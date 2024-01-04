Japan continues earthquake survivor search with more than 50 missing

People stay at Togi Elementary School in the town of Sikamachi, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, two days after they evacuated to the shelter due to a powerful earthquake that rocked a wide area of the prefecture and its surrounding areas. -/YNA/dpa

Emergency services in Japan are continuing to look for survivors of Monday's severe earthquake, with more than 50 people still missing, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday.

It is feared that many people are still under the rubble in the badly affected coastal town of Wajima on the western peninsula of Noto, where a large marketplace burned down and houses were destroyed.

It is a race against time for the search and rescue teams, as the first 72 hours are regarded as extremely critical for survivors after an earthquake.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a "comprehensive effort" to save as many lives as possible.

The death toll has continued to rise. According to Japanese media reports, at least 78 people have died in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was the hardest hit.

Since the violent earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6, the region by the Sea of Japan has been shaken by more than 150 aftershocks.

In Taiwan, the government announced on Thursday that it will donate 60 million Japanese yen (about $420,000) for disaster relief.

It also announced a special disaster relief account for private donations from the Taiwanese people to further help Japan.