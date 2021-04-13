Japan approves plan to dump 1 million tons of wastewater from Fukushima nuclear disaster into the sea, arguing that it has been treated and isn't harmful

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
Fukushima thumb
An annotated aerial view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in February 2021. Insider/STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Japan approved a plan to put wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

  • The water has been treated, and now experts say it contains minimal radioactive material.

  • The release, set for 2023, is the latest move to deal with the aftermath of a 2011 accident.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Wastewater used to cool the Fukushima nuclear reactor is due to be released into the ocean after treatment, Japanese officials announced on Tuesday.

It is part of the nation's plan to decommission the power station that was destroyed in a 2011 tsunami, causing one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

Japan had previously warned that it was running out of space to contain the more than 1 million tons of treated contaminated water in storage tanks on-site.

Releasing the water into the ocean is an "unavoidable task," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. The water will start to be released in two years, according to the plan.

The water will first be filtered to remove most nuclear contaminants, but tritium, a form of hydrogen, cannot be removed from the wastewater.

Releasing the treated wastewater in the ocean would dilute this particle well below standards set by the World Health Organization, the cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

According to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, tritium is fairly harmless in small concentrations, but as the concentration of the particle increases, so does the risk of cancer.

"The Japanese Government's decision is in line with practice globally, even though the large amount of water at the Fukushima plant makes it a unique and complex case," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IAEA, an independent international organization that provides technical support for nuclear safety and has been advising the Japanese government, said that controlled water release is "routinely used by operating nuclear power plants in the world."

China and South Korea admonished Japan after the announcement. In a statement issued Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry called the decision "unilateral" and "highly irresponsible," saying it will "severely affect human health."

fukushima map
An annotated map shows the location of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Insider/Google Maps

South Korea has also condemned the decision, calling it "outright unacceptable" in a press briefing on Tuesday, The Korea Herald reported.

Fisheries have also called out the decision, saying that it might further damage the image of the quality of fish caught in the Fukushima area. Local fisheries have just returned to their functions after a decade of catching fish only for testing purposes, The Associated Press reported.

The US seemed to welcome the move. In a statement, the State Department said Japan "appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards."

"We thank Japan for its transparent efforts in its decision," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea after treatment

    Japan will release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, the government said on Tuesday, a move China called "extremely irresponsible", while South Korea summoned Tokyo's ambassador in Seoul to protest. The first release of water will take place in about two years, giving plant operator Tokyo Electric Power time to begin filtering the water to remove harmful isotopes, build infrastructure and acquire regulatory approval. Japan has argued the water release is necessary to press ahead with the complex decommissioning of the plant after it was crippled by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

  • Japan to release Fukushima water into sea

    Japan says it will release more than a million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station into the sea.On Tuesday, the government announced a plan to begin releasing the water in about two years.The plant's operator, TEPCO, will filter the water to remove harmful radioactive isotopes.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga again made his country's argument that the water must be released to decommission the Fukushima plant."We will secure safety which is far above the regulation standards, and the government as a whole will conduct exhaustive measures against harmful rumours. We've judged that oceanic release is a realistic (option)."One isotope that has sparked anxiety is called tritium, as it is difficult to separate from water.However, it is considered to be relatively harmless because it does not emit enough energy to penetrate human skin.Suga says that even still, its concentration in the water Japan dumps would be reduced to around one-seventh of the drinking water standard defined by the World Health Organisation.Other plants around the world routinely pump water with lows levels of tritium into the ocean.But local fisherman have opposed dumping the water for years.And neighbours aren't happy either.China called the move 'extremely irresponsible' on Tuesday, and spokesman for South Korea called the decision unacceptable.Japan has been working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency since the meltdown.Despite the outrage, the government has pointed out there is simply no more room at the site in the huge tanks that hold waste water.The Japanese government has been keen to stress the filtering and dilution processes.A senior government spokesperson emailed media outlets on Monday to request the term "contaminated" not be used in reporting, arguing it was misleading.

  • Republicans warn raising taxes would undermine Biden's infrastructure bill

    Rep. Garrett Graves, R-La., speaks out after joining a bipartisan meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss the plan.

  • A Pennsylvania museum apologized for collecting the skulls of Black Americans, saying it will return the remains to their communities

    The Penn Museum's collection of 1,300 human skulls contains 55 that belonged to people enslaved in the US and Cuba, researchers found.

  • White Claw Is Releasing A Higher Alcohol Content Version Of Their Fan-Favorite Seltzer

    We're talking 8% ABV, baby.

  • Hunters find human remains ‘scattered’ in wooded area, Georgia deputies say

    Deputies began combing the area and found human bones.

  • Fernando Alonso Says Teammates Are Surprised to Find Out He's 'Normal'

    Two-time Formula 1 champion has a reputation in the paddock of being difficult at times.

  • Taxes Are No Longer Due This Week -- but Here's Why You Should File Them Anyway

    A big reason for this change was that the recently signed American Rescue Plan -- the $1.9 trillion relief bill that paved the way for $1,400 stimulus checks -- includes a tax exemption for up to $10,200 of unemployment income. Because tax preparers needed time to account for this change, the IRS decided to push back the filing deadline, giving procrastinators everywhere a reason to celebrate. Right now, the IRS is juggling tax refunds and the distribution of stimulus checks, and we don't know if refunds claimed closer to the May 17 deadline will be subject to delays.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) to Turn Slagen Refinery Into Import Terminal

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) Slagenoil refinery in Norway addresses more than 50% of the country's total petroleum product consumption.

  • Bitcoin Dominance at 2-Year Low as XRP, Binance’s BNB Rally

    Bitcoin prices have doubled this year, but several major altcoins have risen by many multiples.

  • How to Get Rid of Ants in Your Home Once and for All

    Because there's no such thing as just one ant.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Biden administration revives Obama-era housing discrimination policies cut by Trump

    Former president ‘set us back years in the push for fair housing and inclusive communities’ as White House urged to address systemic racism with sweeping infrastructure package

  • Baby killed, two children wounded in random New York drive-by shooting

    Child that was killed would have turned one later this month

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Boehner slams Trump's conduct during the 2020 election, says the former president 'abused' his loyalists

    "He stepped all over their loyalty to him by continuing to say things that just weren't true," Boehner told USA Today about Trump and his followers.

  • Prince Harry remembers grandpa Philip as mischievous, unpredictable character

    WINDSOR, England (Reuters) -Prince Harry praised Prince Philip on Monday for his devotion to "granny" Queen Elizabeth, and described the late duke as a mischievous host who could captivate his guests with unpredictable remarks. Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. "Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself," Harry, who returned to the United Kingdom from Los Angeles for Philip's Saturday funeral, said in a statement.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.