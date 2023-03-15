Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko
·6 min read

By Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko

(Reuters) - As Tokyo spins up its defence industry for the country's largest military expansion since World War Two, it has run into a challenge: some of Japan's best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses.

Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year $315 billion military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern that Russia's attack on Ukraine - which it calls a "special operation" - could embolden China to invade Taiwan.

But a key part of Tokyo's strategy hinges on persuading commercial firms such as Toshiba Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and Daikin Industries Ltd, which for decades have quietly armed its Self Defence Forces (SDF), to ramp up production.

In a country with an ingrained public sentiment against militarism, that is proving a hard sell for some of its suppliers, according to Reuters interviews with six government and company officials.

In private meetings with the defence ministry over the last year, some firms have raised concerns such as low profit margins, the financial risk of building manufacturing plants that could be left idle after Japan completes its military expansion, and potential damage to their public image from arms sales, an official directly involved in the talks told Reuters.

The official declined to be identified or attribute the complaints to specific companies, citing the confidential nature of the talks.

The government is preparing legislation that includes raising profit margins on military gear from a few percent to as much as 15%, and the provision of state-owned factories that companies can use to expand production risk-free. Some are concerned that might not be enough.

"Until now, the ministry has taken the defence companies for granted," said Masahisa Sato, an influential ruling party lawmaker and former deputy defence minister.

Sato said it was increasingly difficult for Japanese executives to justify defence sales out of "patriotic duty" to shareholders focused on more profitable civilian ventures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's military buildup plan identifies defence manufacturing as a key pillar of national security.

Japan, however, does not have a national defence champion such as Lockheed Martin Corp in the United States or Britain's BAE Systems PLC, and many of the firms supplying the SDF are associated with more mundane products.

At Japan's biggest defence company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which is developing Japan's next jet fighter and new longer-range missiles to help deter China, military contracts account for only a tenth of its $29 billion in revenue last year. Most of its business is civilian aircraft components, power plant equipment and factory machines.

Aircon manufacturer Daikin has a munitions sideline; Toshiba, which makes electronic goods such as printers, also produces military-grade batteries; and Mitsubishi Electric makes radars and missiles alongside fridges and vacuum cleaners.

Since early last year, defence officials have been meeting with these firms and other top suppliers, such as car-and-helicopter maker Subaru Corp, to urge them to expand their lower-profile military units.

Reuters contacted 15 leading Japanese defence manufacturers, whose CEOs the defence ministry invited to talks with then- defence minister Nobuo Kishi in April, and in January with his successor, Yasukazu Hamada.

Three of them, Mitsubishi Heavy, Mitsubishi Electric and IHI Corp, which makes jet engines, bridges and heavy machinery, confirmed they had also taken part in other lower-level discussions.

Five firms did not reply, and the rest declined to say whether they had joined in other discussions. The companies who responded declined to give details of the meetings or any concerns they raised during the talks.

SWEETENERS

Many companies are reluctant to talk about their defence units, fearing it might put off customers at home, where anti-military sentiment lingers, or overseas, particularly in China, where resentment over Japan's wartime past could be politicised.

Reuters asked 10 of Japan's military suppliers, including Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin and Subaru, for interviews with their defence unit managers. Only Mitsubishi Electric agreed.

Masahiko Arai, the head of Mitsubishi Electric's defence systems division, said he welcomed government proposals and hoped that contributing to Japan's "safety and security" would be beneficial for the firm.

His biggest concern, he said, was what would happen after Japan's five-year military buildup ends, adding that other companies "are troubled by reputation risk". His unit accounted for about 4% of the $34 billion in sales the company recorded last business year.

An official at another major Japanese defence supplier, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said being directly involved with regional tensions might be bad for business.

"Reputation risk worries us a lot," the official said. "There have been occasions when our Chinese customers have expressed their discomfort when the topic of defence has come up."

Despite diplomatic tensions, China is Japan's top trade partner and a major manufacturing base for many Japanese companies.

When Japan ended a decades-long ban on military exports in 2014, it did not spur industry growth because of corporate timidity and overly cautious bureaucrats, analysts say. Mitsubishi Electric is the only company to have sold defence equipment overseas, with a deal in 2020 to supply radars to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, chemical company Daicel announced it would close its pilot-ejection system unit in 2020, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries said it told the defence ministry in 2021 it would stop making machine guns. Daicel cited low profitability, while Sumitomo Heavy said it was difficult to maintain production and train engineers.

'SPECIAL EQUIPMENT'

An opinion poll published by the government this month suggests there is growing public support for a bigger military as regional tensions with China and North Korea escalate.

In the survey of 1,602 people, 41.5% said they wanted to expand the SDF, up from 29.1% in the last poll five years ago.

Even so, Japanese companies often refer to their military products as "special equipment," the government official said.

Daikin, which generates 90% of its revenue from air conditioning, is among them. It does not list the artillery and mortar shells it makes at its Yodogawa plant in Osaka, western Japan, on its website.

"We aren't keeping our defence business secret; we disclose information about it in a regular way," a Daikin spokesperson said. "It's not about reputation risk."

On a street outside the barbed-wire topped wall that surrounds the Daikin factory, Reiko Okumoto, 66, said she had lived in the working-class neighbourhood surrounding it for more than 40 years without knowing it produces shells.

"It would be good if (Daikin) could step away from military work," she said. "But given how the world is, I know that's unrealistic."

($1 = 133.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Kaori Kaneko, Kantaro Komiya, Nobuhiro Kubo and Yukiko Toyoda; Editing by John Geddie and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • British Army 'too small' to take on threats posed by Russia and China, warns Tory MP

    The UK government has identified Russia and China as its threats while increasing its defence spending.

