Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Japan Airlines has placed its first-ever order for the Boeing 737 MAX, announcing a plan on Thursday to buy 21 jets to replenish its narrowbody fleet.

The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet.

Reuters reported details of the deal on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

The JAL order ensures a foothold for the MAX with Japan's flagship carrier as Boeing strives to undermine Airbus's lead in the narrowbody market.

"One problem that has hobbled the (737 MAX) program is that despite good orders, there haven't been as many high profile users. This certainly helps a lot," said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with AeroDynamic Advisories.

Although JAL predominantly operates Boeing planes, it delivered a shock to the aircraft industry in 2013 when it opted to buy Airbus's A350 widebody aircraft over the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which at the time was struggling to correct technical problems.

While JAL's current fleet of 48 Dreamliners now dwarfs the 11 A350s owned by the carrier, the initial Airbus order raised questions about whether Boeing would continue to dominate the Japanese market.

Those concerns were heightened by the 737 MAX crisis, which led All Nippon Airways (ANA) to delay finalizing an order for 20 MAXs first announced in January 2019. ANA and Boeing concluded the MAX deal in July.

The Boeing 737-800 currently makes up the largest portion of JAL's narrowbody fleet, with the carrier owning 47 jets and leasing another 17 737s, according to JAL.

However, Airbus has gained traction in Japan's narrowbody market, with ANA's low-cost Peach unit operating A320s and JAL's Jetstar Japan flying leased A320s.

"It's a battle, keeping Japan," Aboulafia said. Boeing "seems to have scored a victory here."

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Harita Nickel Said to Weigh Top-End Pricing for Indonesian IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian metal and mining firm PT Trimegah Bangun Persada is considering pricing its initial public offering at the top of a marketed price range, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day

  • EU leaders set to back steps to compete with US, China

    European Union leaders are expected on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies. High energy prices and U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which offers $369 billion of green subsidies that often only apply to products made in North America, have raised EU fears of an exodus of European industry. "The European Council calls for ambitious action to complete the single market, in particular for digital and services," draft conclusions of the summit say.

  • Dovish Fed Hike Eases Pressure on Ueda to Change BOJ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- A dovish Federal Reserve decision and muddier outlook for the US economy may take pressure off next Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to reduce the central bank’s ultra-easy policy settings. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s

  • Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2023

    American Anna Davis returns to defend her title as part of the strongest field in the tournament’s history

  • Rallies from Bradley, Mitchell and Scott highlight theme from Day 1 of Match Play

    Rallies defined Day 1 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and no one came from further back than Keegan Bradley.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Visa (V) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Visa (V) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Drive On Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

    Leona Maguire returns to defend her title as many of the world’s best players compete for an increased purse

  • American restaurant server fumes over $70 tip left by tourists

    A viral tweet has sparked debate over differences between the US and the rest of the world when it comes to tipping restaurant workers

  • Tee times and matches for Day 2 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Here's a look at the tee times and match-ups for the second day of pool play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

  • SVB is "one of the safest banks" to store deposits: Venture Capitalist

    Even with recent turmoil, Founding Partner and Managing Director of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures Samir Kaul says SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with." Kaul told Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo that Khosla Ventures recommends companies keep some of their money at SVB, citing to FDIC's move to ensure 100% of all deposits. The firm, alongside several other venture capitalists, originally came out in support of SVB almost two weeks ago, issuing a joint statement encouraging companies to stay with the bank "in the event that SVB were to be purchased and appropriately capitalized." Even though almost half of all VC-backed companies banked with SVB, Kaul says the startup ecosystem remains "as vibrant as ever." That being said, he added the effects from the bank's early March collapse could take another 3 to 6 months to fully shakeout. The lesson to be learned from SVB's collapse: diversity. Smaller, more regional banks that specialize in certain industries are crucial for the economy. The hope, Kaul says, is that banks catering specifically to startups and entrepreneurs will still be around in the wake of SVB. Smaller, more specialized banks are important because they truly understand the unique needs of their customers. The California wine industry had a knowledgeable partner with SVB, and there's now uncertainty among some winemakers on how to move forward. Moving forward, Kaul recommends keeping three months minimum liquidity at multiple institutions, "just in case the unthinkable happens." Whether it's regional or larger banks, it's important to keep asset holdings "diverse." Key Video Highlights: 00:00:07 SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with" 00:00:27 Regional banks are "crucial" for economy 00:01:34 Always have 3 months liquidity in case "the unthinkable" happens For our full conversation with Samir Kaul, click here

  • U.S. Bancorp Says Business is Growing Despite Banking Industry Concerns

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Boeing to take charges on KC-46 tanker over quality issue -finance chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co. will take additional charges to the KC-46 tanker program due to a supplier quality issue with the center fuel tank, the company's finance chief said Wednesday. Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West did not disclose the precise value of the additional charges, which will be announced as part of the company's first quarter earnings, but margins at Boeing's defense business would be negative as a result. While 767 freighter deliveries "will recover in the second quarter," tanker deliveries will take longer "but we will recover the year," West said at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, adding that the issue would not impact Boeing's annual cash flow target of $3 billion to $5 billion in 2023.

  • Senior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive

    A veteran Meta advertising product executive will leave the company in May, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters, amid a months-long pruning of projects and staff that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the "year of efficiency." Dan Levy, currently the social media giant's vice president of business messaging, said in a post to Meta's internal social network on Monday that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Levy's departure and said business messaging would remain a strategic priority and area of investment for the company this year.

  • A man suing Buffalo Wild Wings over their 'boneless wings' has also sued Tom's Mouthwash, KIND granola, and Hefty recycling bags. An attorney says it's possible he's 'just being annoying.'

    A man has sued multiple companies over their product advertising. But some attorneys think the lawsuits are more of a distraction than a campaign for greater consumer protections.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinbase Suspends Algorand Staking Rewards

    Coinbase did not give a specific reason for terminating the rewards.

  • A new Taiwanese luxury airline is launching flights from Taipei to the US. See inside the swanky Airbus A350 flying the 12-hour route.

    Unlike other startup airlines, Starlux has entered the market as a full-service carrier with a first class cabin and Bluetooth-equipped TV screens.

  • Fox News Producer Sues Network Claiming She Was Coached To Give Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case

    A Fox News producer claims that she was “coerced” and “intimidated” by the network’s legal team into providing misleading and evasive testimony in a deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case. Abby Grossberg, who has worked on shows hosted by Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, also claimed that the network’s attorneys were trying to […]

  • An Arizona plant will pull CO2 from the air and trap it in concrete

    For the last two centuries, nearly all the concrete used in buildings, bridges, dams and roads has been held together with a key ingredient: Portland cement. The limestone and clay fusion is ubiquitous, inexpensive — and extremely carbon-intensive to produce.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.