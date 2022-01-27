Japan $87 Billion Innovation Fund Ramps Up Alternative Focus

Yuko Takeo and Komaki Ito
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10 trillion yen ($87 billion) innovation fund designed to support cutting edge research is boosting its focus on alternative investments as it nears its launch.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I can’t say a specific number,” said chief investment officer Masakazu Kita in an interview Wednesday. “But alternative assets should be of a certain amount, it should have a sizable weighting.”

While Kita is still helping put together the investment team, former HarbourVest Partners managing director Tadasu Matsuo has already been hired to serve as gatekeeper for the fund’s alternative assets, an indication of the priority Kita places on diversifying investments from the get-go.

Set to start by the end of March, the new fund will seek annual returns of 4.38% to pay out 300 billion yen each year for high-level research across Japan. The idea is to shore up the country’s declining position in frontier research, and help it innovate.

The fund has a basic reference point of investing 65% in stocks and 35% in bonds, but within that framework Kita says a diverse range of assets will ensure higher returns. An expansion of specialization in environmental, social and governance investment will come later, he added.

In addition to his experience at the global private equity firm, Matsuo previously served as head of alternative investments at Japan Post Insurance.

In as soon as a year, Kita hopes Matsuo’s alternative investment team will also include specialists investing directly in private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure and, down the line, even hedge funds.

Still, Kita said that it’ll likely take years for the portfolio to reach maturity, particularly with lower liquidity assets.

Analysts are forecasting that the 10 trillion yen fund has potential to push up domestic stocks, as the Bank of Japan slows its exchange-traded funds purchases.

Nomura Securities’ Yunosuke Ikeda estimated that the university fund could potentially boost the benchmark Topix index by 4% to 6%, extrapolating from the fund’s reference portfolio and some of Japan’s massive pension fund’s allocation methods.

“It’s possible that the boost effect could be double that in the next fiscal year,” Ikeda said.

A New University Fund Could Give a 6% Jolt to Japan’s Topix

Beyond Matsuo, Kita said the fund had also hired Masakazu Ikeda, former senior investment manager at Sompo Japan Insurance. Ikeda will be overseeing the fund’s broader strategy and asset allocation.

Once the alternative investments settle, the fund also plans on expanding its expertise in ESG, Kita said.

“In terms of hiring specialists, that’ll be the second wave,” said Kita. “As the correlation between social and economic returns increase, we’ll have to choose our sectors better.”

(Updates with further information from interview, analyst forecasts)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • Tesla's Record Q4 in 5 Must-See Takeaways

    Sales soared and cash is piling up. Here are the details from the quarter that investors should know about.

  • Musk Sees Human Robot Becoming Bigger Than Tesla’s Car Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The Optimus Human Robot is the most important thing Tesla Inc. will be working on this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told investors Wednesday, doubling down on a product he memorably previewed last year with a human dancing on stage.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That

  • Fed’s Hawkish Roadmap Sets the Path for Peers in Recovering Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will pressure economies in Asia to accelerate their own policy tightening, even amid broadly contained inflation and mixed pandemic recovery outlooks.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstrono

  • North Korea Steps Up Missile Barrage With Two More Test-Launches

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired what were believed to be two short-range ballistic missiles, adding to one of its biggest barrage of tests since Kim Jong Un took power a decade ago. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Investors Pile Into Gold, Seeking Safety From Market, Geopolitical Turbulence

    The SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund on Friday notched its largest single day of inflows on record

  • Unilever Plans Thousands of Job Cuts as Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to cut thousands of management positions to speed decision-making after activist investor Nelson Peltz built a stake in the consumer-goods giant, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeNasdaq Days

  • Inflation will hurt both stocks and bonds, so you need to rethink how you’ll hedge risks

    A 60/40 portfolio will bring massive losses, so it's time to invest in something other than bonds to provide some safety and income, writes Nouriel Roubini.

  • What's roiling stocks as the Fed moves toward rate hikes

    Remember those “landmines” the Morning Brief recently warned could detonate in 2022? One of them is just days from going off, and at the worst possible time.

  • How the Fed can garble its message and talk us into higher inflation

    If workers and businesses think the Fed has lost control of inflation, then they'll start acting as if higher prices are set in stone.

  • Apple to let iPhones accept credit cards without extra hardware - Bloomberg News

    For payments to get accepted on an iPhone, retailers currently use payment terminals to receive money on their iOS devices that are connected via Bluetooth, such as Block Inc's Square payment systems. The new feature will instead turn the iPhone into a payment terminal, allowing merchants to accept payments with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, the Bloomberg report said.

  • Facebook’s Cryptocurrency Venture to Wind Down, Sell Assets

    The Diem Association, formerly known as Libra, is selling its technology to crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital for $200 million.

  • Microsoft's Azure makes it the ‘cloud king,’ analyst says

    Piper Sandler Cloud Software Analyst Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft revenues, its cloud business, and better-than-expected earnings.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike periods

    The stock market tends to perform better amid rate hikes than some might guess. Here's what history shows, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.