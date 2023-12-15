Japan escalates pressure on Russia with stringent sanctions, targets 60 international companies

Japan announced an extension of sanctions in response to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine on Dec. 15, adding several companies and other organizations from Russia and other countries to the list, news agency France 24 reported.

The sanctions target 57 organizations in Russia and six in other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

The new sanctions will take effect on Dec. 22 for Russian organizations and Dec. 27 for companies in other countries. In total, Japan has already imposed sanctions on 494 Russian, 27 Belarusian, and six organizations in other countries.

Additionally, Japan had previously frozen assets of Russian citizens and banned the export of goods to Russian military organizations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

EU leaders also agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia on Dec. 14. The European Union will also attempt to coordinate another package of sanctions against Russia by the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, along with the European Commission, presented proposals for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia to EU member states on Nov. 5.

The 12th package of sanctions could impact trade with Russia to the tune of approximately $5.3 billion, news agency Bloomberg has reported.

On Dec. 6, the G7 state leaders approved the expansion of Russian sanctions and the imposition of a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia starting in January of the next year.

