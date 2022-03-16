Japan consumers' inflation expectations hit record high in March - survey

Women wearing protective masks walk in a shopping district in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese consumers' inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people's perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis.

While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank of Japan (BOJ) achieve its elusive 2% price target, there is a danger that the rising raw material costs could cool consumption and the broader economy unless accompanied by wage hikes, analysts say.

Consumers' one-year inflation expectations hit 2.67% in March, up from 2.43% in February, and were the highest since comparable data became available in 2014, the survey showed.

Of the total, 15.5% said they expect prices to rise by around 3% a year from now, up from 13.7% in February and the highest ratio since 2019, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted between March 3-7.

Years of money printing by the BOJ has failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target, as weak consumption kept firms from raising prices for fear of scaring away buyers.

With wholesale inflation hitting four-decade highs, however, a growing number of companies are passing on costs to households. Analysts expect core consumer inflation, now hovering around zero, to approach the BOJ's 2% target from April due in part to surging energy costs.

Inflation expectation surveys are among factors the BOJ scrutinises in guiding monetary policy. But BOJ officials have stressed the bank's resolve to keep policy ultra-loose unless rising inflation is accompanied by steady increases in wages.

The BOJ is set to keep monetary policy ultra-loose on Friday and warn of heightening economic risks from the Ukraine crisis, unfazed by prospects of rising inflation and anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Dollar Faces Pressure to Drop as Fed Hike Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar is coming under pressure to fall further as its interest-rate gap with the U.S. widens ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike and as the city endures its worst Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullU.S.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Japan calls for 'stable' FX moves as weak yen weighs on import-reliant economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will closely watch exchange-rate moves as market stability was "very important," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday in the wake of the yen's decline to a five-year low against the dollar. While Tokyo policymakers have traditionally favoured a weak yen for the boost it gives to exports, the sliding yen has become a source of worry recently as it further inflates the cost of food, fuel and raw material imports.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Chips Stocks Have Taken A Beating. Investors Are Worried About Taiwan.

    An index of semiconductor stocks is already down 23% this year. A Citi Research analyst says bearish sentiment is still going strong.

  • History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

    Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks. That offers a glimmer of good news to investors, who widely expect the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year. The S&P 500 has returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955.

  • The Global Fight Over Chips Is Only Going to Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Magdeburg in former East Germany is famous for its towering gothic cathedral, and not a lot else. It’s now about to play a key role in U.S. and European efforts to tilt the global balance of power.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: Chi

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

    On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. The legislation providing more stimulus money was introduced on March 10 by Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. The proposed bill would impose a new tax on large oil companies.

  • How will Newsom’s gas tax relief work? At $100 per car, that's $3B out of state budget

    Would $100 per car — enough, perhaps for one 20-gallon fillup — sufficiently impress Californians that their politicians’ hearts are in the right place?

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • Dow jumps nearly 600 points, U.S. stocks close sharply higher as oil prices fall with Fed decision ahead

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping three-day losing streaks, after a smaller-than-expected rise in a measure of wholesale inflation and a slump in oil prices which had earlier soared on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Fed to hike interest rates Wednesday, undeterred by lack of visibility on Russia-Ukraine war’s impact

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday even though the outlook for the economy is incredibly uncertain.

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • What’s driving up gas prices? And why won’t the White House help | Opinion

    When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter.

  • Stocks rise as oil price continues to fall after record highs

    European stocks were in the green as investors gauged sharp declines in commodity prices as markets rebound.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts blame on inflation; GOP gas hype

    Facing political attacks over rising costs, President Joe Biden exaggerated his role in reducing the federal deficit and skirted responsibility by asserting that a flood of government spending into the economy has no impact at all on higher prices. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, went too far in pinning blame for surging gasoline prices on Biden. While it's true the deficit could end up falling by more than $1 trillion, the decline mostly reflects the improving economy as the pandemic has faded, not tax and spending decisions by the Biden White House or Congress.