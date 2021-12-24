Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, rides on a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Type 10 tank during a review at the JGSDF Camp Asaka in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kishida’s Cabinet approved record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) budget Friday, Dec. 24, for fiscal 2022 that includes researches and development into future fighter jets and other “game-changer” arsenals as Japan bolsters its arms capability amid China's rise and its tension with Taiwan. (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP, File)
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

The 1.1% budget increase for the year beginning in April is the 10th consecutive defense spending increase and is in line with Japan’s pledge to the United States to strengthen its own defense capabilities to tackle increasingly challenging security issues in the region.

The budget, which still needs to be approved by parliament, includes a record 291 billion yen ($2.55 billion) for defense research and development, up 38% from the current year.

Of that, 100 billion yen ($870 million) is for development of the F-X fighter jet to replace Japan’s aging fleet of F-2 aircraft around 2035. It would be Japan's first domestically developed fighter jet in 40 years.

Japan and Britain recently announced joint development of a future demonstration fighter jet engine and agreed to explore further combat air technologies and subsystems. The project includes Mitsubishi and IHI in Japan and Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems in the U.K.

As China’s military buildup extends to cyberspace and outer space, Japan's Defense Ministry is also pushing for research into artificial intelligence-operated autonomous vehicles for aerial and undersea use, supersonic flight, and other “game-changing” technologies.

The budget allocates 128 billion yen ($1.1 billion) for purchase of a dozen F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp., including four with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities for use on two helicopter carriers being converted into aircraft carriers, key to Japan's joint operations with the United States in the defense of the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, formerly known as a dove, has quickly adopted more hawkish policies and said Japan should consider acquiring a pre-emptive strike capability in response to China’s military buildup and North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear capabilities.

The Japanese and U.S. militaries have compiled a draft joint contingency preparedness plan for a possible Taiwan emergency, such as fighting between Chinese and Taiwanese forces, Kyodo news agency reported Thursday, citing unidentified Japanese government sources, amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China.

China claims self-governing Taiwan is its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. It has increased its military threats by holding exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone.

Under the reported plan, the U.S. Marine Corps will set up temporary bases on islands in Japan’s Nansei chain between Kyushu and Taiwan for the deployment of troops in the early stages of a Taiwan emergency, while Japan’s military will provide logistical support as well as ammunition and fuel supplies, Kyodo said.

Japan and the United States are likely to agree to start drawing up an official preparedness plan at a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers expected in January, Kyodo said.

The plan, which also includes islands near Okinawa, the site of the bloodiest battle in World War II, is certain to face protests from local residents.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi refused to comment Friday on the report, saying only that Japan and the United Sates have action plans in case of emergencies and plan to update them, but that the details could not be disclosed. Kishi added that a decision by the Japan-U.S. committee in charge of negotiating the status of forces agreement between the nations would allow the U.S. military to open a new base on Japanese soil.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who remains influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party, recently cautioned Chinese President Xi Jinping against triggering a Taiwan emergency, saying that China should be aware of the serious consequences.

Japan’s defense spending now ranks among the top 10 in the world, according to international defense research organizations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals have little room for error in final three games for division title

    The final three games for both the Rams and Cardinals will be playoff-like atmospheres.

  • Japan plans record defence spending in 2022 with 10th straight annual increase

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government on Friday approved record defence spending, with a 10th straight annual increase in 2022, against a backdrop of China's rapid military expansion and North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. The budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 will rise 1.1% to 5.4 trillion yen ($47.18 billion), still less than a quarter of China's military budget this year according to official Beijing data. The higher spending plan follows a meeting in April between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's then-premier Yoshihide Suga, in which Suga pledged to strengthen his country's defence capability in light of a more challenging regional security environment.

  • Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment

    A Japanese health ministry panel on Friday recommended approval of the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc, part of plans by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to roll out new treatments by yearend as concerns rise about the Omicron variant. The panel decision sets the stage for shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced earlier by Kishida. Japan is betting heavily on oral treatments to keep serious infections and deaths at bay should a feared sixth wave of the pandemic emerge.

