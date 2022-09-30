Japan to confirm size of yen-buying intervention, eyes on size of war-chest

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen banknotes
Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government will confirm on Friday the amount it spent intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the yen, which may highlight the hurdles Tokyo could face in making frequent forays into the market to stem sharp falls.

Estimates based on money market brokers showed Tokyo likely spent a record 3.6 trillion yen ($24.9 billion) on Sept. 22 in its first dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention in 24 years to stem the currency's sharp weakening.

A final figure will become available when the Ministry of Finance (MOF) releases the total amount it spent for intervention from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28, at 1000 GMT on Friday.

Japan currently holds roughly $1.3 trillion in reserves, the second biggest after China, of which $135.5 billion are held in the form of deposits parked with foreign central banks and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The $135.5 billion in deposits can easily be tapped to finance further dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention. This means Japan is left with deposits than can finance four more interventions of the scale conducted on Sept. 22.

"Even if it were to intervene again, Japan likely won't have to sell U.S. Treasury bills and instead tap this deposit for the time being," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research, a think-tank arm of a major money market broker firm in Tokyo.

If the deposits dry up, Japan would need to dip into its securities holdings sized around $1.04 trillion.

Of the main types of foreign assets Japan holds, deposits and securities are most liquid and can be converted into cash immediately.

Other forms consisted of gold, reserves at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve and IMF special drawing rights (SDR), though procuring dollar funds from these assets will take time, analysts say.

($1 = 144.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea Slashes Chip Production for First Time in Over Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s semiconductor output fell for the first time in more than four years in a sign chipmakers are bracing for a slowdown in global demand.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war

    Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades. Only six slots will be available for the seven applicants, Macau’s government has said, as Genting Malaysia goes head-to-head with the six concessionaires Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings as their concessions expire at year-end. Headed by Malaysian Chinese billionaire Tan Sri Lim, Genting has casinos globally including in Malaysia, Singapore, the U.S. and the UK.

  • Japan's factories boost output for third month in August

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience amid high material costs and worries about a global economic slowdown. Policymakers in the world's third-largest economy are concerned about recession risks in the United States and other major trading partners, which would make Japan increasingly reliant on domestic consumption for growth. Factory output gained a seasonally adjusted 2.7% in August from a month earlier, official data showed on Friday, extending rises in the prior two months.

  • RBA to hike rates by 50 bps in October, peak rate pushed higher - Reuters poll

    Australia's central bank will hike interest rates by another half-point on Tuesday and increase borrowing costs further than previously thought in its most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1990s to arrest red hot inflation, a Reuters poll showed. At the August meeting, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe tempered guidance on further hikes as they were approaching the estimated neutral level of 2.50%, a level that neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity. But with the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates by 75 basis points last week and expected to take borrowing costs higher than previously expected many central banks are likely to follow suit to prevent their currencies from weakening further against the U.S. dollar.

  • Another REIT Bought Out: What This Acquisition Means for Investors

    Real estate investment trust (REIT) acquisitions have been red hot over the last few years. In July, Nareit, the national association of REITs, said that 25 REITs had merged or been acquired since the beginning of 2021. The latest REIT to join the acquisition club is retail net lease REIT Store Capital (NYSE: STOR).

  • Stocks end down sharply; investors fret over economy

    STORY: Wall Street sank Thursday on renewed fears the Federal Reserve's aggressive fight against inflation could hobble the U.S. economy, and as investors fretted about a rout in foreign currencies and global debt markets, after a brief respite provided by the Bank of England's emergency intervention a day earlier wore off.The Dow dropped a percent and a half. The S&P 500 fell more than 2%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.8%, sinking to near its lowest level of 2022, set in mid-June. Liz Miller is president of Summit Place Financial Advisors.“Just as U.S. investors are completely comfortable with the Fed's strategy, there is now this concern that the rest of the world is not following on. So, it's a real concern about the resolve of European central banks to fight inflation, and particularly the U.K. and what that, how that might spread to others.”Heavyweights Apple and Nvidia both lost more than 4% amid a rout in tech stocks. Meta Platforms ended lower after Bloomberg reported the Facebook-owner froze hiring and warned employees of more downsizing to come. Shares of CarMax slumped after the used-car retailer missed expectations for second-quarter results, hurt by consumers cutting spending amid inflation, rising interest rates and higher car prices.Meanwhile, shares of automakers GM, Ford and the most valuable car company Tesla all tumbled Thursday.And airlines fell on canceled or delayed trips after Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast with catastrophic force, with American, United and Delta each losing about 3% or more.

  • Almost Half of Porsche IPO Bids Miss Out on High Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG attracted so much demand for its landmark 9.4 billion-euro ($9.1 billion) initial public offering that almost half the investors that put in orders were not allocated shares in the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNord Stream Gas

  • Macy's Borrows From Amazon's Playbook In Bid to Boost Online Sales

    Macy's is borrowing a page from Amazon's and other retailers' playbooks in a bid to attract shoppers to its online offerings and boost e-commerce sales.

  • Gold Wavers as US Data Signal More Aggressive Fed Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fluctuated amid in a broad selloff as investors sought shelter in cash after the latest US economic data paved the way for more aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple E

  • Grab These 3 Financial Mutual Funds As Rate Hikes Continue

    FFSIX, RPFGX and FSLBX are three financial mutual funds that can be looked into as the Fed continues to hike interest rates.

  • Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

    The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop. The Treasury so far has voiced little concern that market volatility will meet that threshold, with the damage largely limited to pound- and yen-denominated assets, which in the United Kingdom's case prompted the Bank of England on Wednesday to buy long-dated UK debt. Federal Reserve officials also appear nonplussed at this time, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday saying she sees nothing in U.S. market functioning that would derail the U.S. central bank's efforts to contain inflation through stiff interest rate increases.

  • Paraguay says 'excellent' Taiwan ties not conditional on new investment

    Paraguay's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the South American country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan were "excellent" and not conditional on extra investment, amid rising pressure from China to win over the island's few remaining allies. Paraguay is one of only 14 nations globally that retains diplomatic ties with Taiwan and the only South American country to do so.

  • Tesla bear sees a 50% plunge in the stock

    One of the biggest Tesla bears on Wall Street is sticking with his views as rising global recession risks place potential pressure on the EV maker's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • China trials cross-border settlement involving cenbank digital currencies

    A central bank digital currency trial focused on cross-border transactions has been completed, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said, with Chinese state-owned banks participating as Beijing tries to internationalise its digital yuan. More than 160 cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totalling more than $22 million were made during the first trial involving four central bank currencies and real-value transactions, the BIS said in a statement. The multiple Central Bank Digital Currency (mCBDC) Bridge test developed by BIS included China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates and was designed to deliver real-time, cheaper and safer cross-border payments and settlements, the BIS said.

  • Philippines’ Marcos Gets $4-Billion Investment Pledges From US

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. secured $4 billion in investment pledges from his US visit, lower than the commitments he got from recent trips to Southeast Asian neighbors.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapThe UK’s Cri

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Chart of the Day: This Fighter Jet Name Should Start Taking Off

    One of our favorite groups to follow as been defense names. Of the many high quality companies in this group we would have to say Lockheed Martin stands tall. This jet fighter company is trading in a spot where buyers have come in and stepped up in the past.

  • The stock market's failure to hold its June lows would reset a 4-step bottoming process that needs to be completed for a new rally to take shape

    "The retest has not failed yet, but the persistent selling pressure of the past week suggests it is a distinct possibility," NDR said.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.