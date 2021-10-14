Japan to dissolve parliament, setting stage for general election

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-elected PM Kishida arrives at his official residence in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Antoni Slodkowski
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will dissolve its parliament on Thursday, setting the stage for an election at the end of the month that will pit new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida against unpopular opposition in a battle over who can better fix the pandemic-battered economy.

Kishida enjoys reasonable public support 11 days into the job, polls show, boding well for his goal of maintaining a lower house majority for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its Komeito party coalition partner.

"I want to use the election to tell the people what we're trying to do and what we're aiming for," Kishida told reporters gathered at his office.

Reflecting on the last 11 days, Kishida said: "I've had a very busy schedule but strangely, I'm not feeling tired -- I'm feeling fulfilled."

Voters will want to see a government with plans for decisive action to end the pandemic and rebuild the economy. A recent Sankei newspaper poll showed that about 48% say they want the Kishida administration to work on coronavirus most, followed by economic recovery and employment.

Kishida's party is promoting his push for coronavirus measures including supplying oral antiviral medication this year, as well as his vision of realising a "new capitalism" that focuses on economic growth and redistribution of wealth.

The ruling party has also called for a sharp increase https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/with-an-eye-china-japans-ruling-party-makes-unprecedented-defence-spending-2021-10-13 in defence spending to acquire the capability to destroy ballistic missiles, amid China's increasingly assertive posture over Taiwan.

The largest opposition party https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/main-parties-contesting-japans-lower-house-poll-2021-10-07, the Constitutional Democrats (CDPJ), led by Yukio Edano, has highlighted issues https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-politics/japans-largest-opposition-party-focuses-on-human-rights-in-party-platform-idUSKBN2H30MO?edition-redirect=in such as its support for same-sex marriage and different surnames for couples.

The LDP remains socially conservative https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-shadow-shogun-abe-assured-clout-over-next-pm-kishida-2021-09-30 and, while progress has been made on LGBTQ rights in society, Kishida has said he was not in favour of same-sex marriage.

The biggest challenge for Constitutional Democrats is their low support ratings. A recent poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily found only 13% were planning to vote for them, far behind the LDP's 47%; most other polls record support in the single digits.

Canvassing in many districts is already underway but formally the campaign will kick off on Oct. 19, followed by the vote on Oct. 31. Kishida is expected to hold a news conference Thursday night.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to know about disaster drama Japan Sinks: People Of Hope

    Japan Sinks: People Of Hope ponders what happens when the country faces a catastrophic disaster brought about by a sinking landmass.

  • Judge asks DOJ to probe D.C. jail's treatment of Capitol riot detainee

    A federal judge on Wednesday held officials at the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections in contempt of court after ruling they violated the civil rights of a Jan. 6 detainee by impeding his access to medical care.The big picture: The department has been the subject of heavy criticism from inmates, lawyers and judges over its living conditions, the Washington Post reports. During the pandemic, for around 400 days, officials imposed a 23-hour-a-day lockdown policy to enforce social distanci

  • 5 important full-body stretches you can do at home

    This full-body routine can help you loosen stiff muscles.

  • An errant U.S. drone strike killed 10 members of their family. They're still awaiting compensation

    U.S. officials called the errant drone strike that killed 10 in Afghanistan a 'tragic mistake.' The family is still waiting for it to be rectified.

  • Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford 'would do it again' despite upheaval after testimony

    Christine Blasey Ford said she does not regret coming forward with sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and would “do it again.”

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls to ‘break up’ Facebook following whistleblower testimony

    On "The View," the Massachusetts senator and author of “Pinkie Promises” also reacts to the possibility of former President Donald Trump running again in 2024.

  • From beef bowls to coffee, cost surge squeezes Japan's salaryman staples

    In 50 years running a cafe in Tokyo, Shizuo Mori can't remember a time when his coffee supplies cost this much. The 78-year-old, who owns Heckeln, an old-school coffee shop in Tokyo's Toranomon business district, says the wholesale cost of his main product has surged 5% in the last three months. Across Japan, consumers and businesses like Heckeln are facing sticker shock for everything from coffee, beef bowls and other items whose prices have barely budged during the country's decades of deflation.

  • India's CarDekho becomes unicorn with $250 million fundraise

    CarDekho, an Indian search and e-commerce platform for new and used cars, has become the latest startup in the world’s second-largest market to reach the unicorn status. Canyon Partners, Mirae Asset, Franklin Templeton, Harbor Spring Capital as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Sunley House also participated in what CarDekho has described as its pre-IPO round. One of the earliest startups in India, CarDekho has expanded to over 100 markets, it says.

  • North Carolina Republicans join Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper at ceremony marking passage of milestone energy bill

    Legislation aims to sharply reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from the state's power plants by 2030.

  • New Jersey gubernatorial candidates face off on COVID, other topics in final debate

    New Jersey incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy faced off against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in their second and final gubernatorial debate Tuesday night. They sparred over a number of topics, including how they would handle the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN to discuss.

  • The Philippine Elections Will Be a Test of Rodrigo Duterte's Legacy

    As jockeying begins for elections in May 2022, there are signs that the strongman president has become a liability.

  • Analysis-With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge

    An unprecedented election pledge by Japan's ruling party to double defence spending underscores the nation's haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones and other weapons to deter China's military in the disputed East China Sea. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included a goal of spending 2% of GDP - about $100 billion - or more on the military for the first time in its policy platform ahead of a national election this month. Experts don't expect new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to double spending anytime soon, given Japan's debt-saddled public finances and a pandemic-stricken economy.

  • Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King

    Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash There is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is on the cusp of achieving significant disruption across several sectors in the world — one can simply look to companies like American company Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) which is attempting to revolutionize the ad-tech industry with privacy-conscious AI —. It is becoming a key driver of productivity and gross domestic product growth for many nations and is pushing the boundaries of technology as we know it. Accordin

  • Bellator 268 open workout faceoffs: Grand prix semifinalists stare each other down

    Ahead of Bellator 268, the light heavyweight grand prix semifinalists went face-to-face following an open workout session.

  • China floods: Nearly 2 million displaced in Shanxi province

    Rainfall may have been heavier than the Henan floods in July and rescue efforts remain a major challenge.

  • Hispanic Democrats aim to build blue wall in Congress

    The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is launching an aggressive effort to recruit more Hispanic and Latino candidates to compete next year in swing districts with open seats or Republican incumbents.Why it matters: U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who chairs the CHC BOLD PAC, told Axios he believes running more Hispanic Democratic candidates could increase Latino voter engagement and the prospects for a midterm blue wall keeping Democratic control of the House of Representativ

  • The US unseats China as world's biggest bitcoin miner, accounting for a third of the global hash rate after Beijing's crackdown

    The increase in the share of the US came after China in September banned all cryptocurrency transactions, citing environmental concerns.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • U.K. government slammed for pandemic mismanagement, and Texas ban on vaccine mandates dismays experts

    Public health experts reacted with dismay Tuesday to the news of Texas Gov. Greg Abbot's executive order banning any company or entity, public or private, from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which comes as the U.S. government and many others step up the use of mandates to rein in the pandemic.

  • Globetrotting SPAC Bosses Shun China Amid Mounting Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- The globetrotting dealmakers starting blank-check companies are increasingly telling investors there’s one place they won’t go: China. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leavin