Japan Considers Cutting Russia Coal Imports in Shift of Position

(Bloomberg) -- Japan is considering measures to curb imports of Russian coal, signaling a potential shift of policy in one of the world’s biggest energy importers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Asian nation “will aim to stop importing coal from Russia” as a longer-term goal and will over time use energy conservation, other power generation and alternative country supply to reduce its dependency on Russia, Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday. Japan had previously drawn a line at cutting energy ties to Russia because of its heavy dependence on fuel imports.

The comment follows a statement made by the Group of Seven leaders on Thursday, saying that the countries will ban new investment into Russia’s energy sector and expand trade restrictions, including phasing out and banning coal imports. Japan is the third-biggest coal importer, and gets about 13% of its power-generating supply from Russia.

Hagiuda’s comments also come after the European Union agreed to ban Russian coal imports, in a direct response to reports that the country’s forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine. Local media Nikkei earlier reported Japan’s plan to gradually wind down imports and also consider additional financial sanctions.

Related story: Europe’s Russia Coal Ban to Fuel Global Fight for Dirty Fuel (1)

Japan, which imports almost all of its energy needs, has been forced to reckon with its dependence on Russian resources since the conflict in Ukraine started. The country’s trade ministry convened a panel meeting at the end of March in order to strengthen energy security and target curbing dependence on Russian fuel, discussing measures like installing energy-conserving infrastructure at steel mills to use less coal.

Story continues

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that the country wouldn’t withdraw from the Sakhalin-1 offshore oil joint venture with Russia, or the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas export project, citing Japan’s energy security needs. Kishida is scheduled to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Tokyo time on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.