Japan’s Smaller Contraction Masks Extent of Summer Weakness

Erica Yokoyama and Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy took a smaller hit than first thought during a summer marked by a renewed Covid surge and a plunge in the yen, although a return to growth is expected this quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product shrank an annualized 0.8% in the three months to the end of September from the previous period, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. That was smaller than the 1.2% contraction first estimated and a 1% drop forecast by economists.

The revised figures showed that stronger exports reduced the heavy negative impact on trade from the yen drop, and that capital spending by firms held up.

A buildup of inventories also helped narrow the contraction of the economy, though that also suggests there wasn’t enough demand for the output of factories. The data also showed consumption was weaker than first thought during the summer Covid surge and inflation acceleration.

Overall, the figures didn’t improve enough to eliminate concerns among policymakers over the resilience of the economy. Japan heads toward the end of the year and into 2023 with clouds darkening over the global outlook, and the possibility of recessions in key overseas markets.

“The weaker consumption worries me,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Spending hasn’t picked up much in the current quarter, either, probably because of inflation and another rise in Covid infections.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Details under the hood of Japan’s narrower third-quarter GDP contraction aren’t encouraging. A buildup in inventory that contributed to the upward revision will limit catch-up production in 4Q.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already put together an economic stimulus package to cushion the impact of strengthening inflation that should offer more support for growth early next year. Analysts also expect the economy to have returned to expansion this quarter. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at ultra-low levels during the last months of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s tenure.

Still, analysts are concerned about how the economy will weather a global slowdown prompted by tighter central bank police elsewhere in the world. Cautious moves by China to relax its virus restrictions offer one of the few points of optimism over the coming months.

“External demand is also be on the wane, as we saw in industrial production,” Taguchi said. “The situation may change if China lifts its zero Covid policy, but for now Europe and the US are bracing for the impact of an economic slowdown in the wake of interest rate hikes.”

Economists expect the Japanese economy to begin growing again in the current quarter, pushed up by private sector spending and services consumption. Despite the recent resurgence of infections, the government will likely keep the country free of virus-related restrictions to maintain economic activities.

“Personally, I don’t think the capital investment will decrease that much,” said Toru Suehiro, chief economist at Daiwa Securities. “I think that capital investment will continue throughout next year due to pent-up demands.”

Another positive news is that Japan fully reopened its borders to tourists in October. That offers the prospect of renewed inbound spending by visitors attracted by cheaper travel expenses thanks to their relatively stronger currencies.

Inflation numbers among the concerns for the recovery path. Japan’s price increases hit their fastest clip in 40 years in October, and the pace likely sped up further in November based on last month’s Tokyo data, a leading indicator for nationwide trends.

(Adds economist comment, more details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Holds Key Rate at 13.75% as Lula’s Spending Plan Adds to Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank pledged to keep interest rates stable until cost of living expectations move toward target, adding hawkishness to the message by raising its own inflation estimates on concerns about growing public spending under the new administration.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So M

  • Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes as Inflation Tops Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate increases after inflation topped all forecasts in November, and a political turmoil shakes the country. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Wor

  • UK Firms See Energy Costs Doubling When Government Support Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- UK businesses expect energy costs to more than double next year when a government support package comes to an end.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysStock Traders Skittish With Worrisome Bond Signals: Markets WrapA survey of 7

  • Australia’s Treasurer Says RBA Review to Guide Lowe Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said an independent review of the Reserve Bank will help guide his decision next year on whether to reappoint Governor Philip Lowe, whose term expires in September.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Stu

  • Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, shrank less than initially estimated in the third quarter, bolstering a view that it is slowly recovering from COVID-19 doldrums even as major export markets show further signs of weakening. The revision was driven by upward change in private inventories and compared with a 4.5% annualised quarterly gain in the previous quarter. Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter as global recession risks, China's faltering economy, a weak yen and higher import costs hurt consumption and businesses.

  • FOREX-Dollar slips with economy in focus, yuan firms as China eases curbs

    The dollar slipped on Wednesday as traders weighed up an uncertain economic outlook, while China's yuan firmed as authorities loosened some of the country's zero-COVID rules. The greenback has dropped in recent weeks on expectations that the Federal Reserve might soon pause its interest-rate hikes, and with the euro rising on signs that Europe's economic downturn may be less bad than previously feared. It struggled for direction on Wednesday, with the euro falling earlier in the session before rising 0.28% against the greenback to $1.05.

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut

    Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9% year-on-year to $418.07 million, missing the consensus of $429.11 million. Comparable store sales increased 1.9% in Q3. Gross profit climbed 7.9% Y/Y to $164.7 million, with the margin contracting 40 basis points to 39.4%. Operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 7.1%, and operating income for the quarter fell 2.3% to $29.5 million. Ollie's held $182.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Octo

  • Sinopharm Weighing $4 Billion China TCM Take-Private Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. is considering a revived bid for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. that could value the Hong Kong-listed drugmaker at around $4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? S

  • Stocks vs. bonds: Key differences, plus expert tips for deciding whether to invest and how much in 2023

    Stocks are equity securities representing ownership of a company, while bonds are debt securities.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looks to put 49ers struggles behind with Chargers game looming

    72 hours after a rare off day for the Dolphins’ offense against the San Francisco 49ers marked by miscues and turnovers, head coach Mike McDaniel and players expressed confidence they could move past their struggles.

  • Trade Alert: The Non-Employee & Independent Director Of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS), Adriana Cisneros, Has Just Spent US$200k Buying 404% More Shares

    Potential AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTS ) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Employee & Independent...

  • Celsius bankruptcy judge orders return of some crypto assets to customers

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday ruled that some customers of crypto lender Celsius Network should receive their deposits back, giving relief to a relatively small group of customers whose deposits were never commingled with other Celsius funds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn is weighing broader questions of who owns crypto assets that were deposited with Celsius. His ruling Wednesday was limited to customers who had non-interest bearing custody accounts, whose funds were not commingled with other Celsius assets, and whose accounts were too small for Celsius to seek to claw them back to repay other customers, according to Celsius' official creditors committee.

  • Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.33, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

    The investigation may pertain to her attendance of the 2021 Met Gala. Her office told Insider they're "confident that this matter will be dismissed."

  • One person is taking the fall for 15 years of tax evasion at The Trump Organization

    Two entities under The Trump Organization’s umbrella have been convicted of criminal tax fraud. It’s a first for Donald Trump’s company, set to tarnish the former president’s brand of successful businessman.

  • Doral accepts Donald Trump’s preservation deal. And other golf courses could be next

    Doral city commissioners held an emergency meeting Wednesday to comply with former President Donald Trump’s December deadline to accept his gift of surrendering development rights at his resort’s premiere golf course.

  • Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

    At least two items marked as classified were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, after lawyers for former President Donald Trump arranged for a firm to search for additional classified material, according to a published report Wednesday. The items were provided to the FBI. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the items were discovered by an outside team brought in by Trump's representatives to search his other properties after the FBI recovered roughly 100 documents marked classified during an Aug. 8 search of his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.

  • Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

    The CNN anchor took a moment to recover from his own barb after Trump declared that he wanted the Constitution terminated.

  • NRSC Chairman Rick Scott: Herschel Walker ‘Will Continue to Be a Leader’ in GOP for ‘Years to Come’

    “Over the last year, I’ve gotten to know Herschel and have seen first-hand the movement he built in his home state,” NRSC chairman Rick Scott said in a statement.

  • Lawyers reportedly found more classified government documents in Trump's Florida storage units alongside 'swords and wrestling belts'

    Donald Trump hired a team to do a more thorough search of his properties after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.