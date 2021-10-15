Japan central bank will seek digital yen with 'simple' design, says BOJ official

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Japan yen note
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Any digital currency the Bank of Japan issues should have a simple design that private firms can use to develop financial and payment services for customers, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

If central banks were to decide on issuing digital currencies, they need to co-exist with private-sector payment services, BOJ executive director Shinichi Uchida said.

"To achieve vertical coexistence, a relatively simple central bank digital currency (CBDC) design is desirable for the private sector to use it as an ingredient" to develop various services, he told a speech.

For example, private entities could develop services that allow customers to use both CBDC and private payment means with a single wallet, Uchida added.

Global central banks have stepped up efforts to develop their own digital currencies to modernise financial systems and speed up domestic and international payments.

The BOJ has said it currently has no plan to issue CBDC. But it launched the first phase of experiments on CBDC this year and has set up a regular panel to exchange views with the private sector, as part of efforts to ensure any digital currency it issues does not stifle private innovation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • G-7 Finance Officials Outline Policy Principles for Retail CBDCs

    G7 finance officials have outlined a set of 13 public policy principles for the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

  • G7 finance officials endorse principles for central bank digital currencies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -G7 finance officials on Wednesday endorsed 13 public policy principles for retail central bank digital currencies, saying they should be grounded in transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance, the Treasury Department said. "Innovation in digital money and payments has the potential to bring significant benefits but also raises considerable public policy and regulatory issues," Group of Seven finance ministers and central bankers said in a joint statement.

  • Japan ruling party executive calls for $290 billion stimulus package

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan must compile an economic stimulus package worth at least 32-33 trillion yen ($282-$290 billion) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior ruling party official close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday. Such large-scale spending would be needed to fill Japan's output gap and achieve the central bank's 2% inflation target, said Kozo Yamamoto, an architect of former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies. "The package can be funded by issuing Japanese government bonds (JGB)," said Yamamoto, now Kishida's associate on economic policy.

  • 'Shadow inflation' is 'all around us,' economist explains

    The CPI rose 0.4% in September, strengthening inflation fears.

  • Asian shares track U.S. peers higher; dollar gains on yen

    Asian shares advanced on Friday, warmed by the embers of a strong day on Wall Street which also supported risk-friendly currencies and hurt the safe-haven yen, though worries about the Chinese economy capped gains. Oil prices were also back testing new multi-year highs, a drag on growth in energy-importing markets in north Asia, but good news for energy-exporting markets in Southeast Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.08%.

  • China's record factory gate inflation stokes policy dilemma

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's September factory gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) rose 10.7% from a year earlier in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, the biggest rise since the bureau started compiling the data in 1996. Producer prices have risen due to output curbs caused by a power crunch at a home and a months-long global commodity price rally.

  • The King's Affection: 3 reasons to watch this Korean palace romance drama

    Park Eun Bin plays a gender-bending crown prince opposite Ro Woon from K-pop idol group SF9.

  • Everything We Know About SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

    The latest MCU Spider-Man movie is looking to be a very wild ride. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming third installment. The post Everything We Know About SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Asia’s Coal Mining Revival Doesn’t Mean the Energy Crisis Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A crunch on coal production from key hubs in China and India is beginning to ease, but that won’t be enough to halt Asia’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowMajor industries in the region, including steelmakers to chemical

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding Blackhawks' Kirby Dach

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was suspended two games for boarding the Chicago Blachkawks' Kirby Dach in the season opener.

  • PBOC Keeps Status Quo on Liquidity With Policy Loan Rollover

    (Bloomberg) -- China added enough medium-term funds into the financial system to maintain liquidity at existing levels as policy makers looked to strike a balance between supporting the economy without fueling asset bubbles.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks L

  • The Daily Sweat: Buccaneers are very good, but giving a lot of points to Eagles

    If you want to bet Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it will cost you.

  • Argentina inflation spikes sharply despite battle to curb prices

    Argentina's inflation rate spiked back up to a higher-than-expected 3.5% in September after months of declines, heaping pressure on the Peronist government as it looks to keep prices down ahead of key midterm elections in November. The monthly rise of the South American country's consumer price index was above a median analyst forecast of 2.9% and well above 2.5% a month earlier. Argentina has been battling runaway inflation for years, which saps savings, incomes and economic growth.

  • U.S. Senator Warren urges Amazon breakup, India retailers want probe after Reuters story

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for breaking up Amazon.com Inc and Indian retailers demanded a government probe of the company after a Reuters investigation showed the e-commerce giant had copied products and rigged search results in India. The Reuters report reviewing thousands of internal Amazon documents, found that the U.S. company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands in India, one of the company’s largest growth markets.

  • Nintendo Dips After New Switch Disappoints in Japan Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s pricier new Switch console sold less than half its predecessor managed during its opening weekend in Japan, suggesting supply constraints were hampering the company’s biggest product launch in years.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Lo

  • Jewish death row inmate in Texas could get new trial after judge is accused of being antisemitic

    Jewish death row inmate in Texas could get new trial after judge is accused of being antisemitic

  • FDA scientists' analysis of J&J COVID-19 booster data raises red flags

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.

  • Singapore Deaths at Record, Sydney Ends Quarantine: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s most populous state will open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers -- who will no longer need to quarantine -- from Nov. 1. The policy shift will end more than 18 months of near-isolation from the rest of the world. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion F

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.