Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

The government will decide on the campaign soon, the Nikkei said, without specifying time.

Officials at the Japan Tourism Agency could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The campaign, rolled out in July 2020 just as COVID was gaining strength, subsidised half of the travel expense, up to 20,000 yen ($150) a night, for each traveller.

The programme helped boost tourism but was shelved five months later as the pandemic surged.

($1 = 130.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Summers Sees Signs Fed Tightening Is Having Impact on US Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said evidence is starting to emerge that Federal Reserve actions are having an impact on the US economy, with some indications of a turn in labor demand and increased stockpiles of unsold items.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk

  • Hope Blooms for China Stocks as Analysts Stop Cutting Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- A stabilization in earnings expectations is adding to optimism that the worst may be over for China’s beleaguered stocks.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Mark

  • The Secret Symbolism in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Portrait

    Yesterday, Buckingham Palace shared a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee. The image celebrating her 70th year on the throne was taken in May at Windsor Castle by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, and features the British monarch seated in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle.

  • China's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten, U.S. says

    TAIPEI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The efforts of the victims of China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 33 years ago will not be forgotten, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as Hong Kong warned against unlawful gatherings. Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of Chinese troops opening fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square. Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the event on the mainland.

  • Billionaire Crypto Investor Predicts More Volatility in Coming Months

    Galaxy Digital founder and cryptocurrency bull, Mike Novogratz, says we've got a bumpy economic ride ahead of us.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: How They Shot the High-Octane Cockpit Footage

    Director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda discussed their secret weapon for shooting inside the jet fighter cockpits: the Sony Rialto Camera Extension System.

  • Back on the road: Ukrainian refugees have to vacate Bulgarian seaside hotels

    Anastasia Zaitseva waits with her two young children outside the Black Sea resort hotel she has called home since March to board a bus for another journey to an unknown destination after fleeing war in Ukraine. She is one of tens of thousands of refugees Bulgarian authorities had hoped to relocate by the end of May due to cuts in subsidies and the start of the summer holiday season, when businesses along the Black Sea coast make most of their money. With her own cash running short, 35-year-old Zaitseva and many like her are relying on Bulgarian authorities to relocate them even if they have no idea where they might end up.

  • Analysis-Elon Musk opens door to a Tesla talent exodus

    Elon Musk needs to cut one in ten jobs at Tesla. The Tesla chief executive’s intentions, conveyed in an internal email seen by Reuters, are rooted in what he described as his “super bad feeling” about the U.S. economy. Some of the nearly 100,000 people employed at the electric carmaker may already be considering their options after Musk issued them with a return-to-office ultimatum this week.

  • Activists React to Hollywood’s Silence During Johnny Depp Trial: “Where Are You and Why Are You Not Supporting Amber Heard?”

    It may seem that every TikTokker, cable news commentator and chatterbox neighbor has an opinion about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial that concluded Wednesday in Virginia. But for many sexual violence survivors, there has been a noteworthy absence from the conversation: Hollywood. While major stars and the industry activist group Time’s Up […]

  • COVID is significantly more lethal to kids than the flu

    News comes as anxious parents await start of vaccinations for kids under 5.

  • Stocks end the week in the red, energy stocks among market leaders

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre looks at markets and sectors closing in the red for this week, in addition to the losses seen by several Nasdaq tech leaders.

  • Softbank-Backed 2TM Cuts About 90 Jobs as Crypto Winter Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- 2TM Participacoes SA, the holding company that owns Brazil’s Mercado Bitcoin SA, has dismissed about 90 employees, more than 10% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the number isn’t public.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian

  • ‘Stranger Things 4’ product visibility is worth up to $25 million for Coke, Jif and other brands

    One blog spotted more than 140 brands and products so far in "Stranger Things 4," and marketing analysts say the free publicity is worth tens of millions

  • COVID can be deadly, but so can water: pandemic sparks demand for youth swimming lessons

    Lifeguard shortages still problematic, as Cincinnati Recreation Commission is offering signing bonuses up to $2,000.

  • Heavily recruited UK engineering professor leaves amid charges of racism, sexism at school

    Linda Blackford: There’s no point in recruiting more diverse faculty to the University of Kentucky if they don’t feel supported once they get there.

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Boosts Biofuel Quotas as Gasoline Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is ordering refiners to boost the use of biofuels such as corn-based ethanol, as the Biden administration tries to strike a balance between competing political and economic pressures while gasoline prices soar. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tes

  • Why the Celtics are set up better long term than the Warriors

    3-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls point guard B.J. Armstrong joined Sports Seriously and explained why the Celtics, not the Warriors, are set up for multiple championships this decade.

  • Japan and Brazil linked by soccer, baseball and immigration

    Brazil's national soccer team is a draw wherever it plays, often a sentimental choice. The affection will run deeper for some in Japan when the countries play Monday in Tokyo with both headed to the World Cup in Qatar. Geographically distant and culturally distinct, Brazil and Japan are connected by more than a century of immigration — and return migration.

  • Stocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks resumed their trend of weekly losses after strong hiring data cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Treasuries fell and the dollar strengthened against peers.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum t