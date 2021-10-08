Japan is converting its 2 biggest warships into aircraft carriers, and US Marines are helping it train to use them

Benjamin Brimelow
·7 min read
Marine Corps F-35B lands on Japanese ship Izumo
A US Marine Corps F-35B lands aboard Japanese light aircraft carrier Izumo, October 3, 2021. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon

  • This month, US Marine Corps F-35Bs landed on and took off aboard Japanese warship Izumo.

  • It was the first time a fixed-wing aircraft has operated from a Japanese aircraft carrier in 75 years.

  • The milestone reflects Japan's growing focus on countering China and its close work with allies to do so.

As China increases the size and capability of its military, Japan has responded by adapting its Self-Defense Force to meet what it sees as a growing threat.

Japan has created its first amphibious military unit since World War II and launched a new class of high-tech frigates, and it's restructuring its tank force to be lighter and more mobile and building up its missile capabilities.

Perhaps the most eye-opening move, though, is the conversion of its two Izumo-class helicopter carriers into dedicated aircraft carriers.

On Sunday, two US Marine Corps F-35Bs landed on and took off from the deck of the Izumo, the lead ship of the class - the first time a fixed-wing aircraft has operated from a Japanese carrier in 75 years.

The test is just the first step toward Japan getting its first carriers since World War II.

Early adapter

Japanese aircraft carrier Hosho
Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Hosho conducts tests in Tokyo Bay in December 1922. Wikimedia Commons

Japan has a long history with flattops, commissioning its first, Hōshō, in 1922.

Hōshō was the world's first purpose-built carrier to enter service, beating HMS Hermes, which the British Royal Navy began constructing almost three years earlier.

Japan was one of the first countries to use carriers effectively. Their employment against China in the 1930s gave the Japanese considerable experience compared to their Western counterparts and led to better designs for Japanese carriers and carrier aircraft as well as high training standards.

By 1941, some of Japan's carriers were widely considered to be the best in the world. The Japanese navy used coordinated formations of multiple carriers, which showed their strength at Pearl Harbor and then helped Japan dominate the Pacific for the first six months of the war.

But while Japan started the war with one of the best carrier forces in service, it couldn't match the industrial might of the US, which built newer carriers and warships far more quickly and in much higher numbers.

By the end of the war, all the carriers Japan had in service had been sunk or damaged, and it lacked the manpower or resources to finish building the ones it had under construction.

Aircraft-carrying warships

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ship JS Haruna
Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ship JS Haruna in Pearl Harbor, June 26, 2008. US Navy/Michael R. McCormick

After the war, Japan adopted a pacifist constitution. As a result, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) never fielded carriers because of their traditionally offensive nature.

By the 1960s, however, the JMSDF had grown worried about the threat from increasingly sophisticated Soviet submarines and wanted ships capable of carrying helicopters for anti-submarine-warfare (ASW) operations.

The first of these ships were the two Haruna-class destroyers Haruna and Hiei. Commissioned in 1973 and 1974, respectively, they each had a large central hangar that carried three SH-3 Sea King and later SH-60K helicopters, and flew from a flight deck on the aft part of the ship.

In addition to the helicopters, the destroyers were armed with two Mk. 42 5-inch guns, two Phalanx close-in weapon systems, a single eight-barreled Sea Sparrow SAM launcher, an ASROC launcher with eight barrels, and two triple torpedo tubes.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hy&#x00016b;ga-class helicopter destroyer Ise
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer Ise departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 7, 2014.. US Navy/MCS2 Corey T. Jones

The Haruna-class was followed by the Shirane-class destroyers, Shirane and Kurama, which were commissioned in 1980 and 1981, respectively, and were similarly armed.

In 1998, the JMSDF commissioned the first of three Ōsumi-class tank landing ships. The Ōsumis have a flattop deck and can carry multiple helicopters and amphibious vehicles. While similar in appearance to amphibious assault ships, they are used primarily for transportation duties.

