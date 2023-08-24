Japan begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into ocean

Japan began its 30-year discharge of treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean on Thursday. Photo courtesy IAEA

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Japan began its planned release of more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday, a controversial part of its plan to decommission the site.

Tokyo's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the discharge had begun in a statement published to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We, the ministry of foreign affairs of Japan, will fulfill our responsibilities from this day, when the first drop of water has been released, to the day when the last drop of water has been safely discharged," it said.

The discharge of #ALPSTreatedWater into the sea has begun. We will continue its efforts to gain accurate understanding from the international community and will do its best to lift the import restrictions on Japanese products and prevent reputational damages. pic.twitter.com/yGUqLdTOy2— MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) August 24, 2023

Since the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station was destroyed by a earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has been storing more than 1.3 million metric tons of radioactive water in more than 1,000 large tanks on the site.

The water, which is a combination of contaminated ground water and water that was used for cooling reactors, accumulates daily, and for years, Japan has warned that a solution was needed as they were running out of capacity and the tanks present security and safety risks, while also representing a hurdle in decommissioning the location.

Japan approved plans in 2021 to gradually release the wastewater into the ocean after being diluted with seawater and treated through a processing system known as ALPS that removes all nuclides except for tritium, a naturally occurring hydrogen atom that is a relatively weak source of beta radiation.

The discharge is to occur over some three decades.

Last month following the completion of a two-year study of the plan, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency gave Japan its approval, with IAEA head Rafael Grossi stating the gradual discharge "would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

Japan earlier this week announced it would commence with the plan Thursday, weather permitting.

TEPCO officials said Thursday morning in a press conference that the discharge was to begin at 1 p.m.

Plans state the initial discharge of some 7,800 metric tons will occur over a 17-day period, with a total four discharges to take place this fiscal year, amounting to 5 trillion becquerels of tritium added to the ocean.

The officials said that analysis shows the tritium concentration of the water released Thursday was between 43 and 63 Bq per liter, which is below TEPCO's limit of 1,500 Bq/l.

While South Korea signed off on the plan after the IAEA gave its approval, China has voiced strong disapproval.

On Thursday, Beijing warned that while a major catastrophe occurred in March 2011, a "man-made secondary disaster" could occur over Japan's decision to service its "selfish interests," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

"To forcibly start the ocean discharge is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act in disregard of the global public interest. By dumping the water into the ocean, Japan is spreading the risks to the rest of the world and passing an open wound onto the future generations of humanity," it said.

"By doing so, Japan has turned itself into a saboteur of the ecological system and polluter of the global marine environment. It is infringing upon people's rights to health, development and a healthy environment."

We don't want August 24, 2023-the day announced by Japan for the start of ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water-to be a disaster day for marine environment. If Japan does not change course, it must bear the historic responsibility for this decision. pic.twitter.com/uM2J3ezyGo— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) August 23, 2023

In South Korea, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on Japan to be transparent during the 30-year discharge.

"If it is released according to the measures announced earlier by the Japanese government, Korea sees no need to worry much," he said in a statement.