Japan exports fall as China, U.S. demand weakens

A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·2 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese exports fell much faster than expected in February as U.S. and China-bound shipments weakened, a source of concern for the world's third-largest economy as it tries to prop up growth.

The prospects for a U.S. recovery may ease concerns about the outlook for Japan's economy, however, which is seen slowing in the current quarter due to new COVID curbs that have hit service-sector activity.

Ministry of Finance data out on Wednesday showed Japanese exports fell 4.5% year-on-year in February, hurt by decline in U.S.-bound shipments of automobiles.

"Japan's export growth has probably weakened this quarter, but uptrend remains intact," said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.

"The Chinese economy will resume recovery once a renewed rise in infections fades, and the vaccine rollouts and huge stimulus will give a boost to the U.S. economy, all of which should help accelerate Japan's exports and broader economy in April-June."

It was the first decline in three months, following a 6.4% gain in January. It was also much bigger than a 0.8% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

By region, exports to China rose 3.4% in the year to February, led by chip-making equipment, nonferrous metals and plastic, slowing sharply from a 37.5% gain in the prior month due partly to the Lunar New Year holidays that fell in February.

U.S.-bound shipments, another key export market for Japanese goods, declined 14.0% year-on-year in February, dragged down by automobiles, airplane parts and motors, after a 4.8% drop in the prior month and posting a fourth straight month of declines.

Exports to Asia, which accounts for more than half of Japan's overall shipments, fell 0.8% in the year to February, while those to European Union declined 3.3%, the data showed.

The trade data comes on the eve of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy review at which it may phase out a numerical target for its risky asset buying, underscoring the rising cost of prolonged easing under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stimulus.

It also follows the Reuters Tankan poll that found Japanese manufacturers grew more upbeat about a gradual recovery though worries about COVID impact lingered.

Imports rose 11.8% in the year to February, roughly matching the median estimate, following a 9.5% drop in the prior month and bringing a trade surplus of 217.4 billion yen ($2 billion).

Imports marked the first annual gain in 22 months due to a pick-up in domestic demand, restocking of inventory and rises in crude oil and resources prices.

($1 = 109.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s shelving of AstraZeneca shot delays further its troubled vaccination campaigns

    Most medicine regulators have advised against the temporary ban, which will delay the already-slow vaccination campaigns on the continent.

  • Halting AstraZeneca vaccine could do more harm than good, COVID expert warns

    Germany, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland are the latest countries to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID jab.

  • AstraZeneca to supply U.S. with extra 500,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody-based cocktail

    AZD7442 is being evaluated for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in late-stage trials in more than 9,000 participants around the world.

  • Concerns mount that new Hong Kong law on patriotic oaths could trap judges

    A proposed new law that tightens patriotic loyalty tests for Hong Kong politicians could also ensnare the city's judges, further threatening its vaunted judicial independence, say legal scholars, lawyers and diplomats. They warn that the so-called "negative list" - which proscribes unpatriotic acts - under the oath-taking bill is far too vague and could put judges under intense pressure if their rulings and judgments are viewed as challenging the government. The bill, launched last month and due to be debated in the city's legislature this week, is part of a new drive by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to ensure only "patriots" govern the city.

  • China Should Outsource Production to Hollywood, Says ‘Detective Chinatown’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Despite the ongoing trade war and frostier than ever ties between China and the U.S., “Detective Chinatown 3” producer and financier Shawn Yue (aka Yue Xiang) is still betting on collaboration in the film industry — though perhaps not in the way you’d expect. Chinese production budgets and visual ambitions have lately begun to outgrow […]

  • Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

    In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

  • Boris Johnson said UK should 'ignore' the coronavirus, before it became one of the worst hit countries in the world

    Boris Johnson was heard by colleagues saying that the UK should just ignore the coronavirus and it would go away.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Libya profile - Timeline

    A chronology of key events in Libya's history, from the 7th century BC to the present day.

  • Oscar nominations packed with firsts, but no clear best picture favorite

    Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led a diverse field of Oscar nominations on Monday packed with historic firsts but with no clear front-runner for the highest honors in the movie industry. "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

  • Miller's OT goal is the winner as Canucks beat Senators 3-2

    J.T Miller scored in overtime and Thatcher Demko made 44 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Monday night. Miller beat a defenseman and then deked Joey Daccord before scoring the winner 1:40 into overtime. Jayce Hawryluk and Tanner Pearson scored in regulation for Vancouver.

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Biden tells Central American migrants: "Don't come over"

    President Biden during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States, adding, "I can say quite clearly: Don't come over."Why it matters: The Biden administration is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis at the southern border, with the country on-pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Asked if his administration should have anticipated a surge of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S., Biden said: "First of all, there was a surge in the last two years," though he acknowledged that this one "could be" worse.The big picture: The Biden administration reopened an overflow shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas for unaccompanied migrant children and plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to house up to 3,000 migrant teenagers, according to AP.The president said he opposes reopening a controversial child migrant shelter in Florida that's been run by a for-profit company, people familiar with the matter told Axios. Axios previously reported that Biden was briefed on the need for 20,000 additional beds to shelter the children expected to arrive at the border this year.Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for refusing to call the surge a "crisis" and for ending Trump-era policies that they believe would have prevented the uptick in migrant children crossing the U.S. border.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsSen. Sheldon Whitehouse says FBI's Brett Kavanaugh investigation may have been 'fake'The GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • Chess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

    Fans of The Queen's Gambit will get a kick out of Monday's match between Norway's Magnus Carlsen and the United States' Hikaru Nakamura at the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The game between the grandmasters started with Carlsen moving his king's pawn up to e4, a popular first move; Nakamura mirrored it. But it was then that things got silly: Carlsen next moved his king up to where the pawn had been, an opening known as the Bongcloud Attack, and "one of chess' worst possible opening moves," Vice reports. "Don't do this!" one of the commentators watching the match blurted. When Nakamura saw his opponent's move, though, he burst into laughter — and mimicked it. Both Carlsen and Nakamura had already qualified for the next stage of the tournament, and their Bongcloud game, which was just for laughs, ended in a draw. You can review the game at Chess24. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeSen. Sheldon Whitehouse says FBI's Brett Kavanaugh investigation may have been 'fake'

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • A Broward school mourns after plane crashes into teacher aide’s SUV and kills her son

    Students and teachers at Hollywood Hills Elementary School are mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy whose mother is a beloved teacher’s aide at the school, according to the head of the Broward Teachers Union.