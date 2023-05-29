Japan on alert as N.Korea warns of satellite launch

STORY: Japan put its ballistic missile defenses on alert on Monday (May 29) and warned that it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory, after North Korea notified it of a satellite launch between Wednesday May 31 and June 11.

North Korea says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

Analysts say the satellite is part of a surveillance technology program, which includes drones and is aimed at helping nuclear-armed North Korea to strike targets in the event of war.

Japan's defense ministry said in a statement it would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy a North Korea missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters such a launch would be a serious violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning North Korea's nuclear and missile activity.

South Korea also called on the North to scrap the planned launch.

And China's foreign ministry called for dialogue to ease the escalating tensions.

Reclusive North Korea has conducted a series of missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japan expects Pyongyang to fire the rocket carrying its satellite over the southwest island chain as it did in 2016, a defense ministry spokesperson said.