Japan’s Economy Shrinks in Emergency, Raising Double-Dip Fears

Japan’s Economy Shrinks in Emergency, Raising Double-Dip Fears
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuko Takeo and Toru Fujioka
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Japan’s economy shrank more than expected during the first three months of the year, raising the possibility of a double-dip recession as the country struggles to contain infections and speed up its vaccine rollout.

Gross domestic product contracted an annualized 5.1% from the previous quarter, ending six months of double-digit growth, as businesses cut investment, shoppers held back spending and government outlays fell amid a suspension of a travel-promotion campaign to help the ailing tourism industry.

Economists had forecast an overall contraction of 4.5%.

The worse-than-expected result leaves the economy in a vulnerable position this quarter, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration struggles to find the right balance in a targeted approach to virus containment that attempts to limit damage to the economy and keep the staging of the Olympics on track.

“If the state of emergency is extended, that will certainly raise the odds of a contraction,” said economist Yoshiki Shinke at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “Consumer spending is the biggest missing piece for the economy and it’s hard to predict because it’s very much dependent on the virus situation.”

Suga last week added three more prefectures to the latest emergency, putting about half of the economy under restrictions that are slightly tighter than the ones in winter, but still less draconian than Europe’s lockdowns. Restaurants and bars in the biggest cities are now being asked to refrain from serving alcohol in addition to closing early.

Failure to end the restrictions at the end of May and to avoid a slip back into recession would pile pressure on Suga to take extra action to right the economy and maintain his hopes of surviving as premier as the country heads into a general election that must be held by the autumn.

Inability to peg back infections could also fuel concern over the staging of the Tokyo Olympics. Canceling the Games would deal another blow to the economy.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says...

“In the details of Japan’s deeper-than-expected GDP contraction in 1Q, there was even more bad news -- a surprise drop in private investment and an unexpectedly steep buildup in inventories. These signal weakness in the manufacturing sector -- a rare growth driver amid the virus emergency -- and add to downside risks to the economy in 2Q.

--Yuki Masujima, economist

To read the full report, click here.

“The government may end up putting together an extra budget to change the situation,” said economist Hiroaki Muto at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “They may not be able to compile a big one, but they might pull together about 20 trillion yen ($183 billion) of measures.”

Additional spending would add to extra budgets worth over 70 trillion yen to deal with the virus and support the economy last year.

The first quarter drop in capital investment signals companies are more cautious about the outlook than earlier expected. Though the preliminary data is often heavily revised, a chorus of business executives have started to voice concern over what they see as an unacceptably slow vaccine rollout in one of the world’s richest countries.

Still, strong exports and industrial production, supported by the global recovery, continue to provide a bedrock of support for Japan’s economy, even though a rise in imports caused the overall trade component of the GDP to go negative in the first quarter.

Japan’s Exports Jump Most Since 2017 Amid Global Trade Recovery

Consumers also didn’t retrench as much as economists feared last quarter, a fact that may signal a reservoir of underlying demand that could help power the recovery once restrictions are removed.

“Once the virus situation starts to be more contained and people’s activity becomes more normalized, pent-up demand is likely to emerge,” economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. Japan isn’t heading toward a big contraction in the second quarter like last year and economic activity will broaden out as vaccinations proceed, he added.

But rising infection numbers indicate the government still hasn’t got the balance of its measures right or hasn’t adjusted its restrictions quickly enough to account for new virus strains as infections rise and the logic of holding the Olympics is called into question. An Asahi Shimbun newspaper poll on Monday showed more than 80% of respondents were against staging the Games this year.

Until earlier this year, Japan was seen a relatively successful example of virus control, having achieved low infection rates and deaths without full lockdown measures.

But the positive optics have changed as the country’s lengthy vaccine approval process and its slow rollout have left the country well behind the U.S, the U.K. and other countries with more aggressive inoculation programs. So far, only about 3% Japan’s the population has received even a single dose.

“The best economic measure is to accelerate vaccination,” said Dai-Ichi’s Shinke. “While many other countries consider loosening restrictions, Japan isn’t there yet.”

