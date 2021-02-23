Japan emperor shows concern to those suffering in pandemic

  • In this photo provided on Feb. 18, 2021, by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako pose for a photo at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2021. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23 at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this photo provided on Feb. 18, 2021, by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito poses at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2021. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this photo provided on Feb. 18, 2021, by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako talk at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2021. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this photo provided on Feb. 18, 2021, by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako pose for a photo at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2021. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23 at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23 at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • In this Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito speaks during a press conference on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23 at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
1 / 8

Japan Emperor Birthday

In this photo provided on Feb. 18, 2021, by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako pose for a photo at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2021. Naruhito celebrated 61st birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Emperor Naruhito expressed concern about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on people's health and livelihoods, noting that he has used online meetings to connect with people he could not console in person.

Naruhito had expressed hope to reach out to people and stay close to them as emperor, following the example of his father, Akihito, who abdicated in 2019 due to age. But Naruhito has largely retreated behind the palace moat due to the pandemic and made only limited public appearances, including the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II in August.

“We have been at the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year,” Naruhito told a news conference for selected Japanese media ahead of his 61st birthday Tuesday. “Both I and (Empress) Masako are concerned about the pandemic that is not easily coming to an end."

The Imperial Household Agency canceled the emperor’s customary public greetings from the palace balcony, and other palace events for his birthday were scaled down due to the pandemic.

Naruhito said he was concerned about people facing difficulties but expressed hope of a bright future when people overcome the pandemic.

Going online to connect with people and offer help, Naruhito said he has attended international conferences and virtually visited elderly care centers, hospitals and other places. “I found a new potential in the online activity and it was a major discovery,” Naruhito said.

Japan has counted about 426,500 cases of COVID-19 and 7,500 deaths, a toll lower than many advanced countries. It started vaccinations for the virus last week, belatedly beginning a campaign that is considered key to holding the delayed Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Recommended Stories

  • On his birthday, Japanese Emperor hopes for bright future amid pandemic

    Emperor Naruhito said he was anticipating a "bright future" as Japan began its coronavirus inoculation programme, during an address to mark his 61st birthday on Tuesday. Celebrations to mark the Emperor's birthday have been muted this year because of the pandemic. "I look forward to a bright future ahead, as our people overcome the coronavirus crisis by sharing the pain and helping each other, " Naruhito said.

  • Jada Pinkett-Smith just launched an eco-conscious bath and body care line at Target

    Every single product is $6 or less.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Meets Volunteers at COVID Vaccination Center: 'First Step of Freedom'

    "I hope you're able to be reunited with your grandchildren, I think we're all looking forward to that!" the royal said

  • What does senior year look like amid the pandemic?

    For high school students, the senior year experience is very different amid COVID-19.

  • Japan regions push to end state of emergency as virus infections fall

    Regional authorities in Japan have urged that emergency pandemic measures be lifted before a scheduled date of March 7, as new COVID-19 cases trend lower, the economy minister said, adding that the government would consult experts before it agreed. A surge in cases prompted Japan to declare a state of emergency last month for 11 prefectures, requesting residents to curtail activities and businesses to shorten operating hours. The state of emergency will probably be lifted in stages, though businesses will be asked to continue closing early, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

  • The Fast Break | Best of Feb. 23

    Catch up on all the action from across the NBA with the Fast Break.

  • Spain removes last statue of dictator Francisco Franco despite campaign by far-Right Vox

    The last statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was removed on Tuesday from the city gates of Melilla, a Spanish enclave and autonomous city on the northwest African coast. Without much fanfare, a group of workmen operated a mechanical digger and heavy drills to chip away at the brick platform on which the statue stood, lifted it off by a chain around its neck and carted it away in bubble wrap on a pickup truck. The statue, erected three years after Franco's death in 1978, commemorated his role as commander of the Spanish Legion in the Rif War, a conflict fought in the 1920s by Spain and France against the Berber tribes of the Rif mountainous region of Morocco.

  • Gollum Joins the LORD OF THE RINGS Rubber Duckies

    Next time you relax with a hot bath, remember to bring the wonders of the Shire to your own bathtub with these new Lord of the Rings rubber duckies. The post Gollum Joins the LORD OF THE RINGS Rubber Duckies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Call Me Kat: Kat, Randi, & Phil's Night Out

    When Randi's cousin comes to town, Kat and Phil convince Randi to let them come out with her to prove they aren't old. Meanwhile, Randi struggles to figure out why Daniel doesn't get jealous.

