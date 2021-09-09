Japan could get its first female prime minister as unpopular Suga steps down
Japan's highly unpopular prime minister Yoshihide Suga will be stepping down at the end of the month. Running to replace him is Sanae Takaichi, who could become the nation's first woman prime minister. CBS News foreign correspondent Lucy Craft joins "CBSN AM" from Tokyo to discuss the potentially historic candidacy and the challenges Japanese women face in a patriarchal society.