(Updates with economist’s comments on possibility of more government stimulus.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon makes its lossless music streaming service a free upgrade

    On the heels of this morning's announcement of Apple's next-generation music service featuring lossless audio and spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos, Amazon is making a move likely aimed at retaining its own streaming music subscribers. The company says that going forward, its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, will be made available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost. Amazon first announced Amazon Music HD in fall 2019 with access to over 50 million songs that would stream in what Amazon is calling HD, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (around CD-quality).

  • Palantir Stock: This One Could Require Some Patience

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR), which is a top provider of analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) services and technology, saw its stock drop ten days in a row prior its earnings report this past week. Of course, this is nothing new for high-growth stocks lately. Wall Street has been dumping most of these securities. Palantir stock did get some relief when it reported its Q1 results on May 11. On the news, shares jumped nearly 10% to $20.21. Yet it was not able to hold on, and the stock price has since sunk to around $20, bringing the market capitalization to $37 billion. Q1 Results So, let’s get a rundown on the Q1 numbers. The company reported a net loss of $123 million or 7 cents a share. On an adjusted basis, the earnings per share was 4 cents, which was in-line with the consensus forecast. As for revenues, they soared 49% to $341.2 million, which handily beat the Street estimate of $332 million. The biggest driver was the U.S. government business, which saw an 83% spike. (See Palantir Technologies stock analysis on TipRanks) Note that when Palantir was founded – back in 2003 – the focus was generally on contracts for the CIA and the Defense Department. However, over the past decade, the company has been moving more aggressively into the commercial sector. In Q1, commercial segment revenues were $133 million. Something else to consider about the quarterly results: Palantir said that it will accept Bitcoin from its customers and might even add this digital asset to its balance. As seen recently with Tesla (TSLA), this may prove to be a challenge. Tesla recently indicated it will no longer accept Bitcoin for orders because of concerns about the environmental impact of the digital mining. Palantir's Technological Advantage Palantir generally caters to larger enterprise customers, as the average revenue per customer is about $8.1 million. In fact, the top 20 customers are at a hefty $36.1 million. Additionally, the company has been able to scale its operations with proprietary technologies. The latest offering is Apollo for Edge AI. Launched in April, it is already getting traction. At the heart of this system is micro models, which are similar to microservices that allow for modern cloud computing. The technology essentially makes it much easier and more effective to deploy AI models across complex environments. This technology holds enormous potential. For example, it can allow for the automation of factories, the use of sensors on oil rigs or even applications in space. All in all, Apollo for Edge AI should expand the company’s addressable market opportunity. Wall Street’s Take Turning to the analyst community, the consensus rating is a Hold, with 2 Buys, 3 Holds and 4 Sells logged over the past three months. The average analyst price target is $21.75, which implies 8.3% upside potential. Bottom Line on Palantir Palantir has built a powerful platform and is positioned to benefit from the secular trend of AI. Few companies have a similar level of experience, set of strong technologies and team of data scientists. On the other hand, in today’s environment, Wall Street is not particularly interested in growth plays – especially those with high valuations. Consider that Palantir is trading at about 17 times sales, even with the recent drop-off in the stock price. Therefore, it may be best to hold off and wait for things to settle before making a purchase. Disclosure: Tom Taulli does not have a long or short position in Palantir stock. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Oil extends gains on optimism over U.S., European reopenings

    Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day, as optimism over the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies outweighed fears of slower fuel demand in Asia due to surging COVID-19 cases and a new wave of restrictions. Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.66 a barrel by 0231 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 19 cents, or 0.3%, at $66.46 a barrel. "The market remained in a tight trading range amid the tug-of-war between worries over spreading coronavirus infection cases in Asia and optimism from economic reopenings in Europe and the United States thanks to vaccinations," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

