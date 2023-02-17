Japan aborts launch of 1st H3 rocket carrying defense censor

1
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency aborted the launch of the first of its new flagship series H3 rockets on Friday, which was carrying an observation satellite also fitted with an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches.

The countdown had started. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency livestream and TV footage showed white smoke billowing from its main engine. But a pair of auxiliary rockets didn't subsequently ignite, according to an announcement at the launch site.

Further details, including the reason for the suspension, were not immediately available. JAXA was expected to provide an explanation later.

Friday's launch problem at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan is a setback for Japan's space program, which suffered an earlier failed launch in October of an Epsilon-series rocket.

Friday's launch was put off from earlier in the week due to weather after more than a two-year postponement from 2020 because of an engine development delay.

The rocket — Japan's first new series in more than 22 years — carries an Advanced Land Observation Satellite primarily tasked with earth observation and data collection for disaster response and map-making. The H3 also carried an infrared sensor developed by the Defense Ministry that can monitor military activity including missile launches.

The 200-billion-yen ($1.5-billion) H3 rocket was jointly developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a successor to the H-2A rocket, which is due to retire after its milestone 50th launch expected within the coming years to end its 20-year service.

H3, which is about 60 meters (196 feet) long, can accommodate more satellites and other payloads than the earlier 53-meter (174-foot) -long H-2A model, with its launch cost slashed by half at about 50 million yen ($371,000) by simplifying the design, manufacturing and operation in a bid to be lure more customers for its space launch service.

Space launch business has been increasingly competitive as the industry has been led by SpaceX and Arianespace.

H3 rocket’s main engine was newly developed with fewer parts by altering the combustion method while replacing the majority of rocket components with existing auto parts.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's New H3 Rocket Fails to Launch on First Attempt

    The H3 remains on the ground following a launch abort at seemingly the last possible moment. Ground controllers said the main engine ignited, but not the solid rocket boosters. The cause is not yet clear, nor when JAXA might re-attempt the launch. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

  • Japan's H3 flagship rocket fails to lift off after booster engine glitch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's H3 rocket, the country's first new medium-lift launcher in three decades, failed to lift off on Friday because two secondary booster engines strapped to the side of the space vehicle didn't ignite. During the live-streamed event, the H3's main engine cut off after the launch countdown had reached zero, leaving the 57-metre (187ft) rocket on its launch pad at the Tanegashima spaceport along with its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which is also equipped with an infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missiles. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said it is investigating the cause of the apparent failure.

  • Russian bombers intercepted by NORAD near Alaska

    The aircraft, which were identified on Monday, did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace and did not pose a threat, the joint U.S.-Canadian centre said in a statement dated Feb. 14. It added that the Russian flights were in no way related to the mysterious spate of airborne objects shot down by the U.S. military over North America in the past few weeks, the details of which remain unknown.

  • S. Korea: Unlikely that Kim's daughter groomed as successor

    South Korea on Wednesday said that it’s still premature to determine whether the recently unveiled daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being groomed as her father’s successor. Speculation about the status of Kim's daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, has further intensified since she recently took center stage at a massive military parade in Pyongyang and appeared in soon-to-be-released postal stamps — both events with her all-powerful father. During a parliamentary committee meeting in Seoul, Unification Minister Kwon Youngse, South Korea’s top official on North Korea, questioned a belief that she’s being primed as the North’s next leader. Kwon cited Kim Jong Un’s relatively young age – Kim turned 39 last month – and North Korea’s male-dominated power hierarchy.

  • Wait ... Did We Finally Find the Source of Dark Energy?!

    For the first time ever, scientists propose that dark energy is produced by a combination of black holes and the expansion of the universe. This is a big deal.

  • What is the biggest known star in the universe? Its radius is 1700 times larger than the Sun's.

    There are billions and trillions of stars in our universe. But what is the biggest known star in the universe?

  • Dwarf planet Quaoar has a ring system that defies our understanding of gravity

    On their way to a colony planet around Proxima Centauri b, roughly 4.2 light years from Earth, the crew of the Ark One suffers a species-threatening catastrophe while still a year away from their destination. The crew of SYFY's The Ark (now streaming on Peacock!), many of them untrained for the challenges at hand, must band together if they hope to survive the challenges of deep space travel. If they live to reach Proxima Centauri b, they’re certain to encounter all types of alien worlds on thei

  • Da Vinci understood key aspect of gravity centuries before Einstein, lost sketches reveal

    Sketches found inside Leonardo da Vinci's sketchbooks, show that he had already grasped the essence of Einstein’s 1907 ‘Equivalence Principle’ centuries before the physicist.

  • Ex-Google employee says the 'once-great company has slowly ceased to function' because of 4 core cultural problems

    Google has "no mission, no urgency, delusions of exceptionalism," and suffers from mismanagement, the former employee wrote.

  • Task complete! Perseverance Mars rover snaps photo of filled sample depot

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover recently snapped a photo of the Three Forks sample depot, which contains 10 samples for possible future return to Earth.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX abandons plan to build floating launch pads on the Mississippi Coast

    SpaceX paid $7 million for two oil rigs that would be transformed for launching rockets into outer space in Pascagoula. Here’s why it’s no longer happening.

  • New satellite photos show surface cracks from devastating Turkey earthquake

    Earth-observation satellites continue to assess the vast damage in Turkey and Syria caused by the devastating series of earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

  • Was Earth already heating up, or did global warming reverse a long-term cooling trend?

    Natural records suggest a cooling trend was underway thousands of years ago. DeAgostini/Getty ImagesOver the past century, the Earth’s average temperature has swiftly increased by about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). The evidence is hard to dispute. It comes from thermometers and other sensors around the world. But what about the thousands of years before the Industrial Revolution, before thermometers, and before humans warmed the climate by releasing heat-trapping carbon dioxide fro

  • Comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) passes close by the sun this weekend

    The comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) will reach perihelion, or the closest point to the sun in its orbit, on Saturday, Feb. 18. The comet will be visible from Earth at dawn and dusk.

  • We interrupt this cruise to launch a rocket. Port Canaveral has space vs. sea problem

    Launches from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral create timing problems for cruise ships coming and going from Port Canaveral.

  • After a Year of Tinkering, Richard Branson's Spaceplane Launcher Flies Again

    Virgin Galactic’s carrier aircraft VMS Eve took to the California skies yesterday for an important two-and-a-half-hour flight test. It’s the latest sign that the Richard Branson-founded company is preparing to resume suborbital flights.

  • Hugh Harris, the 'voice of NASA,' passes away after decades at Kennedy Space Center

    Hugh Harris, a public affairs leader at Kennedy Space Center for decades and often referred to as "the voice of NASA," has passed away.

  • Beachgoer stumbles upon record-breaking 3 foot-long dinosaur footprint left over 160 million years ago

    The footprint appears to capture the moment a ferocious Megalosaurus-like dinosaur rested or crouched down by the beach, say researchers.

  • Sex is real. Erasing it from science is ridiculous

    Rarely, if ever, has ideological posturing led to scientific progress. But a group of biologists is nevertheless giving it a go. They’ve suggested that scientists should make their language more “inclusive” by striking out a number of phrases from their vocabularies.

  • The weirdest moons in the solar system

    Earth's own&nbsp;moon, a beautiful but stark, dead world shaped by ancient volcanoes and countless impact craters, is undoubtedly the most familiar, but it's far from being the most interesting. Each of the outer solar system's giant planets is accompanied by a large retinue of satellites, many of which formed at the same time and from the same ice-rich material as the planets that host them.