Japan to contribute $37 million to NATO trust fund for drone detection systems in Ukraine

Tokyo will “contribute $37 million to the NATO trust fund” to purchase drone detection systems for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during her press conference in Kyiv on Jan. 7, adding that Japan is actively promoting support for Ukraine.

In addition to the drone detection systems, Japan has also delivered five mobile gas turbine generators and seven transformers to help Ukraine prepare for the harsh winter.

Read also: Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa arrives in Ukraine to boost bilateral ties amid full-scale invasion

Kamikawa was visiting Kyiv for her first foreign visit of the year, to demonstrate Japan’s commitment to Ukraine’s cause. She is expected to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry Japan will demonstrate its commitment to Ukraine on Feb. 19 during a Japan-Ukraine conference on economic reconstruction, which will be personally attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Read also: Japan provides nearly $1 billion in financial support to Ukraine

Ukraine's state budget received approximately $950 million from Japan as part of a World Bank project for recovery and social protection, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on Dec. 21.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine