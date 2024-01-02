Japan Airlines plane strikes Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo airport, killing 5

A passenger plane burst into flames after it collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, leaving at least five people dead.

Japan Airlines flight JL516 was traveling from Chitose, Hokkaido, on Tuesday when it apparently struck a Coast Guard plane as it was attempting to land, officials told NHK, citing a preliminary assessment of the crash. Dramatic footage aired by the Japanese public broadcaster showed massive flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the passenger jet as it touched down at the Tokyo airport.

The fire quickly spread from its wing to the cabin while rescue crews raced to save those onboard. More than 70 firefighting vehicles responded to the runway blaze, which continued to burn for nearly two hours after the collision.

All 379 passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the flaming Japan Airlines plane, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said at a news conference. The pilot of the Coast Guard aircraft also managed to escape, but the five others on board were killed in the collision.

None of the victims have been identified.

Swede Anton Deibe, 17, who was a passenger on the Japan Airlines plane, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes. We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them.

“The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell. We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos,” added Deibe, who was traveling with his parents and sister.

The coast guard aircraft, MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8, was supposed to fly earthquake relief to Niigata prefecture after a series of tremors ripped across Japan’s western coast Monday afternoon. The initial quake, a devastating 7.5 magnitude trembler followed by multiple aftershocks, downed buildings and sparked fires across the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

At least 55 people have been confirmed killed and a desperate search for survivors continued Tuesday afternoon.

Haneda Airport is currently closed while aviation safety investigators and police investigate the incident. Officials said they are doing their best to reopen the transit hub, one of the busiest in Japan, by Wednesday at the latest.

