Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine

FILE - New U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel meets Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, not in photo, during a meeting in Tokyo on Feb. 1, 2022. Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies due to the Ukraine crisis, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Wednesday, Feb. 9. Earlier Wednesday, Hagiuda separately met with the new U.S. Ambassador Emanuel and EU ambassador to Japan Patricia Flor, and accepted their requests for Japan’s contributions. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rahm Emanuel
    Rahm Emanuel
    Mayor of Chicago
  • Kōichi Hagiuda
    Japanese politician

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies due to the Ukraine crisis, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Wednesday.

The decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union and is intended to help European countries cope with uncertainties about gas supplies given fears of a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, he said after meeting with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who arrived in Japan in late January.

Emanuel welcomed Japan’s offer.

“Japan’s assistance to Europe is an example of how President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida are working closely together with like-minded partners to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, and uphold our shared values," Emanuel said in a statement.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and the source of about 40% of the natural gas used in Europe. With gas and oil prices already high, any move to cut the flow of energy could be painful to Europe.

The United States and European allies have pledged economic and political sanctions if Russia moves its military into Ukraine, but worry about potential repercussions such as the possibility of Russia halting its natural gas supplies to Europe in the middle of the winter.

U.S. and European officials have been coordinating with natural gas suppliers around the world to cushion the impact in case Russia cuts off natural gas supplies over the Ukraine conflict.

With some 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar — the world’s second-biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, or LNG — is eager to help again but might only be able to offer limited assistance.

Japan is a major importer of LNG. Hagiuda said it is contributing its excess supply after securing enough for its domestic needs for the coldest month of February.

“Our country also faces a difficult situation with LNG for February," Hagiuda said. But he added that “In light of requests from the U.S. Ambassador to Japan Emanuel, and given the severe gas shortage situation in Europe . . . we have decided to cooperate, on the premise that stable supply to Japan is secured.”

Hagiuda also met, separately, with EU ambassador to Japan Patricia Flor on Wednesday.

The exact amount of LNG to be diverted was not disclosed. Government officials have been negotiating with Japanese gas companies about the plan, he said.

During his talks with Emanuel, Hagiuda also noted the importance of further deepening and expanding “broad and inclusive” economic cooperation between Japan and the United States and across the Indo-Pacific region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vast drills spotlight Russia's grip on Belarus during standoff with West

    Russia launches the active phase of vast military exercises in Belarus on Thursday, a display of strength that shows how Moscow's tightening grip on Minsk has given it enhanced capabilities in its standoff with the West over Ukraine. The joint Allied Resolve drills that NATO has described as Russia's biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War run until Feb. 20 and are part of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stirred fears of a looming invasion. Russia, which denies any invasion plans, has not disclosed how many troops will be involved.

  • Ukraine sees chance for diplomacy but seeks sanctions against Russia

    Ukraine believes there is still a chance of resolving the West's standoff with Russia kuleba through diplomacy but that there are already grounds to impose sanctions on Moscow, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday. The United States and the European Union have threatened Russia with new sanctions if it attacks Ukraine after massing troops near its borders. "These sanctions are designed in a way that they will be imposed in the event of a further - or a new wave of - armed escalation, Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba said beside visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

  • North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry on future of Kim Jong Un regime

    The former senior CIA analyst joined "Intelligence Matters" host Michael Morell to discuss Pyongyang's spate of missile tests this year.

  • Shipping company Maersk sees record profit as demand surges

    The world’s biggest shipping company said Wednesday that 2021 was its most profitable year yet, with Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk bringing in $18.7 billion as surging demand from a rebounding global economy led to supply chain logjams. CEO Søren Skou said that “exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability.” The Copenhagen-based company said that as the global economy began recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, strong demand put pressure on supply chains, especially in the U.S. as imports surged.

  • Dow Rises as Bond Yields Ease Off Highs, Chipotle Pops, Oil Slips—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors remain focused on U.S. inflation data due Thursday. Higher-than-expected inflation strengthens the Fed's case for tighter monetary policy.

  • German official: Berlin "must give up its bilateral approach toward China"

    A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party says the Chinese government's coercion of Lithuania has underscored the need to abandon Germany's bilateral approach to Beijing in favor of a unified European position.Why it matters: China has been Germany's largest economic partner since 2015. As broader European attitudes toward Beijing have soured over its human rights abuses and unfair trade practices, Germany has faced calls to rethink the pro-engagement policies favored by

  • Macron arrives in Ukraine after talks with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, one day after engaging in more than five hours of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to discuss the increased tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, according to The Associated Press. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border,...

  • South Shore bridges to be replaced under state spending plan

    The state infrastructure plan includes projects in Braintree, Weymouth, Norwell, Duxbury, Canton and Randolph.

  • Hannah Waddingham Says She Doesn't Want Ted Lasso to End After Season 3: 'It's Too Beautiful'

    The Apple TV+ star said she'd be "giving [Jason Sudeikis] a notebook and a pen..." if she had a say in the comedy show's future

  • Engaging a New Generation of NFL Fans: Insights From Over 40 Years’ Experience

    Today’s guest columnist is Steve Bornstein, president, North America, Genius Sports. Make no mistake about it, the NFL is king as a global brand, not just a sports property. What was a North American obsession has become a global phenomenon, attracting avid fans and partners right around the world. I have lived this evolution for […]

  • Biden: "Germany is completely, totally, thoroughly reliable" on Russia and Ukraine

    President Biden repeatedly and vigorously defended Germany's reliability as an ally at a press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, insisting that "there is no need to win back trust" when it comes to Berlin's approach to NATO and Ukraine.Why it matters: Scholz's first visit to the White House since he succeeded Angela Merkel in December has been overshadowed by accusations that Germany is unwilling to stand up for Ukraine as it faces the threat of a large-scale invasion by Russia.S

  • Aledo resident ex-Dallas Cowboys deep snapper L.P. Ladouceur perfect for Freakonomics

    L.P. Ladouceur had a chance to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is content in retirement

  • 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Becoming Wealthy

    Everyone would like to know how to become rich, yet many people make financial mistakes every day. What are the dumb things that get between you and wealth?

  • What world leaders are really saying with their oversized tables

    As metaphors go, it was about as subtle – and heavy, I suspect – as the time Ed Miliband paid some stonemasons from Basingstoke £7,614 to carve six election pledges into an 8ft 6ins limestone tablet.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • GOP Sen Slammed For One Of The ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quotes

    "I have seen more than a few in my day and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Cynthia Lummis' response to the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • The 'but Hillary’s emails' crowd goes silent about Trump’s document destruction

    You would think Republicans would be chanting 'Lock Him Up' and calling for hearings with anyone who was part of the Trump White House. But nothing.

  • Nikki Haley's Clueless New Trump Defense Trashed On Twitter

    The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.

  • Declining share of Americans see Trump as primarily responsible for Jan. 6

    A declining number of Americans say former President Trump bears primary responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new data from the Pew Research Center, a trend accompanied by a growing number who say he was not at all to blame for the riot.The results from Pew show that 43 percent of respondents view Trump as being primarily responsible for the attack, a drop from 52 percent last year. The surveys were taken...

  • Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

    There's almost no chance of the blockade happening, but Rep. Wendy Rodgers, part of the "law-and-order" GOP, is basically pining for it