  • Pandemic Hit Less-Educated Workers the Hardest: Fed Report

    The Covid-19 pandemic caused unprecedented damage to the economy in 2020, but relief and stimulus measures undertaken by the government offset the harm for many households, according to a new survey of the economic well-being of U.S. households from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. By the end of 2020, about three-quarters of Americans said they were doing at least okay financially, about the same as before the pandemic began, the report says. Readings on several key measures in the survey of 11,000 adults were similar to 2019 levels, including rates of bank account ownership, preparedness for retirement and funds available to meet emergency expenses. But not everyone was able to weather the economic storm, and about one in four adults said they were in worse financial shape than the year before, with the greatest harm accumulating among less-educated workers and lower-income households. “A clear pattern from the survey is that financial challenges in 2020 were uneven, and frequently left those who entered the year with fewer resources further behind,” the report says. Job loss was a key factor. Less than a quarter of workers who lost their jobs had returned to their old positions by the end of 2020. Those who kept their jobs, including many college-educated, white-collar workers, “generally had stable or improving finances in 2020,” the report says. “However, those who suffered a layoff and an extended period of unemployment saw a deterioration of their financial circumstances.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The Average American Will Pay $525,000 in Taxes Over Their Lifetime: Study

    The average American will pay $525,037 in taxes over their lifetime, according to a new study by financial technology company Self. The report says that represents an average of 34.3% of lifetime earnings. Nearly two-thirds of the total, or roughly $340,000, comes from taxes on earnings, with the rest made up of sales, property and car taxes. The lifetime total varies greatly by state. Residents of New Jersey will pay an average of $931,698, the highest total and greatest percentage of estimated lifetime earnings, 49.51%. (You can see the rest of the top 10 in the Bloomberg chart below.) Residents of West Virginia are projected to pay the least in total taxes ($321,000), while residents of Alabama will pay the smallest percentage of their earnings (24.48%). The study used data from the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and divided household spending by two to estimate spending per person. It then applied state and federal tax rates to those spending and earnings estimates based on a worklife of 36 years and an average life expectancy of 79 years. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Asian markets rally despite pandemic, inflation worries

    Asian shares rose Tuesday, partly on bargain-hunting from the recent global market falls amid continuing pessimism about the conronavirus pandemic.

  • Lawmakers’ angst over expansion of mobile betting brings changes to gaming compact

    On the first day of a legislative session on gambling, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida made a concession: They amended the 30-year gaming deal to take out a provision that they will meet again in three years to talk about full online gambling.

  • Most Overweight on China Materials, Industrials: UBS’s Liu

    May.17 -- Wendy Liu, head of China strategy at UBS Group AG, discusses the Chinese A-Share market, her investment strategy and where she’s finding opportunity. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Brent Oil Edges Toward $70 With Improving Fuel Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged toward $70 a barrel with optimism building about the demand outlook in key regions such as the U.S., even as the coronavirus makes a comeback in parts of Asia.Futures in London climbed for a third session, while New York crude rose from the highest settlement in two years. The largest number of passengers passed through U.S. airports since the pandemic began, a sign of the domestic travel revival that’s boosting fuel consumption. The rebound in America along with China and Europe is offsetting concerns around weaker consumption in India.Oil is up almost 35% this year amid optimism fuel demand will increase as the vaccination drive accelerates across major economies and boosts mobility. The devastating resurgence in India and new outbreaks in regions that had largely contained the virus such as Taiwan, however, are a reminder that the recovery is going to be uneven and bumpy.“The market is clearly focused on U.S., Europe and China,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific. Brent could climb to $72 a barrel quite quickly once it gets through strong resistance at $70, he added.The prompt timespread for Brent was 31 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure were near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 18 cents a week earlier.Passengers checking in through security at U.S. airports surged to 1.85 million on Sunday, the highest since early March 2020, according to Transportation Security Administration data. The flurry of travelers making their way through terminals has steadily climbed for the past month and is now only about 30% lower than levels the TSA saw at the same time in 2019.A weaker U.S. dollar is also boosting the appeal of commodities such as oil priced in the currency. The Bloomberg dollar spot index was lower for a fourth session.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan's economy shrinks 5.1% as pandemic dries up spending

    The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 5.1% in January-March, slammed by a plunge in spending over the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Tuesday. The Cabinet Office’s preliminary seasonally adjusted GDP, or gross domestic product, showed household consumption dropped at an annualized rate of 5.6%, while government spending declined 6.9%. Gross domestic product is the sum value of a nation’s products and services.

  • 'Don’t mind if I do': Kat Dennings engaged to musician Andrew W.K. after whirlwind romance

    Kat Dennings announced her engagement to musician Andrew W.K. on Instagram Thursday after going Instagram official late April.

