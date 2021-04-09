Japan to announce Fukushima water release into sea soon

  • FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, the Pacific Ocean looks over nuclear reactor units of No. 3, left, and 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
  • An aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture in January, 2021. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)
1 / 2

Japan Nuclear Fukushima Water

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, the Pacific Ocean looks over nuclear reactor units of No. 3, left, and 4 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has decided to dispose of massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean, local media reported Friday, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told top fisheries association officials on Wednesday that his government believes the release into the sea is the most realistic option and that a final decision would be made “within days.”

A formal announcement is expected soon at a meeting of key ministers, Industry Ministry officials said Friday. They declined to confirm reports from Kyodo News and other media that the ministers will meet as early as Tuesday and have already reached a final decision.

A government panel, after seven years of discussion on how to dispose of the water without further harming Fukushima's image and the region's fisheries and other businesses, prepared a report two years ago saying a release into the sea is the most realistic method. The report mentioned evaporation as a less desirable option.

The release is expected to start in about two years after the utility, Tokyo Electric Power Co., sets up a facility approved by nuclear authorities. According to a preliminary estimate, a gradual release of the water is expected to finish before the plant cleanup ends.

A release of the water into the sea has faced fierce opposition from local fishermen and residents. Japan Fisheries Cooperatives Chairman Hiroshi Kishi said he rejects Suga's proposed release plan and demanded the government explain how it will address damage to the fishing industry.

The government has said it will do its utmost to support local fisheries and provide compensation for any damages.

In 2011, a powerful magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactor cores to melt.

In the decade since, cooling water has constantly escaped from the damaged primary containment vessels into the basements of the reactor buildings. To make up for the loss, additional water has been pumped into the reactors to cool the melted fuel remaining inside them. Water is also pumped out and treated, part of which is recycled as cooling water, and the remainder stored in around 1,000 tanks at the plant.

TEPCO, the utility, is contending with about 1.24 million tons of radioactive water.

TEPCO and government officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other radionuclides selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels for release. But some scientists say the long-term impact on marine life from low-dose exposure from such large volumes of water is unknown.

The operator says the tanks’ 1.37 million-ton storage capacity will be full in 2022, and that tanks will need to be removed to make room for decommissioning facilities.

Japan has sought the International Atomic Energy Agency's involvement in safety reviews and monitoring to help increase transparency and public trust.

Recommended Stories

  • No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge

    Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to bring a surge in coronavirus infections under control. The World Health Organization said Friday that it's very concerned as infection rates are rising in all of the world's regions, driven by new virus variants and too many nations and people coming out of lockdown too soon.

  • Biden to announce executive actions on gun control, name ATF nominee

    The actions include proposals to curb the proliferation of homemade "ghost guns" and to require the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states to follow.

  • Alleged hazing death at Bowling Green State University ruled ‘accidental’

    The autopsy showed that 20-year-old Stone Foltz died from “fatal intoxication” last month. Authorities said fraternity members encouraged pledges to drink entire bottles of alcohol.

  • EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

    The foundation of the case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is a mountain of video evidence, but presenting that to jurors isn't as easy as pushing play. Over and over, prosecutors have shown video from surveillance cameras, bystanders’ cellphones and police body and dash cameras, and have asked witnesses to annotate footage or photographs and narrate the action on screen. Large screens or projectors are fixtures of modern courtrooms, alongside software similar to PowerPoint designed for courtroom presentation of videos, photos and other evidence.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • Are Most Dogs Left or Right Handed? A New Study Reveals the Answer

    It's time to learn a little bit more about your beloved four-legged friend.

