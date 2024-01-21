Japan dominated the car industry for decades. Now it’s China’s turn

Japan’s first attempt at selling cars to Britons went spectacularly badly. The tiny Daihatsu Compagno – which to the casual observer resembles any other small saloon from the Sixties – was technically pretty competent and moderately well-received by European critics. Yet it was too expensive and too slow to attract buyers away from British or Continental marques.

Predictably, it sold in tiny numbers – and was withdrawn from sale after an unsuccessful few years.

But this unremarkable car was just a warning shot. Five years after the Compagno’s debut, Japan brought the Datsun Cherry to the UK. In its first year we bought 6,000, in its second we snapped up some 30,000, and if you’ve ever been outside you can probably picture the rest of that sales chart – Britain’s streets are now full of Toyotas, Nissans and Mazdas, with barely a Morris, Hillman or Austin to be seen.

Japan’s ascent to prominence as the world’s most successful car-building nation – thanks in part to its advanced manufacturing processes, world-leading engineering and commensurate reputation for reliability – is the kind of industrial phenomenon that will be studied for centuries.

But just as empires rise and fall, Japan has just been usurped as the world’s largest car manufacturer by China, which is poised to be even more dominant than Japan ever was in the global car trade.

Small beginnings: Japan's Daihatsu Compagno, which hinted at the success to come for Japan's future car industry - Magic Car Pics/Shutterstock

China’s Datsun Cherry moment

We’ve already had our Chinese Daihatsu Compagno. The Great Wall Steed was released in Britain over a decade ago, and received a markedly tepid response from the motoring press.

I drove it at the time and considered it pretty naff, if very affordable; it undercut mainstream Japanese models but not by enough to make it easy to recommend. Great Wall sold around a thousand Steeds before withdrawing from the market altogether.

And about five years after the Steed disappeared from British showrooms, the Chinese Datsun Cherry arrived in the form of the dull but otherwise very compelling MG5 EV estate. Affordable, reliable and predictably popular with minicab drivers, the all-electric MG5 achieved significant market saturation and began to change Britain’s perception of China.

The success of China's MG5 EV estate began to change British perceptions of Chinese cars

Other successful and popular MG models followed – benefitting perhaps from the superficial link to Britain’s car manufacturing past (the British brand was bought by China in 2005) – and became a common sight on the country’s roads.

The rate at which Chinese cars are gaining traction is both remarkable and predictable. From having only a few hundred cars on the road five years ago, Chinese cars are now selling by the thousand; just as Japanese manufacturers took a while to find their feet in European markets, China’s sales offensive is now well underway.

Crucially, manufacturers like MG, Great Wall and global EV leader BYD meet two local needs in a way that European manufacturers haven’t quite managed – the obligation to provide zero-emission electric cars, and to do so at a price that money-conscious middle-class Europeans can afford.

Made in China, designed in the West

As a manufacturer, China is fairly established in the UK; almost a third of all electric cars sold in Britain in 2023 were built in China, with many sold by Western brands.

What’s new is the arrival of Chinese-branded cars, like Great Wall, Chery, HiPhi, XPeng and Nio, none of which have any presence among consumers here, but all of which are readying their UK debut in the next 18 months.

“The UK car market has always been open to new players – from US and European brands, to Japanese brands in the 1980s, Korean marques [Hyundai and Kia] in the 1990s and now some Chinese new entrants,” says Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

“These brands widen consumer choice, something that is particularly important for the market as it transitions to electric vehicles. Providing competition is fair and free, the UK industry can compete, although we must continue to scale up our battery supply chains, build out infrastructure and ensure our costs – especially in energy – are not unduly high,” says Hawes.

It’s that battery tech, which China largely owns, that puts European brands at a competitive disadvantage as we slightly shambolically lunge towards Net Zero.

Pretty much every stage of the EV battery manufacturing and development process is controlled by China. The European Commission estimates that EVs are around a fifth cheaper to build in China than in the EU; manufacturers on the Continent have arrived at larger figures.

Against a backdrop of financial hardship across Europe, and a growing emphasis on zero-emission motoring, the profoundly EV-ready Chinese car industry could “widen consumer choice” a little too much for regulators’ comfort.

Chinese car company Great Wall shows off its Ora 07 EV at the Singapore Motorshow in January - Lionel Ng/Bloomberg

Significant headwinds

The SMMT negotiated voluntary export restrictions on Japanese cars with its counterpart, JAMA, around a decade into Japan’s European foray.

It’s likely that Chinese models might be subject to other import controls, especially if the main European car-building nations have anything to do with it. But in addition to the near-ideal economic and regulatory environment welcoming new EV brands to Britain and Europe, China – like Japan in the 1970s – hasn’t enjoyed the best PR.

Around a quarter of the British population considers China to be “the enemy”. Parliament has described its actions in Xinjiang as genocide. There are parallels between our collective perception of Japan in 1975 and that of China in 2024.

The rate at which Chinese car industry is gaining traction is both remarkable and predictable, despite the headwinds it faces - Future Publishing

Little of the news to come from China in recent years has been good. Unlike Korea’s European car manufacturing debut in the 90s, China’s will unavoidably be marred by its human rights abuses and its political alignment with Russia.

Then there are the concerns about privacy. Huawei’s technology must be removed from the UK’s 5G public networks by the end of 2027 on national security grounds. The United States implemented a trade ban on the company’s phones, effectively removing them from the mainstream and impacting sales worldwide.

Chinese security equipment will be banned from sensitive sites in Whitehall and on military bases. For all the talk of cooperation, as a nation, we just don’t trust ‘em.

But these sentiments are unlikely to count for much unless they’re backed up with regulation and incentives. Because Chinese cars are pretty good, and in two years they’ll be excellent.

Telling Britons that they need to buy EVs, but that they can’t have the affordable, well-designed and high-performance models increasingly offered by Chinese brands, is likely to be a very difficult argument to make.

