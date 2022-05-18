Japan’s Economy Shrinks as Trade Drags, Consumption Stalls

Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy shrank in the first three months of this year as soaring import costs inflated by a weaker yen weighed on trade, and restrictions triggered by the omicron variant of the coronavirus stunted consumer spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized pace of 1% in the quarter through March, the Cabinet Office reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a decline of 1.8%.

The setback to Japan’s already sluggish recovery from the pandemic stemmed from the deterioration in overall trade as import prices surged, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and the slide in the currency. The monthly trade balance has been in the red since August after supply-chain snarls and returning global demand started pushing up commodity prices.

“It’s hard to be optimistic about the outlook of Japan’s economy now. We don’t have any driving force for growth,” said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “Businesses will be cautious about investing in this uncertain environment.”

Consumer spending also stalled as quasi-emergency curbs cut business hours and restricted activity during the record virus wave. The fourth quarterly contraction of the pandemic leaves Japan lagging behind its global peers in regaining lost ground.

While more recent figures show an uptick in spending and foot traffic after infections dropped and restrictions were lifted, the release of pent-up demand that would fuel a rebound this quarter is likely to be limited by the impact of the elevated energy and import prices.

China’s slowdown induced by its strict virus lockdowns also clouds the prospects for a robust rebound as it weighs on global trade and renews pressure on supply chains.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect GDP to rebound in 2Q, driven by pent-up demand after the virus curbs were lifted on March 21. Even so, higher commodity prices and the impact of China’s Covid lockdowns on exports pose downside risks to the outlook.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has already taken action to try to ease the pain of surging prices and keep the recovery on track with measures announced at the end of April and funded by an extra budget unveiled Tuesday.

He needs to keep showing he has a sufficiently steady hand on both the economy and virus control to help him maintain his relatively high support ratings heading into an election planned for July.

Still, it remains to be seen if he has done enough to tackle the impact of rising prices that could cool a hoped-for recovery this quarter.

Japan’s benchmark inflation gauge is forecast to jump toward 2% in a report due on Friday as energy prices soar and the effect of cheap mobile phone fees fades out. Cost pressures for companies rose at a double-digit pace for the first time since 1980 in April, intensifying pressure on firms to pass on higher costs to consumers.

The economy remains far behind its peers in recovering from the pandemic but should at least regain its pre-Covid level in the second quarter if consumption and business investment strengthen, according to Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co.

“The third quarter will be the key for the Japanese economy,” she said. “If it can keep growing with an expansion in consumer spending that will enable it to finally leave the pandemic behind and get back on a solid recovery path.”

(Adds more details from release.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Bull Case Is Forming Around Bearishness at Hedge Funds, Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- The repositioning has been fast and deep among the biggest stewards of investment money, a retreat from risk that may aid the bull case on stocks.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employe

  • Bill Hwang Seeks Probe of Morgan Stanley Over Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Before Bill Hwang sent a slate of stocks on a manic climb last year, he had already started bleeding billions of dollars on a bearish bet after seeking Morgan Stanley’s help.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $4

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Sees Long Slump, US Targets Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said its recession will last longer than previously thought, while the US was set to curb Moscow’s ability to make debt payments, raising the odds that President Vladimir Putin’s government will be pushed to default. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineE

  • Court expert draws more GOP-friendly New York political maps

    A court-appointed expert released a draft of new congressional maps for New York that are more favorable to Republicans than the original gerrymandered political maps drawn by Democrats. Maps drawn up by the Democratically controlled state Legislature as part of the redistricting process occurring every 10 years would have given Democrats a strong majority in 22 of 26 congressional districts, starting with this year's election, but those maps were struck down by a court. Currently, the state has 27 congressional districts but is losing one as a result of the 2020 census.

  • This Republican senator nearly tripled his congressional salary courtesy of a quirk in federal law

    GOP senator Josh Hawley's publishing income dwarfs his actual salary as a lawmaker, his latest financial disclosures show.

  • Tesla stops taking orders for Cybertruck outside North America -website

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc has stopped taking orders for its upcoming Cybertruck pickup truck outside of North America, according to its official website. Tesla declined to comment on the matter. Chief Executive Elon Musk has said Tesla would start production of the Cybertruck next year at its plant in Austin, Texas.

  • Japan's GDP shrinks as surging costs raise spectre of deeper downturn

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy shrank for the first time in two quarters in the first three months of the year as COVID-19 curbs hit the service sector and surging commodity prices created new pressures, raising concerns about a protracted downturn. The decline presents a challenge to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's drive to achieve growth and wealth distribution under his "new capitalism" agenda, stoking fears of stagflation - a mix of tepid growth and rising inflation. The world's No. 3 economy shrank at an annualised rate of 1.0% in January-March from the previous quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) figures showed, slower than a 1.8% contraction expected by economists.

  • Pelosi floats indictments for baby formula deaths as Democrats unveil emergency funding

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Tuesday suggested there could be indictments for the people found to be responsible for the deaths of two infants who consumed baby formula that may have been contaminated. Speaking at a press conference to unveil Democrats’ $28 million aid bill to help put formula back on store shelves, Pelosi said the…

  • Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery

    Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday on hopes of demand recovery in China as the country gradually eases some of its strict COVID-19 containment measures. Brent crude futures were up $1.15, or 1.0%, at $113.08 a barrel at 0042 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.62, or 1.4%, to $114.02 a barrel, paring some losses after oil prices fell by around 2% in the previous session. "Beyond the near term, less awful news on China offers a nip in the tail in the form of much higher oil demand and prices, which is positive for producers, but harmful for consumer sentiment," SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said in a client note.

  • Home Depot Raises Forecast on Surprise Gain in Comparable Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. jumped between losses and gains on Tuesday as investors balanced the big-box retailer’s rosier outlook with concerns about inflation and slowing growth in the second half. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot

  • Oil Falls as US to Allow Talks With Venezuela’s State Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude fell after the US government announced it plans to allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its oil license with Venezuela’s national producer. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedWest Te

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Stimulus Update: Nearly a Dozen States Are Preparing to Send More Money to Residents

    Frustrated with inflation and high gas prices? If you live in one of these states, more stimulus money could be headed your way in 2022.

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • Russian Allies Get Tongue-Lashing at Putin’s Ultimate Pity Party

    TwitterRussian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Monday on the 30th anniversary of its founding—but the meeting was anything but celebratory.Instead, the heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which make up the collective defense organization, akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, went to the Kremlin Monday in Moscow to lament the world’s response

  • MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

    The Arizona state Senate voted on Monday to launch a probe into comments made by Trump-loving lawmaker Wendy Rogers

  • There’s One Reason Kim Jong Un Is Loving North Korea’s COVID Outbreak

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—The spread of COVID-19 in North Korea is not all bad news for leader Kim Jong Un. By locking down the entire country, he can assert the power of his regime as never before. He has the authority to arrest anyone perceived to have broken the rules for any reason, whether in quest of food or the need to see a friend or to look for medicine.He can also blame the scourge on a network of health officials. Their survival is now in jeopard

  • Meghan McCain slams Tucker Carlson for ‘eyepatch McCain’ quip about Dan Crenshaw

    Conservative pundit Meghan McCain blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson for using the name of her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), to insult Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas). “You know the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula…

  • Madison Cawthorn trails in early NC election returns. Here’s where the race stands.

    A Republican challenger to Rep. Madison Cawthorn has the early lead.