  • Niger disquiet grows over France convoy protester deaths

    France is facing a wave of anger in Niger, a key ally in the Sahel, over the deaths of three people in protests against a French military convoy last month.

  • Convoy of trucks spreads Christmas cheer

    The annual “Christmas Convoy” in Belgrade, Montana, features over 75 trucks decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.

  • Telecom Stock Roundup: AT&T to Divest Xandr, Motorola's Acquisition & More

    While AT&T (T) decides to sell its advertising division Xandr to focus on core businesses, Motorola (MSI) augments its mission critical portfolio with the buyout of 911 Datamaster, Inc.

  • Pemex Secures $500 Million Bridge Loan for Refinery Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays, SMBC and Banorte are providing a $500 million bridge loan to Petroleos Mexicanos to help finance its takeover of Royal Dutch Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Texas.Most Read from BloombergSingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look GoodOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudyOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThe co

  • Serial animal hoarder caught keeping more pets in squalid conditions in Queens home: prosecutors

    A court order couldn’t stop a serial animal hoarder from again turning her Queens home into a house of horrors, authorities said Thursday. Elizabeth Grant, 53, who served jail time in other animal cruelty cases, was busted again when cops found a menagerie of dogs, cats, turtles, guinea pigs and a rabbit living in squalor in her Queens home, prosecutors said. Grant kept more than 50 animals in ...

  • Biden says bipartisan bill funding ALS research "represents the spirit of the season"

    President Biden signed a bill Thursday funding research into neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Why it matters: The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act ensures $100 million annually in federal funding from 2022-2026 to research cures for and the prevention and treatment of the progressive disease that affects cells in the brain and spinal cord.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Japan, U.S. draw up plan for any Taiwan emergency -Kyodo

    Japanese and U.S. armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation for a possible Taiwan emergency, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources, amid increased tensions between the island and China. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own "sacred" territory and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claims, fuelling anger in Taipei and deep concern in Washington. Taiwan's government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if needed.

  • Dolphins likely facing Saints’ rookie fourth-string quarterback on Monday

    This game may have gotten easier for Miami.

  • Former Mizzou Tigers tight end Daniel Parker Jr. announces transfer to Oklahoma

    Parker, from Blue Springs High School, was Missouri’s starting tight end this season

  • Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

    Chanathip Songkrasin scored twice as Thailand beat defending champions Vietnam 2-0 in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday.

  • $2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements

    For over a decade, residents of the rural Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona have been promised miles of pipeline that would bring clean drinking water to their communities. The federal infrastructure bill signed last month includes $2.5 billion for Native American water rights settlements, a tool tribes have used to define their rights to water from rivers and other sources and get federal funding to deliver it to residents. “These are longstanding lapses in the building out of infrastructure ... to make sure that people in Indian Country are not left behind,” said Heather Whiteman Runs Him, who is from the Crow Nation of Montana and directs the University of Arizona’s Tribal Justice Clinic.

  • Intel apologises to China over supplier advice

    The US technology firm says sorry after it urged firms not to source products from Xinjiang.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 1st of February. This means the annual payment is 8.4% of...

  • UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

    British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies to impose a severe cost on Russia's interests and economy," she said in a statement. "The only way out of the current situation for Russia is through dialogue and I welcome the fact that Russia has signalled it is willing to enter talks in January."

  • Two Georgia poll workers sue One America News, Giuliani over debunked fraud claims

    Two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy theories have sued the far-right One America News Network, its top executives, and former President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly spreading lies about them. The defamation lawsuit was filed on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., by Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who was a temp worker for the 2020 election. The lawsuit targets San Diego-based Herring Networks, which owns and operates One America News Network, as well as the channel's chief executive Robert Herring, president Charles Herring, and reporter Chanel Rion.

  • China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an

    China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media reported that city officials ordered all residents to stay home unless they had a pressing reason to go out and suspended all transport to and from the city apart from special cases. One person from each household will be permitted out every two days to buy household necessities, the order said.

  • The China-Europe rail freight boom sidesteps shipping chaos but not border disputes

    Skyrocketing shipping rates have spurred new interest in using the land route to get goods from China to Europe.