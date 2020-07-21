Japan approves dexamethasone as coronavirus treatment

FILE PHOTO: A security personnel wearing a protective face mask is seen with Tokyo's skyscrapers in the background amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry has approved dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, as a second treatment of COVID-19 after a trial in Britain showed the drug reduced death rates in hospitalised patients.

The ministry included dexamethasone as an option for treatment along with antiviral drug remdesivir in a recent revision to its handbook. The revision was widely reported by Japanese media on Wednesday.

In results announced last month, a trial by researchers in the United Kingdom showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co is among those that produce the drug.