  • North Korea convenes meeting on agricultural stability amid food shortage woes

    North Korea held a cabinet-level meeting to discuss the issue of agricultural stability on Wednesday amid fears of food shortages, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. The meeting led by Kim Tok Hun, premier of the cabinet, saw senior officials come up with "various detailed action plans" to ensure stable agricultural production, the report said. This comes after leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to engineer a "fundamental transformation" in agricultural production during the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea last month.

  • Japan Needs South Korea to Defend Against Kim’s Missiles

    (Bloomberg) -- As Japan and South Korea attempt once again to put their bitter 20th century disputes to rest, it signals a growing recognition in both capitals that their 21st century security may depend on each other.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSigna

  • Second attempt to assassinate Russian deputy puppet head of Nova Kakhovka

    The resistance has attempted to assassinate Vitalii Hura, the Russian-appointed deputy "head of administration" of occupied Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, with the Atesh resistance movement claiming responsibility.

  • Analysis-Fear of the dark: Taiwan sees wartime frailty in communication links with world

    Taiwan is scrambling to secure its communications with the outside world against an attack by China, but even in peacetime cannot quickly repair critical undersea internet cables and lacks suitable satellite backups, experts and officials say. China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military and political efforts to force the democratically governed island to accept its sovereignty. The Ukraine war has lent new urgency to Taiwan's efforts to bolster its security, especially against Chinese cyber attacks or attempts to sever any of 14 cables that connect it to the global internet.

  • Polish special forces protected Ukrainian negotiators at early 2022 talks with Russia

    Poland’s special forces were entrusted with protection of Ukrainian representatives at the February-March 2022 negotiations with Russia in Belarus, Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on March 14.

  • Want to improve your gut health? Try these expert tips.

    It may seem simple, but a healthy diet can lead to a happy gut. Experts break down how to support your gut health through food choices.

  • The world economy is on the brink of collapse and all the Tories do is tinker

    For the past quarter of a century, beginning roughly with Tony Blair’s election, the British economy has been undergoing a slow yet radical transformation that now looks set to end in catastrophe.

  • Were Raiders interested in Aaron Rodgers? He hinted at Davante Adams. ‘Special rapport’

    Aaron Rodgers was a guest on the Pat McAfee show and was asked if other teams were interested.

  • First openly gay, Afro-Latino congressmember talks the importance of mental health

    New York Congressman Ritchie Torres reflects on his struggles with mental health, and stresses the importance of mental health resources.

  • Ukrainian Air Force comment on incident with American UAV in Black Sea

    The US will assess an incident involving a US Army MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-strike UAV and a Russian Su-27 aircraft, with another drone already operating at the site of the downed reconnaissance UAV.

  • 'I cried like I was there:' How two transfers from Georgia football stayed connected to team

    “I’m still in the group chat." Former Georgia players Tyrique Stevenson and Matt Landers stayed connected to Bulldog teammates after transferring.

  • Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car

    Volkswagen laid out on Wednesday the details of a planned all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros ($26,790), part of the German carmaker's push to derive 80% of VW passenger brand sales in Europe from all-electric vehicles by 2030. The car with a 450-km range (280 miles), to launch in Europe by 2025, will be the first on Volkswagen's modular electric platform to feature a front-wheel drive, with design elements that hark back to the first Golf, VW said in a statement. "We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses," VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer said in a statement.

  • St. Luke’s official: Change is needed in Idaho’s abortion laws before it is too late | Opinion

    Physicians do not want to practice in Idaho; they do not want to live and raise a family in a state that criminalizes care that is both medically appropriate and necessary.

  • What to do if you have over $250K in a bank account

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) is bringing up a lot of questions for people who have larger bank accounts. Kenny Polcari, Kace Capital Advisors Managing Partner, joined Yahoo Finance to share what he thinks you should do if you have over $250,000 in your bank account. Polcari’s first piece of advice is to diversify your banking relationships, saying having at least two is best, “one big money-centered bank, Chase (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC) or Wells Fargo (WFC) or Citibank (C) And then if you want to put money in a local or a regional bank that's in your area… you could certainly do that.” Polcari’s second tip for large account holders is to try investing in treasuries, “buy treasuries short term, three months, six months. This way you're kind of liquid. You're completely protected.” Polcari’s last investment tip: “put it in a CD.” Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Dave Briggs here. Key video moments: 00:06 On what to do with $1 million 00:16 "You shouldn't just be in one bank." 00:34 On investing in treasuries 01:36 On having $250K 02:27 "put it in a CD."

  • Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: 10 bold predictions for March Madness

    This is the season of madness, and what better way prep for the NCAA Tournament tip off than to look into the future and share a few bold predictions.

  • At least 12 Wisconsin companies did business with Silicon Valley Bank. Its failure points to need for more local funding

    More in-state venture capital for Wisconsin startups can help them avoid risks like those that brought down Silicon Valley Bank, WEDC secretary said.

  • Glass rains down from San Francisco skyscraper during storm

    As the latest atmospheric river storm made landfall, San Francisco saw wind gusts up to 77 mph at the airport. The gusts damaged 2 windows of a downtown skyscraper. One of the windows fell dozens of flights onto the road below.

  • The Iran-Saudi Deal Is Uncomfortable. Welcome It Anyway.

    The announcement in Beijing last Friday of an agreement to restore normal diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is certainly uncomfortable for the U.S. It reflects the growing clout China enjoys in the Middle East. The deal serves the primary U.S. regional interest in maintaining stability to promote the free flow of oil and liquefied natural gas. Given current Iranian conventional capabilities, a military escalation between Iran and Saudi Arabia could produce devastating consequences for the world economy.