  • Blow to US vaccination campaign as J&J ‘one-shot’ vaccine deliveries plummet

    Biden officials allocate just 700,000 Johnson & Johnson doses for next week, down from 5m, after error in vaccine production A woman receives the J&J vaccine in New York on Thursday. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP US deliveries of the “one-shot” Johnson and Johnson vaccine are set to drop by 85% next week, in a setback to the government’s vaccination campaign. The Biden administration has allocated just 700,000 J&J doses to states for the week beginning April 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a huge drop from the nearly 5m shots allocated the week before. The decline comes after J&J reported a batch of its Covid-19 vaccines developed in Baltimore had failed quality standards and can’t be used – as Anthony Fauci warned the US is at risk from a new coronavirus surge. Distribution of the J&J vaccine – which requires just one dose, as opposed to the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines also authorized for use in the US – has been uneven since it was introduced. The government allocated 2.8m doses to states at the beginning of March, only for that to drop to 493,000 the next week, but the drop to April 12 is the steepest yet. The slowdown comes after workers at the plant manufacturing coronavirus shots for J&J and AstraZeneca accidentally conflated the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, the New York Times reported. It is unclear if the mix-up is the reason for the drop in J&J doses, and a J&J spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company still aimed to deliver 100m doses to the US by the middle of year, most of those by the end of May. The federal government has a deal with J&J for 200 million doses. On Thursday Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, told CNN coronavirus cases had plateaued at a “disturbingly high level”. More than 61,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. “It’s almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase,” Fauci said. Health experts have warned the rising number of coronavirus cases in dozens of US states is probably attributable to the spread of virus variants. Michigan has recorded the worst increase in infections over the past two weeks, at a rate not seen since early December. On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that nearly half of new US virus infections are in just five states, with New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey responsible for nearly 197,500 new cases in the latest available seven-day period. Despite Michigan’s rate of new infections in the past two weeks, Gretchen Whitmer, the states Democratic governor, has stopped short of ordering restrictions, instead asking for voluntary compliance. She has blamed the virus surge on pandemic fatigue, which has people moving about more, as well as more contagious variants. This week, Joe Biden said half of all American adults are on track to have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination by this weekend. The president has set a goal of delivering 200m vaccinations by April 30 – which marks his first 100 days in office. One in four American adults has now been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.

  • La Nina Is Fading But California, Gulf Coast Still Face Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- La Nina, the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that shifts weather patterns the world over, is fading away. But California may still be prone to dryness, and the U.S. Gulf Coast faces the risk of another busy hurricane season.Water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean will likely return to normal in the next few months, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said in a report Thursday.“The transition to neutral at this point is a fairly sure thing,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a forecaster at the CPC. “What month it will occur is still open, but in May, June, and July we have an 80% chance of neutral.”La Nina happens when the atmosphere above the equatorial Pacific reacts to cooler waters, depriving California and the West of rain and snow, allowing more hurricanes to grow in the Atlantic, causing dry conditions in parts of Argentina and flooding rains through Indonesia and across northern Australia.La Nina helped push this year’s winter storms away from the Golden State, leaving nearly 91% of its land gripped in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. But some scientists say the impacts of La Nina are exacerbated by climate change, which allows high pressure to build off the coast, also keeping rain and snow away and causing the dry weather that favors wildfires.Also See: Drought Is the U.S. West’s Next Big Climate DisasterAnd like La Nina, neutral conditions often mean less wind shear across the Atlantic, allowing more storms to grow. Last year the Pacific was in neutral or La Nina during much of hurricane season when a record 30 storms roared out of the basin, including 12 that hit the contiguous U.S.L’Heureux said predicting what the Pacific will bring in the later half of 2021 is difficult, in part because forecasts made in April tend to be the least accurate.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the country's ability to push back against China's expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and investing to combat disinformation. The draft measure, titled the "Strategic Competition Act of 2021," mandates diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It stressed the need to "prioritize the military investments necessary to achieve United States political objectives in the Indo-Pacific."

  • French influencer takes on Bolivia’s 'plastic lake'

    Bolivia’s Uru Uru Lake is more plastic than waterreflecting years of pollution and the scar of climate change(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) VOLUNTEER, MAGALI HUARACHI, SAYING: "I am now in a lake, but made of plastic. I don't find myself at the Uru Uru lake. I think that if we all do our little bit, by picking up our garbage or coming to help here, then we are going to make this place beautiful in a while.''Local volunteers, workers and even a French influencer are trying to clean up the mess(SOUNDBITE) (French) FRENCH SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER, ALEX DESSARD, SAYING: "It's a shame that so much garbage has come here because it has accumulated in many years, perhaps a decade. Now we have to think about the future. Let's clean and then we become aware so that we don't have to clean again."The highland lake suffered a major drought in 2016that lowered its water levels while rivers deposited mountains of plastic waste