In 2009, the JMSDF commissioned the helicopter destroyer Hyūga, the first of its class. It has a 646-foot flattop deck and can carry up to 11 helicopters, mainly MCH-101s and SH-60Ks. It's armed with 16 Mk 41 vertical launch system cells, two Phalanx close-in weapon systems, and two triple torpedo tubes.

A second Hyūga-class vessel, Ise, was commissioned in 2011. Both ships are tasked primarily with ASW missions, and are classified as "escort ships" by the JMSDF.

Japan's biggest ships

FILE PHOTO: File picture of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga taking part in a joint naval drill with Japanese destroyer Inazuma and British frigate HMS Argyll (not in the picture) in the Indian Ocean, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga during a naval drill in the Indian Ocean, September 26, 2018. Reuters

Hyūga and Ise were the JMSDF's largest ships until Izumo, which was launched in 2013 and commissioned in 2015.

Izumo and its sister-ship, Kaga, are both 813 feet long, and, like the Hyūgas, were helicopter-carriers intended for ASW operations.

However, in 2018, after years of speculation, the Japanese government confirmed that it would convert the Izumo-class ships into aircraft carriers and that it would buy 42 F-35Bs with short-takeoff and vertical-landing capability.

It's not clear how many aircraft each ship can deploy with, but the conversion may allow them to carry well over a dozen

helicopters and fighter jets.

JS Izumo in Japan
JS Izumo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan, September 30, 2021. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Darien Wright

The first phase of modification for Izumo began in 2020 and was completed in July. The ship now has a distinctive yellow line similar to that on the US Navy's America-class amphibious assault ships. Izumo's deck was also given heat-resistant coating.

The second phase of modification is planned to start around early 2025 and will involve changing the bow from its current trapezoidal shape to one that is rectangular, as well as changes to the ship's interior.

Kaga is planned to begin its first phase of modification around early 2022, and the work is expected to take 14 months.

Japan hopes to acquire its first 18 F-35Bs in 2023 or early 2024. They will be flown by Japan's air force and be based at Nyutabaru Air Base in Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four largest islands. The jets will embark on the carriers only in select situations.

More aircraft, more options

Marine Corps F-35B lands on Japanese ship Izumo
A US Marine Corps F-35B conducts a vertical landing aboard Izumo off the coast of Japan, October 3, 2021. US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon

The decision to convert the ships into carriers was prompted by China. Beijing has adopted an aggressive foreign policy, particularly in dealing with territorial disputes, that has alarmed many of its neighbors.

In 2018, Japan accused China of engaging in "unilateral, coercive attempts to alter the status quo based on its own assertions that are incompatible with existing international order."

Particularly worrying for Japan are China's actions around the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islands north of Taiwan that are administered by Japan but claimed by China as the Diaoyu Islands.

China's navy, which is the largest in the world and is still growing, includes two aircraft carriers with a third on the way. It also has one Type 075 amphibious assault ship in service and two more in the water. China's air force and naval aircraft give it the largest aviation force in the region, according to the Pentagon.

In the face of China's growing air and naval fleets, the new carriers will enable Japan to bring its own aircraft to bear from multiple directions and will allow Japanese, US, and maybe even European F-35Bs to operate from each other's ships.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Russia says it will protect Tajikistan in case of incursion from Afghanistan

    Russia is ready to protect its ally Tajikistan in the event of any incursions from neighbouring Afghanistan, a senior diplomat was quoted on Friday as saying, amid Russian media reports of a militant Tajik group preparing a cross-border attack. Tajiks are the second largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and make up a majority of the population in some northern areas close to the border with Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic. According to Russian media reports, the predominantly ethnic Pashtun Taliban have struck an alliance with one particular Tajik militant group which may be planning an incursion into Tajikistan.

