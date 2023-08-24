Japan Airlines named the world's best airline, pushing Singapore Airlines to 2nd place

[Source]

Japan Airlines has been named the best airline in the world.

About the index: Earlier this month, luggage storage company Bounce published its 2023 Airline Index.

Bounce compared 52 large airlines for its international ranking, which included “the top 50 airlines by number of flights and two airlines that made the top three in our 2022 edition.”

To assess the airlines, Bounce looked at their total number of flights, percentage of cancellations, on-time arrivals, free checked baggage, staff service, meals, in-flight entertainment, seat comfort and staff service, among others.

More from NextShark: Koreatown mural redone after three-year-long community backlash accusing of it being like a swastika

The best airlines: Japan Airlines is first on the index with a score of 8.28 out of 10. The East Asian airline beat Singapore Airlines, which received a score of 7.63, and Qatar Airways, which placed third with a score of 7.50.

The airlines in fourth to ninth places are Korean Air, Vistara, All Nippon Airways, Ethiopian Airways, Air India and Azul Airlines, respectively.

Meanwhile, Emirates and Vietnam Airlines are tied for 10th place.

More from NextShark: Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, of 'Water Boyy' and 'The Stranded,' dies at 25

The worst airlines: Bounce also highlighted the airlines that are at the bottom of the index.

Wings Air had the lowest score of all: 0.37. The Jakarta-based airline is followed by Lion Air, which received a score of 0.61, and Jetstar Airways, which was given a score of 0.94.

More from NextShark: Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong lift COVID-19 restrictions on inbound travelers after more than 2 years

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian students attacked by group of teens on SEPTA train in Philadelphia, suspects to face charges