Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames upon landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

A fire has broken out on a Japan Airlines aircraft as it came in to land at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, with TV footage showing flames coming from the plane’s engine and some windows.

A Japan Airlines spokesperson said Flight number 516 was carrying around 367 passengers from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido to Haneda when the incident occurred on landing. There were 12 crew members on board.

All passengers and crew on board are believed to have been safely evacuated, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Coast Guard said they are looking into the possibility of a crash involving one of its planes and the Japan Airlines aircraft.

Tokyo fire department also said that the fire is believed to have been caused by a collision between the passenger aircraft and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

TV footage from Japan’s public broadcaster showed a huge blaze engulfing the rear of the plane at the airport and the runway also appeared to have ignited.

Other videos showed firefighters battling to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire, and whether anyone was injured, was unclear.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has launched an investigation into the incident.

It comes as authorities in Japan were racing against time after a massive 7.6 earthquake and later a series of tremors caused widespread damage and devastation. At least 48 people have died.

Additional flights were supposed to operate from Haneda after Noto airport was shut down in the aftermath of the earthquake.

