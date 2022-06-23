Japan to End Financing of Key Coal Projects Under Climate Pledge

Shoko Oda and Ryotaro Nakamaru
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan will withdraw financing for key coal-fired power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia under efforts aimed at accelerating a global phase-out of the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Asia’s second-largest economy will stop providing government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move comes days ahead of a meeting of Group of Seven nations, which agreed last year to stop international financing of coal projects. Japan initially opposed that move, and while it subsequently tightened conditions for overseas coal projects, it has faced sharp criticism over its support for new developments under certain condition.

Japan accounted for more than half of the $6.6 billion of coal support from G-7 countries in 2019, according to Bloomberg NEF.

Read more: Coal’s Stigma Imperils Japan Projects as Contractors Bow Out

Bangladesh now plans to build a liquefied natural gas-powered plant for the Matarbari project, connected with an LNG terminal, The Daily Star reported citing Bangladesh state minister Nasrul Hamid.

Japanese companies are also withdrawing from the coal sector amid scrutiny from activist investors. Sumitomo Corp. and Toshiba Corp. have both indicated they won’t take new orders for coal-fired projects, while commercial banks have also made similar pledges.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech war: Shenzhen recruits Japanese semiconductor heavyweight as China moves to challenge US, Korean dominance in memory chips

    A newly created chip start-up owned by the Shenzhen government has recruited a Japanese semiconductor industry heavyweight in the latest sign of China's ambition to take a bigger share of the global DRAM market dominated by US and South Korean players. Shenzhen SwaySure Technology, incorporated in March 2022 as part of the southern Chinese city's plan to become a semiconductor hub, last week named 74-year-old Yukio Sakamoto, former chief executive of Japanese DRAM maker Elpida Memory and more re

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2022 to 2025

    Strong fundamentals and historical precedent suggest Cardano should stage a ferocious comeback when global economic conditions improve.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Bear Market Rally From a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 has had a major bounce during the trading session on Tuesday, as traders came back from the Juneteenth holiday. However, this is nothing more than a bear market rally.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue the Uptrend

    Crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have seen a continuation of the longer-term uptrend.

  • A muted Chinese shopping festival signals bleak times ahead for retailers

    This year, for China's major "618" shopping festival, JD. com, a leading Chinese e-commerce site, saw its slowest sales growth ever. Amidst rising unemployment and China's zero-covid policy, consumers aren't spending.

  • Chinese Developer Accepts Wheat, Garlic as Payment to Woo Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s property slump persists, one developer is trying to entice farmers to buy homes by accepting their crops as payment. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskCentral China

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day — here are the main reasons for that

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 — the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • With sky-high gas prices, dealers suddenly have more of these types of vehicles to sell

    Yes, there's low inventory all around, but dealers ended May with a relatively more stock of full-size SUVs, full-size pickups and high-end luxury cars.

  • T-Mobile's latest perks starting Tuesday: 25 cents off a gallon of gas, free streaming on flights

    Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced new perks for customers, including deeper gas discounts and free connectivity and streaming on flights.

  • Piedmont Lithium looks abroad amid North Carolina uncertainty

    Piedmont Lithium Inc's first steps toward securing lithium supplies will be in Quebec or Ghana, not the United States, as an intensifying North Carolina regulatory review delays the miner's goal of anchoring America's electric vehicle battery renaissance. The delay has forced Piedmont to expand its strategy beyond its proposed North Carolina mine - a project it has touted as the best way to help secure American energy independence, but one that now faces a regulatory quagmire - and fund mines abroad. "We think two of our projects will happen faster than our Carolina Lithium project: Quebec and Ghana," said Chief Executive Keith Phillips.

  • Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ in tangle with oil executive

    President Biden called the chief executive of oil giant Chevron “mildly sensitive” after he wrote a letter to the president accusing the Biden administration of vilifying the oil and gas industry over high prices. Biden made the comments in an exchange with reporters Tuesday afternoon when asked about the letter penned by Chevron CEO Michael…

  • Africa’s industrialization hinges on fixing logistics

    The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to open up the continent’s market of 1.2 billion people, and improve the circumstances that currently keep intra-Africa trade around 17%, versus 68% in Europe, 59% in Asia, and 55% in America. Industrialization is the next necessary step, and the key to improved industrialization is improved logistics. The session on how the health crisis is revolutionizing African logistics featured speakers like Ahmed Bennis, group business development director at Tanger Med in Morocco, Africa’s biggest port complex; and Portia Derby, CEO of Transnet, one of the continent’s largest rail, port, and pipeline companies.

  • Volkswagen CEO says the shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough and car plants could be at risk

    VW boss Herbert Diess said the German carmaker was preparing for the possibility of a disruption to Russian gas.

  • Airbus-Qatar jet dispute: Inside the hangar

    STORY: Sitting idle in Qatar's capital Doha, these two Airbus 350 jets look like any other long-haul jetliners.But they are are among 23 grounded A350s at the center of a legal dispute between Airbus and Qatar's national carrier.Last year, Qatar Airways launched legal action against the European plane maker at London's High Court, arguing that the planes were not safe to fly - something Airbus strongly denies.Reuters journalists obtained a rare on-site visit to view the planes for themselves.They found what appeared to be evidence of damage to the surface of parts of the wings, tail and hull.In some areas including on the curved wingtips, the protective lightning mesh that sits between the hull and the paint appeared exposed and corroded.In other parts it appeared to be missing, leaving areas of the composite hull exposed.Reuters requested the site visit on the sidelines of an airline industry meeting in Doha this week.At the event, the CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker said the dispute with Airbus was far from over:"On the personal level I am friends with everybody but when it comes to an issue with my company, then it's a different story. If things were settled, we would not be still waiting for the trial to happen next year.”Airbus acknowledges quality flaws to the A350s, but denies they pose any safety risk.European regulators have also declared the aircraft safe.Qatar Airways, supported by its own national regulator, has argued this can't be known until further analysis, and it is refusing to take more of the planes.The dispute has riveted the intensely private global jet industry. Unless there is a settlement first, the two sides are heading towards a rare court clash next year - with the eyes of the rest of the industry on how it plays out .

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Negotiates With the US for Golden Pass Project

    The Golden Pass LNG expansion project is on schedule, but ExxonMobil (XOM) is seeking approval to start up before the due date.

  • Oil falls around 3% as investors eye U.S. Fed rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled around 3% on Wednesday as investors worried that rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could push the U.S. economy into recession, dampening demand for fuel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $3.33, or 3%, to settle at $106.19 a barrel. Oil prices pared losses, however, during the session after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged an "overarching focus" on bringing down inflation and reiterated that ongoing increases in the central bank's policy rate would be appropriate, with the pace depending on the economic outlook.