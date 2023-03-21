Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

KARL RITTER
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit. The dueling summits come as the longtime rivals are on diplomatic offensives.

Kishida will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.

He will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, and show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of G-7,” during his visit to Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in announcing his trip to Kyiv.

At the talks, Kishida will show his “absolute rejection of Russia’s one-sided change to the status quo by invasion and force, and to affirm his commitment to defend the rules-based international order,” the ministry’s statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Xi to the Kremlin on a visit both nations describe as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

Japanese public television channel NTV showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. His surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and the week after a breakthrough summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel.

In New Delhi, Kishida called for developing and Global South countries to raise their voices to defend the rules-based international order and help stop Russia’s war.

Japan, which has territorial disputes over islands with both China and Russia, is particularly concerned about the close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which have conducted joint military exercises near Japan’s coasts.

Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home. U.S. President Joe Biden took a similar route to visit Kyiv last month, just before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Due to limitations of Japan’s pacifist constitution, his trip was arranged secretly. Kishida is Japan’s first postwar leader to enter a war zone. Kishida, invited by Zelenskyy in January to visit Kyiv, was also asked before his trip to India about a rumor of his possible trip at the end of March, denied it and said nothing concrete has been decided.

Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion and providing humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

Japan was quick to react because it fears the possible impact of a war in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has escalated tensions around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy.

Television footage on NTV showed Kishida getting on a train from the Polish station of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, with a number of officials.

Due to its pacifist principles, Japan’s support for Ukraine has also been limited to non-combative military equipment such as helmets, bulletproof vests and drones, and humanitarian supplies including generators.

Japan has contributed more than $7 billion to Ukraine, and accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing assistance and support for jobs and education, a rare move in a country that is known for its strict immigration policy.

__

AP reporter Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

    Kyiv expects China to use its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday. "Ukraine is following the Chinese President's visit to Russia closely," Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters shortly after Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Xi’s New Top Aide Highlights Chinese Leader’s Grip on Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping’s new chief of staff is the highest ranking Communist Party official in four decades to take the job — in a sign of the Chinese leader’s tightening grip on power in the world’s No. 2 economy.Former Beijing party boss Cai Qi was named head of the party Central Committee’s General Office, a key position that handles administrative and logistical matters.The appointment was made public in a government statement late Monday about Xi’s visit to Moscow. Cai is serving in his

  • Japan plans $75 billion investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention. The plan he announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there. Kishida also said Japan wanted Russia's invasion of Ukraine to end as soon as possible and called on the "Global South", a broad term referring to countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America, to "show solidarity" after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • EU nations rush to scrape up one million artillery rounds for Ukraine

    Europeans try a mix of eased procurement procedures and subsidies to boost the delivery of urgently needed weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

  • EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine

    European Union ministers agreed Monday on a two-billion-euro plan to raid their own arsenals and jointly purchase desperately needed ammunition for Ukraine.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the plan was to purchase from European manufacturers and sign contracts for the ammunition for Ukraine by the end of May.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan plans rally after home raid

    STORY: He made the statement in a speech livestreamed on Youtube a day after his supporters clashed with police at his property in Lahore.Police entered Khan’s property and clashed with supporters after Khan arrived in Islamabad for the court appearance to address charges of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office. Khan says he followed legal procedures in acquiring the gifts.Khan is facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted the failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday (March 14).Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir told Reuters that police had arrived outside Khan's house to collect evidence about attacks on police and people wanted in various cases.Pakistan's information minister said this week that the government had nothing to do with the police action and that the police were complying with court orders.

  • Anxious Traders Map Out Strategies for Monday Market Drama

    (Bloomberg) -- With the fate of Credit Suisse Group AG finally decided, investors were getting ready for another gut-wrenching week of trading.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingBrokers, like Anthony Cohen of Marke

  • Kate Middleton re-wears her $95 'staple' sneakers in adorable Mother's Day snap

    Kate Middleton just re-wore her favourite pair of $95 Superga sneakers — and they're perfect for spring.

  • If You Invested $100 in 3M Company In 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Industrial conglomerate 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has outperformed the S&P 500 for the vast majority of the past two decades. It's a potential turning point for investors who must decide whether 3M's best days are gone or if the past several years are a temporary bump in a multidecade story of success. Your mind often gives more weight to recent events, which could help explain why Wall Street is down so much on 3M stock.

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed the most recent trading day at $75.14, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session.

  • Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs, no licence needed

    Too young for a driver's licence at 15, Evelina Christiansen is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden, where teens can drive any car modified to roll no faster than a golf cart. While teenagers elsewhere have to make do with a moped or scooter until they get a driver's licence, young Swedes can use almost any vehicle that has its top speed capped.

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

  • Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

    Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, an issue that has gained the spotlight following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to their abduction. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday that Russia planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC.

  • Higher cancer rates found in military pilots, ground crews

    A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain and launch those aircraft are also getting sick. The data had long been sought by retired military aviators who have raised alarms for years about the number of air and ground crew members they knew who had cancer. In its yearlong study of almost 900,000 service members who flew on or worked on military aircraft between 1992 and 2017, the Pentagon found that air crew members had an 87% higher rate of melanoma and a 39% higher rate of thyroid cancer, while men had a 16% higher rate of prostate cancer and women a 16% higher rate of breast cancer.

  • Tottenham report: Mutiny at Spurs as several players want Antonio Conte sacked

    Another crisis related to the Italian manager has emerged, after Spurs threw away a two-goal lead against Southampton at the weekend

  • Ukraine's Security Service detains traitor who passed intelligence on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia and waited for Odesa occupation

    Law enforcers have exposed and detained a Russian intelligence asset who had been passing information on the Ukrainian Armed Forces and waiting for the occupation of Odesa. Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office; sources of UP in law enforcement agencies Details: The traitor turned out to be a former law enforcement officer [as UP sources state, the defendant had served in one of the departments of the State Service for Combating Economic Crime of the Ministr

  • US tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit

    The Biden administration is putting out the word in advance that an expected unofficial stopover in the United States by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen would fall in line with recent precedent and should not be used as a pretext by Beijing to step up aggressive activity in the Taiwan Strait. In recent weeks, senior U.S. officials in Washington and Beijing have underscored to their Chinese counterparts that transit visits through the United States during broader international travel by the Taiwanese president have been routine in recent years, according to a senior administration official.

  • Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 jets within six months, says air force commander

    Ukrainian pilots can learn to operate and fly F-16 fighter jets in less than six months, Ukrainian Air Force chief General Serhiy Holubtsov, told UK newspaper the Times on March 20, following the evaluation of two Ukrainian pilots who trained on a simulator in the United States.

  • Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies aged 56

    Star Wars&nbsp;actor Paul Grant has died aged 56.His family confirmed&nbsp;that Grant’s life support machine was switched off on Sunday (19 March), after he was found collapsed outside Kings' Cross station by police.The actor and father-of-three played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi, and thrilled audiences by playing a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

  • Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, sending a powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have fallen short. Xi's trip — his first abroad since his re-election earlier this month — showed off Beijing's new diplomatic swagger and gave a political lift to Putin just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.