  • Russian troops mass near Ukraine's border, raising threat of wider war

    The simmering conflict in Eastern Ukraine has threatened to boil over the past few days, with Russia massing troops near the border and pro-Kremlin media raising the specter of war.Why it matters: U.S. European Command went into high alert in light of the Russian movements, which some experts speculated could presage an active Russian military intervention in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine, where Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russian separatists for seven years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backstory: Kremlin hopes that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky would cut a peace deal on Russia's terms have faded, leaving a diplomatic deadlock.Direct intervention in the Donbas could give Putin leverage, bolster his standing ahead of parliamentary elections this year, and potentially help secure a much-needed water source for occupied Crimea. But the costs of such a war likely exceed any benefits for Moscow, removing all plausible deniability from Russia's war in Ukraine and risking a strong Western response.The other side: Zelensky tweeted Thursday that he was heading to the Donbas because a Ukrainian soldier had been killed overnight and he wanted "to be with our soldiers in the tough times."The crisis has sparked a burst of patriot fervor and a strong show of support from Washington, both of which have strengthened the embattled Ukrainian president, notes Dmitri Trenin of Carnegie Moscow.President Biden and virtually his entire top team called their Ukrainian counterparts over the past week, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Zelensky on Tuesday.While Kiev was dismayed when the French and German leaders met with Putin (and not Zelensky) during the crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday "demanded" in a call with Putin that "this build-up be unwound in order to de-escalate the situation," her office said.What to watch: Russian officials and pundits have been warning that Russia's hand might be forced if separatists in Donbas are slaughtered by Ukrainian troops. There's no clear factual basis for such fears, but they could provide a pretext for intervention.The bottom line: The flare-up is a reminder that the war in Ukraine is far from over and could deepen dramatically, now or some day down the line.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I Made Over My Closet With a Container Store Elfa System and OMG, the Sock Storage

    It’s no secret that I’m a Container Store obsessive . But while I’ve previously chronicled my love affair with Elfa shelving in my...

  • Russia wants Slovakia to return its Sputnik V vaccines

    Russia asked Slovakia on Thursday to return its Sputnik V vaccines it has received “due to multiple contract violations.” The official Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine said Slovakia’s drug regulator “in violation of existing contract and in an act of sabotage” tested Sputnik V “in a laboratory which is not part of the EU’s Official Medicines Control Laboratory network.” It tweeted Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control “has launched a disinformation campaign against Sputnik V and plans additional provocations.”

  • Smuggled Nvidia GPUs recovered after dramatic, high-speed boat chase

    Among the latest bits of news out of Hong Kong is an episode involving smugglers, a cache of stolen goods, and a high-speed boat chase that sounds like it was ripped straight out of a Hollywood thriller. Over the weekend, authorities in Hong Kong recovered a staggering amount of stolen property from a fishing boat anchored in the waters close to Hong Kong International Airport. The boat looked suspicious, apparently like some kind of getaway vessel, and it turns out that in hindsight, the officials from the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department who decided to take a closer look at the vessel were spot-on. According to TVP News, at around 2 in the morning, the officials noticed men appearing to off-load cargo from the fishing boat onto a speed boat. At that point, the officials' red flags turned into full-on internal klaxon sirens blaring that something is wrong. Things then kicked into high gear when the officials approached the fishing boat. The unidentified passengers hopped onto a speedboat and raced off toward mainland waters, according to the news summary. The local officials immediately gave chase, and while they ultimately couldn't catch the smugglers, they eventually turned back to see what all was hidden on the fishing boat. Jackpot. The goods included everything from shark fins to smartphones and a cache of a few hundred stolen GPUs that appeared to be Nvidia cards. "Appeared" being the keyword, though as a variety of sites including Kotaku have noted, the cards are believed to have been a kind made specifically for cryptomining -- and very much in demand at the moment because of a global supply shortage. Digital Trends offers a bit more detail, noting that these cards appear to be the CMP 30HX, which have been known to fetch $723 (that price, specifically, from a retailer in Dubai). This means, separate from the other smuggled goods that authorities recovered in this raid including skincare products and exotic foods, the reported 300 GPUs that were recovered mean that $219,600 in stolen graphics cards was part of this haul. Coincidentally, this came just one week after Chinese authorities arrested members of what some news reports described perhaps a bit dramatically as the biggest video game cheat company in the world -- a raid that also recovered luxury items. Per the BBC, this gang operated under the bizarre name of "Chicken Drumstick," and the game cheats they sold worked for titles ranging from Overwatch to Call of Duty. Customers paid subscription prices of between $10/day to $200/month for these illicit cheats, but in addition to apparently shutting this activity down, authorities also recovered a massive haul of luxury goods -- more than $40 million worth of assets, in total. The raid included several luxury cars that were recovered, and police arrested 10 people. The Chinese tech giant behind several gaming companies, Tencent, worked with authorities in preparation for the raid.

