Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.

The contract allowed the government to cancel a portion of the supply if it was unneeded, the official said in response to lawmakers' questioning. Japan had originally agreed to buy 120 million of the shots, with the bulk made domestically by Daiichi Sankyo Co. and other local partners.

About Astrazeneca 200,000 doses have been supplied to local governments in Japan, while 63 million doses have donated overseas, the official added.

Japan has predominantly relied on the mRNA-type vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its COVID inoculations and boosters so far.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Tight race in France's presidential elections

    France’s presidential election is set to begin this weekend. President Emmanuel Macron is facing a tough challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who is running on an anti-NATO platform. Elaine Cobbe has more.

  • SWAT - Nitroglycerin

    The team chases down two criminals fleeing in a van full of nitroglycerin.

  • German minister faces heat over vacation after deadly floods

    A German Cabinet minister has apologized for taking a long vacation shortly after devastating floods last year in the state where she was then a senior official, but it isn't clear whether the move will help relieve pressure on her. Anne Spiegel became the minister for families and women in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet in December. Before that, she was the environment minister and deputy governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state — the region worst hit by floods in July that killed more than 180 people in Germany.

  • With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

    It was the peak of this year’s omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. Regular patient beds were full. When she saw the dent, Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army team, knew the nurse had done her job.

  • Amber Heard Hopes She and Johnny Depp Can "Move On" After Defamation Trial

    Amber Heard penned a message to her fans two days before she and ex-husband Johnny Depp are set to face off in a defamation trial in Virginia.

  • IAEA says Ukraine carried out first staff rotations at Chornobyl

    Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday that it had carried out the first staff rotation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in three weeks, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, adding the agency would send a mission there soon to assist in returning in to normality. Russian forces occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said in early April they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus. The IAEA on Sunday said Ukraine had provided the agency with more information about damage to the site's analytical laboratories for radiation monitoring, saying the premises were "destroyed and the analytical instruments stolen, broken or otherwise disabled".

  • Forget Masters hats and pullovers — this is the merchandise everyone wants at Augusta National

    Psychologists would have a field day. Marketers would want to study the phenomenon and bottle it.

  • 2024 Watch: In the fundraising fight, Ron DeSantis is the $100 million man

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is an fundraising behemoth, hauling in over $100 million so far for his 2022 reelection, which is sending a 2024 signal

  • Queen Elizabeth says COVID left "one very tired and exhausted"

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left "one very tired and exhausted" as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of "this horrible pandemic". Britain's 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID in February and was described as having had mild, cold-like symptoms. The queen, who is patron of the Royal London Hospital, spoke on a video call to National Health Service workers at the hospital who had helped to build and run a 155-bed unit to cope with a surge in patients needing help with their breathing.

  • Mother, 85, Recalls a Desperate Struggle to Save Her Daughter in Ukraine

    Lidiia, 85, shuffled through the Lviv train station in western Ukraine as a wave of faster-moving travelers rushed past. Bent over almost double from a spinal disorder, her eyes were on the floor as she tried to keep up with her son, a few steps ahead. But her mind, she said, was on the village she had fled and the daughter she could not save when a Russian bombardment destroyed her house. Before the war came, Lidiia had lived peacefully in the farming village of Dovhenke, near Izyum, with her 6

  • Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

    Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the past weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place. "Thanks to a dome of high pressure sitting over the region, places like Long Beach and Santa Barbara, California, set daily record highs on both Thursday and Friday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger. CLIC

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ EP Says Star & Creator Quinta Brunson Is “A Lifelong Student Of Comedy” – Contenders TV

    Quinta Brunson said she knew that she and executive producers Randall Einhorn and Patrick Schumacker had something special with Abbott Elementary. Since it premiered, the ABC comedy has made waves on social media and gained a passionate following. “[The reception] is so humbling — it reminds you why you do this job,” she said. “We’re […]

  • Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tests positive for COVID-19

    Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said on Saturday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Jim Carrey May Consider Doing 'Ace Ventura 3' but Only if Directed by Christopher Nolan

    Earlier this month, Jim Carrey announced that his contemplating retirement. The 60-year-old actor...

  • Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors

    Elon Musk will not join Twitter’s board of directors as planned, the company’s CEO announced in a tweet Sunday night. Twitter had announced on Tuesday that Musk would join the board, but those plans apparently fell apart before the appointment could become official. “The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board,…

  • China says it will send government officials to inspect Big Tech firms over their use of algorithms

    China wants to review Big Tech algorithms, saying they could promote fake news, online addiction, and other harms.

  • UT Austin will allow cohabitation on campus regardless of gender or sexual identity

    UT Austin will allow students to live together on campus regardless of gender or sexual identity

  • 'Finfluencers' could face up to 5 years in prison if they provide financial advice without a license, Australian government says

    The crackdown comes amid survey findings that 64% of young Australians have changed a financial behaviour because of an influencer.

  • Ag Secretary Vilsack joins Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Collins in testing positive for COVID as outbreak spreads among DC officials

    Speaker Pelosi's and Sen. Collins's positive tests are the latest coronavirus cases to roil DC, as several government officials have tested positive.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."