Japan ad giant Dentsu named in Olympics bid-rigging complaint

A security member looks on before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, 2021.

Japan's competition regulator has filed criminal complaints against the advertising giant Dentsu and five other firms over the alleged bid-rigging of contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The regulator also filed complaints against seven unnamed individuals.

The announcement follows months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of Olympics and Paralympics events.

Tokyo-based Dentsu is Japan's biggest advertising agency.

On Tuesday, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it had also filed complaints against advertising agencies Hakuhodo DY Holdings, Tokyo Agency, Fuji Creative Corporation, Cerespo and Same Two.

"We determined that this is a malicious and serious case that will have a broad impact on people's lives," said Goh Okumura, an investigator at the FTC.

The companies did not immediately respond to BBC requests for comment.

Dentsu, Cerespo and Fuji Creative have already been banned for nine months from bidding for contracts with Japan's industry, foreign and education ministries.

Last year, Haruyuki Takahashi, an ex-member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee and previously an executive at Dentsu, was arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.

Mr Takahashi was accused of taking $380,000 (£315,600) in payments from high street business suit retailer Aoki Holdings, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 games. Mr Takahashi has denied the allegations.

Officials also said that a former chairman and two other executives of Aoki Holdings had been arrested in connection with the case.

Tokyo was awarded the Games in 2013, beating Madrid and Istanbul.