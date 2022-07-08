Shinzo Abe: Killing of Japan's ex-PM described as 'barbaric'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yvette Tan - BBC News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died in hospital after he was shot at a political campaign event, say local media.

Mr Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech in the southern city of Nara on Friday morning.

He immediately collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital. Pictures taken at the scene showed him bleeding.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

In an emotional press conference earlier, prime minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, saying: "It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated."

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency had earlier confirmed that Mr Abe had a bullet wound on the right of his neck, and also suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest.

It is unclear if both shots hit him, or if a bullet hit him on the neck and travelled elsewhere.

Mr Abe was said to be conscious and responsive in the minutes after the attack, but the 67-year-old's situation later deteriorated and he had to receive a blood transfusion in hospital, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses see man with large gun

Mr Abe was giving a stump speech for a political candidate in Nara at a road junction when the attack happened.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a man carrying what they described as a large gun and firing twice at Mr Abe from behind.

Security officers detained the attacker, who made no attempt to run, and seized his weapon which was reportedly a handmade gun.

The suspect has been identified as Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami. Local media reports say he is believed to be a former member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan's equivalent of a navy.

Mr Abe's speech came as part of a campaign for his former party, the Liberal Democratic Party, as upper house elections in Japan are due to take place later this week.

Ministers across the country were later told to return to Tokyo immediately, according to local reports.

On Japanese social media, the hashtag "We want democracy, not violence" was trending, with many social media users expressing their horror and disgust towards the incident.

Analysis box by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Japan correspondent
Analysis box by Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, Japan correspondent

The first question many people will be asking is what was the gun used and how did the shooter get hold of it?

The answer appears to be that he may have built it himself. Photographs taken as the suspect was being apprehended show what looks like an improvised, or homemade, double-barrelled shotgun.

Gun violence is very rare in Japan, and guns are extremely difficult to own. Political violence is also extremely rare.

Mr Abe did have a team of security police with him. But it appears the shooter was still able to get to within a few metres of Mr Abe without any sort of check, or barrier.

The shooting of such a prominent figure is profoundly shocking in a country that prides itself on being so safe.

Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for a year and then again from 2012 to 2020, before stepping down citing health reasons.

He later revealed that he had suffered a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.

While he was in office, he pushed hawkish policies on defence and foreign policy, and has long sought to amend Japan's pacifist post-war constitution.

He also pushed for an economic policy that came to be known as "Abenomics", built on monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms.

He was succeeded by his close party ally Yoshihide Suga, who was later replaced by Fumio Kishida.

A general view shows workers at the scene after an attack on Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji station square in Nara on July 8
Workers at the scene after an attack on Mr Abe at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji station square

'Despicable attack'

Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, where handguns are banned - and incidents of political violence are almost unheard of.

In 2014, there were just six incidents of gun deaths in Japan, as compared to 33,599 in the US. People have to undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun - and even then, only shotguns and air rifles are allowed.

Prominent voices across the world have been quick to condemn the incident, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it a "despicable attack".

The US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, said Mr Abe had been an "outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the US", adding that the US was "praying" for his well-being.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said his country was shocked by the attack and hoped for Mr Abe's speedy recovery.

He added that "this unexpected incident should not be associated with Sino-Japanese relations" and had no comment when asked about Chinese social media reaction.

Comments gloating over the attack on Mr Abe have dominated Chinese social media, and have also surfaced on Korean platforms.

China and South Korea have historically complicated and fraught relationships with Japan. Mr Abe, known for his military hawkishness, was unpopular with citizens of both countries during his term in office.

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

    Footage shows former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaking at a campaign event that was interrupted by two loud bangs. Mr. Abe, the country's longest-serving leader, was critically wounded in the attack, according to authorities. Photo: Toshiharu Otani/AFP/Getty Images

  • China Says It’s ‘Shocked’ by Abe Attack, Hopes for Fast Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it was “shocked” by the attack on former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe, adding that the incident shouldn’t affect ties between the two Asian powers.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Index Futures Slide With Jobs Report in Focus: Markets Wra

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Dies Following Shooting, Public Broadcaster Says

    Former Japanese&nbsp;Prime Minister&nbsp;Shinzo Abe&nbsp;died on Friday after&nbsp;being shot&nbsp;while giving a campaign speech on a street in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported,

  • Political leaders react to the shooting and death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Abe's assassination shocked world leaders, who described the former prime minister as an outstanding long-time leader of Japan.

