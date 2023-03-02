Japan corporate capex rises despite weaker profits

FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a protective face mask and face guard works on the automobile assembly line at the factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp in Kawasaki
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·1 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for a seventh straight quarter in the final three months of 2022, data released on Thursday showed, offering relief to policymakers counting on a private demand-led recovery from COVID.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Thursday showed Japanese firms raised capital expenditure in October-December by 7.7% from the same period a year earlier.

It was the seventh straight quarter of annual gains.

The data is used to calculate revised gross domestic product (GDP) figures due on March 9. Preliminary estimates showed Japan's economy rebounded an annualised 0.6% in the fourth quarter.

The weaker-than-expected GDP growth was caused by a decline in capital spending, raising some doubt about whether the world's No. 3 economy can return to growth through private-sector investment and wage hikes which would in turn boost consumption.

Quarter-on-quarter, seasonally-adjusted capital expenditure rose 0.5%, the data showed.

The data also showed corporate recurring profits fell 2.8% in the final quarter, down for the first time in eight quarters, to reach 22.3768 trillion yen.

All firms' sales rose 6.1% in October-December from a year earlier, up for seven straight quarters, it showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea February factory activity shrinks for eighth month

    South Korea's factory activity contracted for an eighth month in February, a survey showed on Thursday, highlighting weak domestic and global economic conditions even though the downturn in output and orders eased slightly. The S&P Global's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South Korean manufacturers stood at 48.5 in January, unchanged from December and remaining below the 50-mark since July, 2022. Sub-indexes showed output fell for a tenth month but at a slightly milder pace than a month before, while new orders shrank for an eighth month, with its pace also easing.

  • Modest Australia house price correction unfazed by rising rate expectations: Reuters Poll

    Expectations for a 16% fall in Australian home prices from their peak have held steady despite growing expectations over the past few months the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates to a higher peak, a Reuters poll of analysts found. They were expected to decline another 9% this year, according to a Feb. 17-March 1 Reuters survey of 11 analysts, broadly unchanged from a poll in November. Analysts predicted a small 2.5% rise in 2024.

  • Japan Firms Add to Spending Despite Global Slowdown, Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s businesses continued to increase spending for five straight quarters despite headwinds including a global economic slowdown, an outcome that may nudge up last quarter’s economic growth figures.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was R

  • Reading These Palm Sunday Scripture Verses Will Raise Your Spirits

    Palm Sunday is one spring's most holy and righteous holidays. As you might know, Palm Sunday, is the fourth Sunday of Lent—this year it takes place on April 2, 2023. As a day to celebrate Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem, Palm Sunday is often marked as a welcoming reminder of acceptance and the start of many Easter activities.

  • ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Star Antonio Banderas On Making Puss “More Human” By “Valuing The Only Life That We Have”

    Since Puss in Boots’ first appearance in Shrek 2 in 2004, Antonio Banderas has been voicing the fairy tale character and growing alongside him. A sequel to the 2011 Puss in Boots film, DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes place after Shrek Forever After, when Puss in Boots (Banderas) is accidentally killed by a bell and discovers he […]

  • First Solar Stock Hits Record High, Gets A Price-Target Increase In Hot Solar Market

    First Solar received a price-target increase. thanks to tax credits and other incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. FSLR stock jumped.

  • Dow and X-energy to build U.S. Gulf Coast nuclear demonstration plant

    Dow Inc and private company X-energy said on Wednesday they have agreed to develop and demonstrate the first grid-scale next-generation nuclear reactor for an industrial site in North America. The X-energy Xe-100 plant featuring four high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors is set to be built at one of Dow's sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Nuclear reactor developers want to build a new generation of atomic plants that are smaller than today's, but if successful, could be used in a wide variety of settings from industrial plants to rural towns to help transition off fossil fuels that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • US TikTok Ban Advances in House After Flurry of China Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Legislation authorizing President Joe Biden to ban TikTok in the US advanced through a key House committee Wednesday, as lawmakers debate the best way to address the national security threat they say is posed by the popular video-sharing app owned by a Beijing-based company. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market Crate

  • SoftBank-Backed Arm Rules Out UK Listing for Now to Focus on US IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. has decided against selling shares on the London Stock Exchange for now, dealing a blow to UK politicians who were lobbying the home-grown technology giant ahead of its initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was

  • More Americans now think they need at least $1 million to retire. Here are the 10 US states where that amount will last the longest.

    While $1 million sustains a typical retiree around 10 years in Hawaii and 14 years in New York, it can last twice as long in some states.

  • Germany, not Britain, is the sick man of the developed world

    And then there were two, possibly even three or four. As the only member of the G7 whose economy had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Britain was beginning to look not just like the odd man out, but the sick man of the developed world. Brexit and a very much deeper contraction than more or less everyone else experienced during the pandemic were widely blamed.

  • M2 Money Supply Just Dropped the Most Ever. What That Says About the Fed’s Next Move.

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point in mid-March.

  • US pick to head World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Banga, starts 'charm offensive'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, met on Wednesday with executive directors at the bank as he launched a "charm offensive" to win the post, three sources familiar with the matter said. Biden last week nominated the 63-year-old, Indian-born business executive to run the global development bank and jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Barring any last-minute challenges, Biden's nomination of Banga, now a U.S. citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding to help developing countries.

  • Russia's ruble has crashed 20% as Ukraine war costs pile up and energy revenue sinks

    Russia's currency has deteriorated to 75 rubles per US dollar, hitting the weakest level in 10 months.

  • US manufacturing sector contracts again; raw material prices rise

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilize, with a measure of new orders pulling back from more than a 2-1/2-year low. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed prices for raw materials increasing last month, suggesting inflation could remain elevated after monthly consumer and producer prices surged in January. "Manufacturing continues to contract but not at a sufficiently rapid pace to suggest a recession in the overall economy at this point, while prices of raw materials appear to have risen," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • China bills sail through House committee

    Lawmakers approved all 10 measures unanimously or near-unanimously.

  • Michigan communities will share $60 million of recreational marijuana tax revenue

    The 224 municipalities that have recreational marijuana businesses will split a piece of the revenue collected from the 10% marijuana excise tax.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Milwaukee downtown pro soccer stadium would get $9.3 million under Gov. Evers' new budget plan.

    The Iron District stadium would house a professional soccer team that Kacmarcik Enterprises owner Jim Kacmarcik plans to bring to Milwaukee.

  • Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security

    A bipartisan group of senators is treading carefully into the politically difficult discussion of making changes to Social Security to extend its solvency. Senators from both parties who have been involved in the talks are tight-lipped when it comes to revealing details, though reports have begun to surface of discussions of potential changes to the…