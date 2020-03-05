Japan Delays Xi State Visit While Mulling Freeze on China Visas

(Bloomberg) -- China and Japan agreed to delay the first state visit of a Chinese leader to Tokyo in about a decade due to coronavirus worries, a move that comes as Japan separately plans to quarantine visitors from neighboring countries hit by the illness.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that both countries agreed to postpone President Xi Jinping’s visit, a trip expected for April that would’ve been a milestone in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s rapprochement with China. The delay came as Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported that Japan plans a dramatic boost of its border controls to combat the virus, including suspending visas already issued to Chinese and South Korean nationals.

Japan will quarantine people of all nationalities arriving from China and South Korea for two weeks at medical facilities, Yomiuri reported, without saying where it got the information. It will also discourage further tourism from those countries, it said. The move would effectively bar all Chinese nationals from entry, expanding a ban that currently applies only to those who have recently been in hard-hit Hubei or Zhejiang provinces.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing Thursday that Xi’s trip would happen at the “most appropriate timing” and said both sides were in close communication. “We want to ensure that this visit will achieve successful outcomes,” Zhao said, when asked if he could confirm the postponement.

Suga said the two countries agreed that the top priority should be halting the deadly coronavirus, which has rapidly spread across the world since emerging in the mainland in December. He said both Japan and China felt proper preparations were needed to make sure Xi’s visit “produces sufficient results.”

Border Controls

Both Xi and Abe face pressure to contain their countries’ respective outbreaks, with tens of thousands of people sick in China and criticism over Japan’s testing methods. The virus has fueled rare public anger at Xi over his government’s response and forced the cancellation of China’s legislature’s annual meeting, originally set for early March.

China and Japan are also both set to take financial hits from the virus, which has disrupted their intermeshed manufacturing and battered tourism. Xi wants to keep ties strong with Abe amid a trade war with the U.S. that has battered its economy. Meanwhile, his visit would have underscored Abe’s struggle to balance Japan’s reliance on China as its largest export market and the U.S. as its sole treaty ally.

Chinese Tourism

Abe will announce the new border control measures Thursday evening, Yomiuri reported. Flights from China and South Korea will be able to land only in Narita airport near Tokyo and Osaka’s Kansai airport, while arrivals by ship will be halted, it said.

The Sankei newspaper reported separately that bans on entering Japan will be expanded to all foreign nationals who have been in any part of South Korea or Iran.

The ban on Chinese tourists will further push out of reach Japan’s target of 40 million foreign visitors this year, when Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympics.

Japan has been relying on Chinese visitors to offset a plunge in South Korean tourism triggered by an ongoing political spat, and people from mainland China accounted for 35% of the total 2.6 million visitors to the country in January, according to Japan’s National Tourism Organization.

The travel measures are the latest from Abe, who has faced pressure over Japan’s coronavirus response, which was initially seen as muted in comparison to other countries. Last week, he made an unprecedented call to shut schools nationwide until the start of the next academic year in April.

(Updates throughout.)

--With assistance from Sophie Jackman, Lily Nonomiya and Gareth Allan.

To contact the reporters on this story: Isabel Reynolds in Tokyo at ireynolds1@bloomberg.net;Sharon Chen in Beijing at schen462@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Yusuke Miyazawa at ymiyazawa3@bloomberg.net, Jon Herskovitz, Karen Leigh

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.