  • Fatal shooting of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

    Friday's shocking assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world's safest country stunned the world and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it an “act of terrorism" and Spain slamming the “cowardly attack." Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe in 'severe condition' after being shot with handmade gun

    Japan's Shinzo Abe in 'severe condition' after being shot with handmade gun

  • How Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

    Top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello took the mound for his MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Rays. Here's how he performed in front of the Fenway Park crowd.

  • Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

    The granite monument in the US state of Georgia was seen as satanic by some people.

  • Lights out on Nittosha matchbooks prompts nostalgia in Japan

    Matches are more than just matches at century-old Nittosha. Nittosha, which employs 130 people, is a testament to the hard work and dedication at small and medium-size companies that are the backbones of large economies, including the U.S. and Japan. Nittosha Co. speaks of an era when quaint, colorful “book matches” served as fashionable yet subtle advertisements, given out free at bars, restaurants and hotels.

  • Former Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in Custody

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was unconscious and unresponsive after he was apparently shot in the chest during a political event in the western city of Nara on Friday, national broadcaster NHK and local media reports said.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Wal

  • Blatter, Platini arrive for corruption trial verdict

    STORY: Arriving at the court before the verdict was announced, Blatter proclaimed his innocence: “Sure, I am innocent in this case. I am not innocent in my life, but in this case I am innocent."Blatter, a Swiss who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.Platini, a former France national team captain and manager who went on to become the UEFA president, was also acquitted of fraud.The two, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, had denied the charges against them.Prosecutors had accused Blatter and Platini, of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay the Frenchman 2 million Swiss francs ($2.06 million) in 2011.

  • Japanese PM Fumio Kishida calls shooting 'barbaric'

    In a press conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida strongly condemned the shooting that left former prime minister Shinzo Abe in critical condition on July 8.

  • Nadhim Zahawi deletes tweet mistakenly claiming Japan's Shinzo Abe has died

    Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Mr Abe is still alive.

  • Shinzo Abe, Former Japanese Prime Minister, Dies After Being Shot

    Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, died after being shot twice while giving a campaign speech, sending shock waves through the political establishment and a country unaccustomed to gun violence.

  • Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe in hospital after being shot

    STORY: EDITORS NOTE: ONE STILL FROM THE SCENE IN THE EDIT SHOWS BLOOD.This was the scene after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while delivering a speech in the city of Nara.That's according to a government spokesperson and public broadcaster NHK.The network said 67-year-old Abe was airlifted to hospital and appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, after being initially conscious and responsive.His current condition is unknown.A photograph from local media showed Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, with blood on his white shirt. One reporter on the scene said two consecutive bangs could be heard during Abe's speech.Local media reported he had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently in the neck.Local media also reported that authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man.Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.Abe was reportedly making a stump speech outside a train station ahead of Sunday's upper house election, where analysts say Abe's protege and current prime minister Fumio Kishida hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.Local media reported Kishida suspended his election campaign after the shooting and was returning to the capital Tokyo.Japan's government said there were no plans to postpone Sunday's election.Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, controlling one of its major factions.

  • Shinzo Abe: Former Japanese PM dies after shooting

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot at a campaign event on Friday.

  • Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Collapses in Nara, Shots Heard, NHK Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity, broadcaster NHK reports.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNHK report

  • Cameron Norrie: 'Our neighbour had a gun put to his head – this wasn't the place to bring up kids'

    Britain’s great Wimbledon hope Cameron Norrie might have grown up South African, were it not for a life-threatening incident involving a gun almost 25 years ago.

  • China COVID monitoring app cuts travel history scrutiny

    China's national authorities are reducing scrutiny of citizens' travel history for COVID-19 monitoring, requiring that a mandatory mobile app shows the previous seven days of travel, down from 14, an adjustment likely to boost domestic tourism. The app, whose name translates to itinerary card, helped authorities to identify whether people visited areas with COVID infections, and to decide whether they should be tested for the virus or possibly placed in quarantine. The reduction in the travel history record quickly became one of the top 20 trending topics on the Weibo social media platform, with more than 180 million reads.

  • World Leaders React to Shooting of Japan’s Ex Leader Shinzo Abe

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders expressed shock at the news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fighting for his life after being shot Friday. Messages calling for his recovery poured in for the political titan who is widely credited with reviving the nation’s economy, and was seen as a close friend by other major democracies.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mort