  • This tiny $4,500 EV with just 27 horsepower is crushing the Tesla Model 3 in China

    The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV costs a tenth of the Model 3 in China - and it's selling like hotcakes.

  • LeBron, Steph Curry to face off in Play-In Tournament

    The defending champions are thrilled to have LeBron James back on the court. But they'll have to be at their best to subdue his long-time nemesis, 2020-21 scoring champion Stephen Curry and the scrappy Warriors.

  • Massive Backlog at IRS as Tax Day Arrives

    With Tax Day finally arriving Monday, delayed from its usual date in April due to pandemic-related changes to the tax code, last-minute filers should prepare for what could be a long wait to get their refunds. Even before the tax filing deadline, the IRS had a backlog of more than 30 million returns that still needed processing, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. The flood of new returns on Monday is expected to make matters worse. “Taxpayers will continue to experience unusually long delays,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins told CBS MoneyWatch. “I don't think anyone wants to hear that, but that is the case.” The backlog is a mix of 2019 returns, the processing of which was severely delayed by the closure of many IRS offices last year, and 2020 returns that have been stacking up behind them. Changes in the tax system related to the pandemic, including new tax credits and the issuance of stimulus checks, are adding to the delays. Adjustments to stimulus payments require manual review by the IRS, a time-consuming process even in the best of circumstances. The IRS expects to receive about 160 million tax returns this year, with about 40 million of those arriving on or after the May 17 deadline. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Apple Faces Continued iPad Pro Delays Due to Next-Gen Displays

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet.The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week but buyers may not be able to get their hands on one until deep into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders already stretch into late June to early July.The primary issue: producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far proved challenging. Bloomberg News reported in April, before the device was announced, that the new device is facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple’s production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, people familiar with the matter said.For a company that takes pride in its supply chain expertise, such wait times are a rarity. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant unveiled the new iPad Pro range in April. The new screen, called the Liquid Retina XDR display, on the priciest versions is touted as producing truer-to-life colors and a brighter picture. The 11-inch model, which continues to use a more standard screen, is still arriving on doorsteps between late May and early June, according to checks of Apple’s online store. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.Read more: Apple’s IPad Gets Potent Hardware, Puny SoftwareLong wait times for iPad Pros with the more advanced screen shipments began to stack up when the device went on sale for pre-orders last month, and the continued production issues have kept delivery times into July. During its most recent earnings earnings, Apple executives said the company expects to miss out on as much as $4 billion in revenue in the current quarter due to a combination of “very, very high” demand and “semiconductor shortages that are affecting many industries.”The iPad is once again a growing product in Apple’s portfolio as consumers turn to remote work and learning models and rely on personal electronics for essential tasks more than ever. The device generated $7.8 billion for Apple last quarter, the most for that part of the year since 2013.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J Cuts This Week's COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries For EU By Half: Reuters

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has reportedly reduced the deliveries for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to the EU by half this week, Reuters reported citing an EU official. Under its contract with the EU, JNJ has committed to shipping 55 million doses in the second quarter. But till now, it had delivered less than 5 million doses, which is less than 10% of its target. As of Monday, the company has delivered 2.6 million doses to European countries, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show. JNJ “is cutting deliveries this week by half,” one EU official who is involved in talks with the U.S. drugmaker has said, adding that it was unclear how many doses are likely to be delivered next week. The company has not responded to a request for comments. “We understand there is only a limited temporary reduction of deliveries which is expected to be caught up at a later stage,” a spokesman for the European Commission said. Both the EU source and the spokesman said the company was still aiming to deliver the contracted 55 million doses within the quarter. JNJ had initially planned to begin delivering doses to the EU from April 1, but production issues delayed the shipments. Price Action: JNJ shares are closed 0.12% higher at $170.39 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAC Immune Provides Update On Alzheimer's Disease Vaccine CandidateMedTech Round Up: Update On Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Labcorp, Second Sight Medical, Biocept© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Square Floating $2 Billion in Fresh Debt

    The company announced Monday that it is floating $2 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. It said that the interest rate, maturity date, terms of redemption, and other key features of the debt securities would be determined by negotiations between it and potential buyers. According to a report in Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter," the two phases would consist of one issue of notes with five-year maturities, and one with a 10-year term.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.