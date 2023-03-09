Japan’s Economy Struggles to Eke Out Growth in Fragile Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy expanded less than initially estimated in the three months through December, reflecting the multiple struggles that Japan faces including a global economic slowdown and inflation.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 0.1% in the fourth quarter from the previous period, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a 0.8% expansion, compared with an initial reading of 0.6%.

Weaker private consumption was the main factor behind the revision, rising less than initial estimates. The ongoing weakness in the economy supports the central bank’s view that Japan still needs help from easy monetary policy.

While markets remain on alert for a final surprise from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday, it’s more likely that the central bank will keep easing intact as it continues to scrutinize pay momentum in the world’s third largest economy.

During parliamentary hearings last month, BOJ governor nominee Kazuo Ueda said that it’s appropriate for Japan to maintain monetary easing. He is expected to succeed Kuroda in April.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect GDP growth to slow in 1Q23, as higher inflation takes a toll on consumer spending and weakening external demand crimps exports. Spending by domestic travelers and foreign tourists should continue to support the economy.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

While a mixture of factors complicates the outlook for the Japanese economy, analysts largely agree that the country will undergo a gradual recovery.

