Japan court sentences American father and son to prison over Carlos Ghosn's escape

Americans Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor were given prison sentences by a Tokyo court Monday for helping former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a plane in 2019, per the Wall Street Journal.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Former green beret Michael Taylor was given a two-year sentence for planning the escape of Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing. Peter Taylor was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. The pair pleaded guilty last month.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free