  • Demetrious Johnson still wants to see knees to grounded opponents despite knockout loss at ONE on TNT I

    Demetrious Johnson still thinks the rule of kneeing a downed opponent should be legal despite being on the receiving end at ONE on TNT I.

  • 3,000-year-old lost city unearthed in Egypt

    Archaeologists searching for King Tutankhamen's mortuary temple made an even bigger discovery, as they unearthed Aten, a 3,000-year-old lost city believed to have been founded by King Amenhotep when he ruled ancient Egypt. Betsy Bryan, an Egyptology professor at Johns Hopkins University who participated in the archaeological mission, said in a statement this could be the most "important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamen" was found in 1922. She added that it will "give us a rare glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians" during a time of great wealth. In September, archaeologists started a dig in Luxor between the temples of King Ramses III and Amenhotep III, on the hunt for the mortuary temple. After a few weeks, to the "great surprise" of the team, "formations of mud bricks began to appear in all directions," the mission said in a statement. "What they unearthed was the site of a large city in good condition of preservation, with almost complete walls, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life." To date the settlement, the team looked at hieroglyphic inscriptions etched on pottery, scarabs, rings, wine vessels, and mud bricks. They have found houses, tombs, a bakery, a workshop containing molds used to make ornaments and amulets, and a cemetery. These spaces have been "untouched for thousands of years," the mission said, "left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday." More stories from theweek.comSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

  • Ford's new Mustang Mach-E reportedly faces software glitch that's left some owners unable to drive

    There appears to be a problem with some early Mustang Mach-E vehicles that cause the car to "brick" - that is, they are unable to start.

  • Jon Jones on fight against Francis Ngannou: 'I think it will happen'

    Jon Jones expressed optimism over his bout with Francis Ngannou.

  • Policy changes help drive US migrant crossings to new highs

    Paying a smuggler, Edgar Mejia could afford to take only one child with him to the United States. “Pitifully, I had use him like a passport to get here,” Mejia said last week after picking up milk from volunteers at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station for the last leg of their journey to join relatives in Atlanta. Mejia, 32, and his son, who paid a smuggler $6,000 for a “new dream” that Honduras couldn't provide, are among the Border Patrol's nearly 170,000 encounters with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in March, a 20-year high.

  • NASA’s Perseverance is dealing with ridiculous cold temperatures

    When you see images from the surface of Mars it looks a lot like deserts here on Earth. It's dry and dusty and barren, and on Earth, we associate that kind of environment with extreme heat. On Mars, things are pretty much the exact opposite. The planet's distance from the Sun combined with its barely-there atmosphere and total lack of surface water or vegetation means that it doesn't hold on to heat very well at all, and leads to frigid surface temperatures. In a new post on NASA's Mars Exploration Program website, the space agency reveals the first temperature readings that its new Perseverance rover sent back. The rover has been on the planet for over a month now, and it's had to endure some ridiculously chilly weather during that time. Never creeping near the freezing mark, the daily temperatures range from a chilly high of -7.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-22C) to a low of -117.4F (-83C). Yeah, you wouldn't want to visit. NASA is very interested in the weather on Mars for some pretty obvious reasons. Crewed missions to the Red Planet have been discussed at length, and while NASA hasn't set any plans in stone, the space agency has kicked around the idea that it may be possible to send humans to the planet sometime in the 2030s. With that in mind, it's incredibly important to understand the climate, and the most vital part of it is temperature. NASA now has three "weather stations" on Mars in different locations. The Mars InSight lander provides temperature and other data, the Curiosity rover can also relay atmospheric conditions and temperature, and now the Perseverance rover offers a third data point whenever the space agency wants to check how the planet's temperatures are shifting. On Perseverance, the atmospheric data is collected by the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA), which can be powered up whenever NASA wants to collect climate data. MEDA was first fired up on the day after the rover landed and collected information for roughly a half-hour. It has since collected more readings and beamed them back to scientists on Earth as the rover waits for its tiny companion, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity to get started with its flight tests. The rover will spend around a month in the area around the helicopter, providing observations of the aircraft's progress in achieving manmade powered flight on another planet for the first time. Once that's done, the rover will be able to begin its scientific explorations of Mars in earnest and NASA gets to decide what features of the Jezero crater it wants to investigate first. The mission will also include sample collection, with the rover snatching material from the surface and preparing it to be picked up at a later date.