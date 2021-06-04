Japan donates 1.24M vaccine to Taiwan amid China influence

  • The containers carrying the coronavirus vaccines donated by Japanese government, are loaded to a plane before its departure for Taiwan, at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Friday, June 4, 2021. Japan is donating 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan to help the island fight its latest resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, as Tokyo, despite its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home, tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution.(Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
  • A plane waits on tarmac for loading the cargos before its departure for Taiwan, at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Friday, June 4, 2021. Japan is donating 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan to help the island fight its latest resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, as Tokyo, despite its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home, tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution.(Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
  • A plane carrying the vaccine cargo donated by Japanese government, takes off Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Friday, June 4, 2021. Japan is donating 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan to help the island fight its latest resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, as Tokyo, despite its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home, tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution.(Kyodo News via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Japan

The containers carrying the coronavirus vaccines donated by Japanese government, are loaded to a plane before its departure for Taiwan, at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Friday, June 4, 2021. Japan is donating 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan to help the island fight its latest resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, as Tokyo, despite its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home, tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution.(Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP)
MARI YAMAGUCHI and HUIZHONG WU
·4 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Friday to help the island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

The donation underscores how geopolitics have come to impact the global vaccination rollout, as countries scramble to secure enough vaccines for their populations. Taiwan, a self-governing island, has struggled to get its own vaccines, blaming China for interfering in a deal. Now the island is more than doubling its vaccine supply thanks to Tokyo, as Japan tries to play a greater role in global vaccination distribution while pushing to accelerate its painfully slow vaccine rollouts at home ahead of the Olympics in July.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Friday morning that the donation reflects “Japan’s important partnership and friendship with Taiwan.”

Motegi said Japan is responding to a Taiwanese request, citing “difficult situation” for the vaccine supply until its production is expected to be ready in July.

Motegi said Tokyo’s donation is based on friendship between the two regional partners. The Japanese people never forget Taiwan’s quick and generous support in time of the 2011 triple disaster, he said.

Japan reportedly considered going through COVAX, the UN program to distribute vaccines to low and middle-income countries, but decided it would take too long to go through the whole process.

Taiwan has signed contracts securing 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX. It is also pursuing the development of its own vaccines, both of which are in mid-stage testing at the moment.

However, facing global supply constraints and manufacturing delays, it only had about 700,000 doses on hand to vaccinate its population with last month, all AstraZeneca’s shots.

Tsai Ing-wen, the island's president, in a meeting with members of her Democratic Progressive Party last month accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines.

“As for Germany’s BioNTech, We were almost finished with the contract with the German supplier, but owing to China’ s interference, it’s been delayed so that until now we have no way to complete it.”

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung later revealed further details about the negotiations in which the German company had asked Taiwan to change the word “country” from the press release announcing the deal. Taiwan had agreed to make the change, but the deal still remains unfinished.

Fosun Pharma, BioNTech’s local partner in China, said in an interview with the official Xinhua state media also previously offered to sell the vaccines to Taiwan. However, Taiwan by law bans Chinese-made medical products, including vaccines.

The island, which China considers its own, has also faced pressure from China's vaccine diplomacy.

China has distributed hundreds of millions of its vaccines globally, in Africa, in Latin America and across parts of Europe. Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Thursday said China is seeking political gains abroad in return for providing vaccines and other pandemic assistance. Wu had previously accused China of pressuring a Taiwanese ally Paraguay to break diplomatic relations in return for vaccines.

China has also shut Taiwan out of an increasing umber of international organizations including the World Health Organization and has blocked Taiwan's cooperation with COVAX, Wu said.

China says its overseas assistance comes without political conditions, but has aggressively used its economic might in recent years to poach Taiwan’s few remaining allies and erode the influence of the U.S. and other democracies.

Globally, countries around the world are struggling to access vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca as manufacturers face delays in scaling up production quickly.

Japan, with its home developed vaccines still uncertain, solely rely on imports and has approved doses by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The first two have been in use, but Japan has no immediate plans to use AstraZeneca, whose doses are produced in Japan under a licensing deal.

At an online vaccine summit Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged an additional $800 million for the COVAX program, bringing Japan’s total contribution to $1 billion. Tokyo also plans to donate 30 million doses of vaccine produced in Japan through COVAX as well as other multilateral and bilateral channels.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine stocks more than doubled by Japan donation

    TOKYO/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Japan delivered to Taiwan 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine on Friday for free, in a gesture that will more than double the amount of shots the island has received to date. Taiwan is battling a spike in domestic infections and has vaccinated only about 3% of its population. Japan has agreed to procure more than 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca, more than enough to cover its entire population.