  • Australian Zoo Welcomes Newborn Koala Joey

    A Sydney zoo announced to the public the arrival of an eight-month-old koala joey, on Wednesday, February 24.This video sent to Storyful by Taronga Zoo Sydney, shows Humphrey the koala snuggling up to his mother among the foliage of a eucalyptus tree.According to the zoo, “Humphrey and mum Willow are reported to be doing incredibly well, with Senior Koala Keeper Laura Jones revealing that the joey is already beginning to attempt to eat eucalyptus leaves.” Credit: Taronga Zoo Sydney via Storyful

  • Four Board Members of Texas Power Grid Operator Resign After Deadly Winter Storms

    Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced their decision to resign following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Boeing 777: Signs of 'metal fatigue' found on Denver plane engine

    The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after its engine failed, scattering debris over homes below.

  • 'The Simpsons' has replaced Harry Shearer with Black actor Kevin Michael Richardson as the voice of Dr Hibbert

    Kevin Michael Richardson will be the new voice of Dr. Hibbert, a character who white actor Harry Shearer voiced for over 30 years.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

    Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis. The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

  • Police captain offers grisly new details of Capitol riot at first official hearing on insurrection

    A captain in the US Capitol Police force who responded to the 6 January Capitol riot offered a harrowing first-hand account on Tuesday of her experience battling white supremacists and other pro-Trump elements. Rioters nearly broke her arm amid the chaos, Captain Carneysha Mendoza, a veteran of the US Army, told senators at the first official hearing on the 6 January security breach. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day,” Ms Mendoza said.

  • Biden aiming to mend US-Canada ties after tensions of Trump era

    Virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau will kick off ‘an entire week’s worth of Canada’ with range of policies to foster cooperation on Covid-19 and the climate crisis

  • Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streak

    Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ season-high five-game winning streak. Paul George had 30 points before exiting with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards’ subs 58-29.

  • COVAX delivers its first vaccine shots with shipment to Ghana

    The World Health Organization's global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX delivered its first COVID-19 shots on Wednesday, as the race to inoculate the world's poorest people and tame the pandemic accelerates. Almost a year after the WHO described the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana's capital Accra. Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nations children's agency UNICEF described the vaccines' arrival as a "momentous" step.

  • Teen Accused of Killing Disabled Sister as Parents Slept

    Facebook/Lancaster County District AttorneyA Pennsylvania teenager is facing charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her wheelchair bound older sister—then hysterically calling 911 to confess to the crime.Claire Elaina Miller, 14, has been charged with homicide after calling authorities on Feb. 22 to admit she stabbed her older sister, 19-year-old Helen Miller, while her parents were asleep, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. The elder Miller, who had cerebral palsy, died from a stab wound to her neck.“I stabbed my sister,” Miller repeatedly told police when they arrived at the house. Since Miller is being charged as an adult, she was denied bail during a Monday arraignment.According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, the Manheim Township Police Department arrived at the home just after 1 a.m. to find Miller, a ninth-grader at a local private school, standing in front of the house close to “what appeared to be blood on the snow near the driveway.”“Miller appeared to be attempting to wash her hands in the snow,” the affidavit states, adding that the teenager also had blood on her pants.Police say Miller directed them into her older sister’s bedroom, where Helen was found with a “pillow with blood stains” over her face. One of the officers removed the pillow and “found a large knife in Helen’s neck, just above her chest.”“Helen was lying on her back with her hands up near her head,” the affidavit states, adding that there was a “large amount of blood” pooled near her chest and bed. Lifesaving measures were “unsuccessful” and she was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office released an autopsy report confirming Helen Miller died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities also confirmed to The Daily Beast that the 19-year-old had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair.Police say the girls’ parents were asleep during the incident that has sent shockwaves through the small Pennsylvania community about 75 miles west of Philadelphia.`“When I heard about this I was almost instantly upset about it myself over the details that had been related to me,” Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski told WHTM. “I don’t know that I have ever been a part of something that is quite as sad as this.”Prosecutors and police, however, have not offered any details about a motive. An attorney for Miller did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.“The investigators are going to be asking those types of questions, conducting those interviews of everybody that was involved, and trying to determine a timeline [for what] would have led to this awful event,” Rudzinski said.Lancaster Country Day School officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that Miller was a ninth-grade student at the school of about 550 students. “As a tight-knit school community, we are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic event and are focused on supporting one another,” a school spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the Manheim Township School District confirmed that Helen Miller received educational services from a school within the district.“We were so saddened to learn of Helen’s tragic and unexpected passing,” the district said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Miller family. This is a devastating tragedy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.