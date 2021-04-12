Japan begins COVID-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms

An elderly woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine shots at a nursery home in Tsu, Japan
Rocky Swift
·2 min read

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan began COVID-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.

Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites across the country, using Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in Europe and delivered to the regions in the past week.

Just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get a shot from the first batch, while most regions will receive 1,000 doses or fewer, according to a health ministry schedule. Japan has a rapidly ageing population totalling 126 million.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato reiterated on Monday the government's projection that it can secure enough vaccines for Japan's 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of June.

"If imports from the EU go smoothly, I understand the country is expected to distribute vaccines that can be administered to all of the elderly," Kato said.

Tokyo also began on Monday a month-long period of quasi-emergency measures to blunt a fourth wave of contagion driven by virulent mutant strains and with the planned start of the Summer Olympics just over 100 days away.

Japan was among the last major economies to begin COVID-19 inoculations when it started in mid-February. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, has defended the pace, saying local governments wanted time to prepare.

"After tomorrow, we will inform the prefectures how much we can distribute, and they will decide how much to allocate to each municipality," Kono said on national broadcaster NHK on Sunday.

Japan is dependent on Pfizer's vaccine as the only COVID-19 shot approved by domestic regulators. The pace of shots is likely to accelerate in May as a greater number of imports from the company's facilities in Europe is due to arrive.

About 1.1 million people in Japan, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have gotten at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine's two-shot regimen so far. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is among some 90 bureaucrats who were vaccinated ahead of a meeting with United States President Joe Biden this month.

Shots for the general populace are not likely to be available until the late summer or even winter, too late to stem a resurgence of cases that appears to be focused on people in their 30s and 40s, according to Haruka Sakamoto, a physician and researcher at Keio University in Tokyo.

"The currently available vaccination cannot prevent the fourth wave of the pandemic," she said. "I think the younger generation is now going to be more greatly affected compared to the previous waves."

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss watchdog asked Credit Suisse on Greensill risks - SonntagsZeitung

    The head of Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA questioned Credit Suisse over risks in its dealings with now-insolvent finance firm Greensill Capital "months" before the bank was forced to close $10 billion of funds liked to Greensill, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Sunday. Alongside formal discussions on a technical level between the bank and FINMA, the watchdog's head Mark Branson personally discussed the risks with outgoing Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein during a meeting on an unspecified date, the paper reported, citing information it had obtained. FINMA declined to comment.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Red carpet in pictures

    The biggest night in the British film calendar, the Bafta Awards, is taking place in London.

  • Tears and cheers as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan

    Thrilled Japanese fans welcomed Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters victory on Monday, with broadcasters close to tears and the country's prime minister hailing the win as a bright spot during the pandemic.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • St Vincent volcano: Power cuts after another 'explosive event'

    Monitors report another "explosive event" at a volcano on the now ash-covered Caribbean island of St Vincent.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.

  • Mass flight cancellations at MIA leave passengers stranded with no hotel or rental car access

    Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • John Boehner says that Mitch McConnell 'holds his feelings, thoughts, and emotions in a lockbox'

    For Boehner, a jovial, backslapping politician who is known to publicly cry, McConnell's steely and to-the-point demeanor is quite a contrast.

  • Gaetz and Trump rep challenge report that the Florida congressman was denied a meeting with the former president

    Gaetz and Trump rep. Jason Miller contradicted CNN's report that Gaetz was denied a meeting with the former president.

  • Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says

    Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6. Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick, and then tested positive for COVID.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.