And while the commercial actions we had taken to offset these pressures have a lagging effect, we were able to deliver steady margin improvement across the full year. Steel pricing remains volatile as evidenced by a number of price increase by North American mills during the first quarter of 2023 alone. So the improved contracting structure with customers I just discussed is key. Next, let me discuss the bridge from the roughly 22% adjusted EBITDA margins we delivered in 2022 to the target range of 25% to 27%.

The first step comes from improved operating leverage derived from higher volumes, essentially spreading fixed costs over a larger base. The second step is the commercial action and contracting changes we have implemented. Third, we expect to improve our product mix to favor higher-margin offerings. Fourth, we plan to drive further operational gains across our growing platform with a focus on efficiency and agility. And finally, we expect higher-margin technology enhancements and offerings of NokÄ to gain momentum. Moving on to cash flow and capital allocation. We have a proven track rate of solid cash generation and conversion of adjusted net income to free cash flow. We expect to continue growing our cash flows from operations in the coming years and for free cash flow conversion to be in the range of 75% to 100% of adjusted net income.

This puts us in a position of strength with regard to capital allocation options. We reached the bottom half of our previous leverage target range in under 2 years, and opportunities remain there as we reap further benefits from our growing scale. In addition to maintaining a solid balance sheet, we have a number of other capital deployment avenues we can consider, including M&A, growth investments and other value-enhancing initiatives to return capital to shareholders. I will not rank those potential buckets, but wanted to highlight that our strong cash flow generation puts us in a position to consider any and all of them. We are in constant communication with the Board around this topic and will consider all options of value creation for our shareholders, while always prioritizing the competitive base that our strong balance sheet provides.

Most importantly, we will be both strong and nimble. What we have built to-date positions us for an exciting future, one that is reflected in our outlook for 2023 and beyond. Thank you. I will now turn the call back to Ramey for closing remarks.

Ramey Jackson: Great. Thank you again, Anselm. As you can tell, we are excited about the results we have achieved and the outlook we provided. We are the industry leader in a resilient, well-structured market with plans to deliver above-market growth and improving profitability and the strength of our balance sheet and of our cash flows are differentiators for us as we look at a wide array of capital allocation options. We are proud of how Janus performed during 2022, including closing out the year with another quarter of record revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We entered 2023 well situated to build on the momentum we established for top-line growth and improving profitability, which should result in 2023 being another year of record financial results as we work our way towards achieving our longer-term targets.

I firmly believe in the power of this organization and our ability to deliver strong shareholder value over the long-term. I look forward to continuing our positive momentum in 2023 and beyond as we drive long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. Thank you again for joining us. Operator, we can now open up the lines for Q&A, please.

