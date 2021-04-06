Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said it had retired its fleet of 13 Boeing Co 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines a year earlier than planned, having suspended operations in February after an engine on a United Airlines plane shed debris.

"JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website.

JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

Flying demand industry-wide is currently lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese carrier had an incident of its own with the PW4000 engines in December, when a malfunction forced a Tokyo-bound JAL 777 to return to Naha airport.

The engines are found on only a small number of older 777s operated by JAL, United Airlines Holdings Inc, ANA Holdings Inc, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, Asiana Airlines Inc and Jin Air Co Ltd.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in February had ordered immediate inspection of 777 planes with PW4000 engines before further flights after the National Transportation Safety Board found a cracked fan blade on the United flight was consistent with metal fatigue.

A spokeswoman for Pratt, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, in February said fan blades would need to be shipped to its repair station in East Hartford, Connecticut, for inspection, including those from airlines in Japan and South Korea.

Analysts had said airlines might speed up retirement of the planes as a result of the need for additional checks.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Sunday's Top 10 Plays

    Check out the top plays from Sunday night in the NBA.

  • Police respond to shooting, stabbing at southwest Fresno motel

    Investigators say first shots were fired during a child's birthday party, and then officers responded to a stabbing on a room balcony a few hours later.

  • Oil Drops With Virus Risks in Europe Dimming the Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged the most in nearly two weeks as growing delays in Europe’s reopening and looming Iranian supply dampened hopes for a swift decline in global inventories.Futures in New York slumped 4.6% on Monday, sending prices to the lowest in more than a week and markedly below U.S. crude’s 50-day moving average. The U.K. may delay global travel beyond May 17 if Covid-19 infections continue to surge around the world, while Italy also extended some restrictions for travelers, adding further pressure to a recovery in oil consumption.Meanwhile, Iran, the U.S. and the remaining members in the 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss potentially resurrecting the agreement, presenting a possible path toward removing sanctions on the Middle Eastern country’s oil exports. Yet, Iran indicated talks won’t succeed without the U.S. fully removing sanctions.“OPEC+ deciding to phase in production increases over time, when combined with news that potentially there could be more Iranian output, could very well mean that the market perceives there will be an imbalance more than previously,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Demand from Europe being significantly slower may derail” the near-term outlook for consumption.More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “a lot more” output being needed over the northern hemisphere’s summer to meet rising demand, and OPEC+ can adjust their decision as needed when it meets next at the end of April.Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised prices for May oil shipments to Asia. Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region by 20 to 50 cents a barrel from April. Most prices for northwest European customers won’t be changed, while most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents. The move hinted at Saudi Arabia’s confidence in Asian demand recovering further.Brent’s nearest timespread has remained in backwardation since last week -- a bullish pattern in which near-term prices trade at a premium to those further out -- signaling tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure

    Federal authorities said the incident took place mid-air during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August. Southwest said no passengers were aware of the situation, just some crew members.

  • GameStop to capitalize on 'stonks' rally with $1 billion stock sale plan

    GameStop Corp on Monday increased the value of new stock it may sell from $100 million to $1 billion, as the U.S. video game retailer seeks to capitalize on a surge in its shares from a Reddit-driven rally this year. GameStop stock has rampaged over 900% higher since January in highly volatile trading as amateur investors organized on social media sites such as Reddit staged a stubborn buying spree, winning out over Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted its shares. GameStop's shares fell as much as 13.9% on Monday.

  • Roblox Stock Is Gaining as ‘Buy’ Ratings Roll In

    The children's gaming phenomenon got a burst of recommendations, including initiations of coverage by banks that advised on Roblox's direct listing.

  • Jeremy Clarkson returning to Top Gear to honor late host Sabine Schmitz

    Clarkson will return to the BBC car series for the first time since his 2015 departure for a special tribute episode honoring the late 'Queen of the Nürburgring.'

  • Mathematicians Discovered a New Kind of Prime Number

    It's a bit delicate.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to add depth at center.

  • Gundecha Brothers: Famous Indian music gurus accused of sexual assault

    The BBC spoke to several women who have accused three famous classical musicians of sexual abuse.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence he is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, even though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said that he was aware of the time that Gaetz might have “legal issues,” and suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Though he didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced claims the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds."Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I'm in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe his intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if the former intelligence officer could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July, in which he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us he'll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive, and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.But Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I'llbe sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.