  • London’s bad NFL luck is the most absurd streak in sports

    On Sunday, the NFL will play its 29th regular-season game in London. And for the 29th straight time, it will not feature two winning teams (1-3 Jets vs. 1-3 Falcons).Think about that: The NFL has been going to London since 2007 — the same year the first iPhone debuted — and it has yet to put two winning teams on the field together.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is partly due to bad luck, with games that looked good on paper becoming less appealing

  • Turkey asks U.S. to buy 40 F-16 jets to upgrade Air Force -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Turkey has made a request to the U.S. to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, as the NATO ally looks to modernize its Air Force after the purchase of F-35 jets fell through, sources familiar with the matter said. The deal, worth billions, is still working its way through the Foreign Military Sales process which is subject to approval by the U.S. State Department as well as the U.S. Congress which can block deals. "As a matter of policy, the Department does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they have been formally notified to Congress," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

  • South China Sea: US submarine collides with unknown object

    Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.

  • Bored Chinese consumers spent a national holiday on a shopping spree in China’s Hawaii

    The surge in spending on luxury goods suggests many Chinese consumers are comfortable bringing their passion for fancy foreign-made goods home.

  • Philippines' registration for president closes without Duterte's daughter

    The Philippines' week-long registration for candidates in the 2022 election closed on Friday without an application from President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, disappointing many of her supporters, who up to the last minute were egging her to run. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, thanked her supporters but maintained she was running for mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third largest city, a position she has held twice since she succeeded his father as local chief executive in 2016. "I am presenting myself to the Dabawenyos as mayor for the third and last time in my life as a politician," Duterte-Carpio posted on her official Facebook page on Friday.

  • Elon Musk says supply-chain issues have forced Tesla to increase prices multiple times this year, pushing its cheapest model to $42,000

    Tesla this week tacked on an extra $2,000 to its Model 3 and Model Y line-up of cars - one of many price hikes the carmaker has implemented this year.

  • Son of Afghanistan’s Former Defense Minister Buys $20.9 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

    He already owns a $5.2 million Miami Beach condo at the prestigious St. Regis Bal Harbour resort, but Daoud Wardak apparently also wants a West Coast outpost. To that end, he’s heading for Beverly Hills — records reveal the semi-mysterious businessman, who is a son of former Afghan Minister of Defense Abdul Rahim Wardak, has […]

  • US Marines and special operators have been quietly training troops in Taiwan amid concerns about China, report says

    US support for "Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

  • Adam Schiff claims Robert Mueller suffering 'heartbreaking' cognitive decline

    Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.

  • That Time Trump Whined About Not Winning the Nobel Prize

    The Washington Post via Getty ImagesMost of Trump’s meetings with foreign business leaders that I attended were, like the episode in Kensington Palace, more about holding court than holding forth on issues of concern for American workers. Sometimes the president took bizarre turns into rambling monologues completely lacking in substance. It was becoming clear that this was how the man who had ridden into the White House on the grievances of ordinary Americans was going to fritter away his time i

  • A newly disclosed Allen Weisselberg interview sheds light on his close relationship to a witness in the Manhattan DA's Trump Organization probe

    Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Had a Bizarre Suggestion For How to Fix Her 'I Really Don't Care' Blunder

    We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • Rep. Tlaib praises group that calls to end US aid to Israel: 'I get strength from all of you'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., participated in a virtual event Thursday that supported Palestinians in Gaza while demonizing Israel, praising those involved for their activism.

  • After double deployments, USS Vella Gulf heads back to sea — again

    As USS Vella Gulf’s sailors lined up in a bucket bridge to load supplies, Capt. Michael Desmond recalled when, in July 2020, he hopped off a helicopter onto the cruiser’s flight deck to assume command. The Vella Gulf, then on the first of what would be back-to-back deployments, was two days out from the Suez Canal, and Desmond knew he’d have to count on 349 sailors he hadn’t directly worked ...

  • Pelosi's office slammed Stephanie Grisham's claim she had a meltdown at a White House meeting with Trump as 'desperate trash'

    Stephanie Grisham, a White House press secretary under Trump, wrote in her book about an October 2019 meeting between Pelosi, Trump, and Schumer.

  • Stephanie Grisham says when Trump 'needed someone to tell him how awesome he was' he'd call Matt Gaetz, who would 'sing for his supper'

    "The staff would get Gaetz on the line and he'd sing for his supper," the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her memoir.