  • Taiwan says in vaccine talks with Pfizer and J&J

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson for more supplies, its foreign minister said on Thursday while expressing appreciation to Japan for considering donating much needed shots. Taiwan has been a model for how to control the pandemic, but a recent spike in domestic infections has increased the need to inoculate people faster. During a video call with international media in Japan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu repeated complaints that China, which claims the island as its own territory, has hampered efforts to secure more vaccines, and kept Taiwan excluded from the World Health Organisation.

  • The British Army’s new Ajax vehicles ride too rough, too loud: report

    Media reports of vibration and other issues impacting the program first surfaced several weeks ago but the latest report has given more detail.

  • Relief and concern for parents as Singapore's student vaccination drive begins

    Singapore kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive for students aged 12 and above on Thursday (3 June), with the aim of vaccinating over 400,000 students by August.

  • Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

    The White House billed the private meeting Wednesday as more of a conversation with West Virginia GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, rather than a formal negotiation. More than anything, the session in the Oval Office was seen through the political lens of the president and Republicans trying to show the public what Americans say they want — a willingness to work together, even if no deal is within reach. Biden and Capito had a “constructive and frank conversation," according to a White House official granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

  • Tennis-Press gang: Osaka withdrawal puts spotlight on media mandate

    MELBOURNE/PARIS (Reuters) -The waves of anxiety Naomi Osaka described before heading into a post-match press conference might be familiar to French Open finalist Sofia Kenin, whose gut-wrenching exit from the Australian Open was laid bare in front of cameras in February. American Kenin, a year younger than Osaka, had seemingly the world at her feet when she arrived in Melbourne to defend her title only months after reaching her second Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

  • Previously unseen BMW concepts presaged the current state of the brand

    The latest video from BMW Group Classic features concept cars that foretold the future we're now living in. The main feature in the video is the BMW ICE, created in 2004. Back then, ICE was not yet a popular abbreviation for internal combustion engine.

  • Japan Lays Out ‘National Project’ for Chips After Lost Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will seek to “drive growth” in the nation’s chip industry, trying to breathe new life into a sector with massive capacity, but trouble turning out cutting-edge products.The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report Friday that it would treat semiconductor industry growth as a “national project” -- as important as securing food and energy. The government will support the establishment of manufacturing bases in Japan including through joint ventures with oversea

  • Tesla's Surprise Just Shocked the Stock Market

    Like it or hate it, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets a huge amount of attention from investors. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) weren't extreme, but a surprising announcement from Tesla in the middle of the day seemed to take the wind out of the market's sails and could point to trouble ahead not just for the automaker's stock but for markets more broadly. Tesla shares fell by more than 5% on Thursday.

  • Bashar Assad's inevitable presidential victory is another sign of the limits on the US's power

    For the sake of the Syrian people, Assad should go, but that change of regime isn't going to happen at the US's behest.

  • Lakers eliminated by Suns after Anthony Davis limps off court

    Anthony Davis starts for Lakers in Game 6, but lasts only 5 1/2 minutes in a season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns, led by Devin Booker's 47 points.

  • Will Smith Posted a Message of Support for Naomi Osaka

    The actor took to Instagram to tell the tennis star, “I am with you.”

  • The ‘Gone Mom’ Thought Killed By Her Husband and Never Found

    LifetimeAnnabeth Gish is not a true-crime addict. That makes the actress, known for her roles in Mystic Pizza and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, perhaps one of the few Americans to not have become obsessed with the ripped-from-the-headlines murder mystery genre in recent years. So it was a surprise, or a coincidence, or maybe even fate, that when the script for the Lifetime movie Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos came her way, she was already familiar with the tragic story of

  • Man jailed for 30 years for murdering wife on a cruise ship

    He allegedly said, ‘she would not stop laughing at me’

  • Hong Kong sets $1.3m parking space price record

    The record-breaking parking spot is reportedly at an ultra-luxury residential development on The Peak.

  • 6 months after Tom Cruise threatened to fire crew members of 'Mission Impossible 7' for breaking COVID-19 safety rules, at least one person has tested positive and filming has halted

    Filming on the new "Mission Impossible" will shut down for 14 days while those involved self-isolate, the Hollywood Reporter's sources say.

  • Morikawa leads at Muirfield Village on day suspended by rain

    Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year. Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. For Morikawa, the name of the tournament is different, too.

  • A-Rod reportedly wants to move the Timberwolves to Seattle, but it might cause a conflict for the WNBA's Lynx

    New Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez reportedly wants to move the team to Seattle, but he also owns the WNBA's Lynx and there's already a WNBA team in Seattle.

  • Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

    “I can’t believe that just happened... I’m really hurt right now because I thought that we had a rapport,” says Jessica Mendez

  • 13-year-old admits to murdering Uber Eats driver in car jacking

    The Pakistani immigrant had come to the US in 2004 to make a better life for himself and his family