Japan eyes tighter curbs to counter cyberattacks

Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will consider imposing tighter curbs on companies in security-sensitive sectors that procure overseas software as part of efforts to ramp up steps to counter cyberattacks, according to a proposal by a key panel released on Tuesday.

The move would be part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's initiative to defend Japan's economic security mainly against China, such as by preventing leaks of sensitive technology and building more resilient supply chains.

In the proposal, the panel called for crafting legislation that allows the government to order companies to provide advance information when updating software or procuring new equipment, and vet purchases that could put Japan at risk of cyberattacks.

The regulation would target companies in industries critical to national security such as energy, water supply, information technology, finance and transportation, the proposal said.

"Due to rapid digitalisation in today's world, almost all areas of economic activity including those involving critical infrastructure are targets of cyberattacks," the panel said, in explaining the need for fresh legislation.

"It's important to ensure any regulation does not excessively restrict business activity," it said.

The proposal by the panel of academics will serve as a platform for legislation the government will submit to parliament later this month.

Advanced economies, including the United States and Japan, have faced several major cyberattacks recently including those with ties to Russia and China.

Japan is under pressure to follow in the footsteps of the United States in boosting counter-measures against cyberattacks and compete with Beijing's growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras.

Aside from domestic efforts, Tokyo is coordinating with its allies to help Asia boost resilience against risks to economic security, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told Reuters.

"Japan is working with the United States and Australia to support the creation of trustworthy communication infrastructure in Asia, mainly through funding aid via state-owned financial institutions," Kanda said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Teladoc Stock a Buy Now?

    With Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock price down by more than 70% over the past 12 months, shareholders are likely to be searching hard for any reasons for optimism. People who subscribe to it can book remote visits with the clinicians contracted by the company. Beyond its individual customers, Teladoc's clientele also includes health insurers, healthcare systems, and employers looking to beef up their healthcare offerings for employees.

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $512.86, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day.

  • EU to blacklist five members of Mali's junta, diplomats say

    The European Union has agreed to impose travel bans and asset freezes on five members of Mali's junta after the military rulers went back on an agreement to organise elections in February, three diplomats said. The measures, which have political support of all 27 EU governments and should take effect later this month, follow a raft of restrictions against Mali by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states that has condemned the transitional military government's attempts to extend its rule. The bloc is struggling to stabilise the broader Sahel region after a series of coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso, despite military support, high-level political attention and development aid.

  • Analysts eye UPS automation efforts to offset increased wage costs

    Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world's biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS's largest customer and a growing delivery rival.

  • Trump directly involved in plans to seize voting machines -reports

    Then-President Donald Trump was directly involved in efforts to use national security agencies to seize voting machines after his 2020 election loss, pressing his lawyer to make queries as advisers drafted two versions of a related executive order, media reports said. The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Trump directed Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to determine whether it could legally take control of voting machines in key swing states. That effort came amid two previously reported attempts to seize the machines: Trump's outside advisers pressing to have the Defense Department confiscate them and Trump asking Attorney General Bill Barr whether the Justice Department could take them.

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • National Archives receives Trump records that were ripped apart, taped back together: report

    Some of the Trump White House documents that were handed over to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 by the National Archives and Records Administration were reportedly torn up and taped back together.Three sources familiar with the records told The Washington Post about the state of the administration documents, which the National Archives confirmed to the newspaper. In a statement to The Post, the National Archives said that documents turned...

  • Donald Trump told Rudy Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security to see if it could take control of voting machines: NYT report

    Trump asked Giuliani to call DHS after he rejected a proposal that originated with retired Army Col. Phil Waldron to use the Pentagon for the plan.

  • AOC asks whether public-housing residents should seek warmth on Sen. Joe Manchin's 'yacht' after the senator declared Biden's spending plan 'dead'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin for reiterating his opposition to the centerpiece of the Democratic agenda.

  • Nazis Rally In Florida, DeSantis Spox Falsely Blames Dem 'Stunt'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.

  • Michigan candidates encourage poll watchers to bring guns, unplug machines

    Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, appeared alongside Mike Detmer, also a Republican who is running for the state senate, encouraged poll workers to unplug machines if they see something they don't like and come armed.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Raskin says Trump "said the criminal part out loud"

    Raskin said on "Red & Blue" that he expected Ivanka Trump to speak to the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Parson eaten by his pet monster: Missouri health director out for being pro-vaccine

    What public health official who believes in public health would even want the job now? | Editorial

  • Like a bully in the schoolyard, Fox News sets its sights on the anti-work movement

    Host Jesse Watters wasted no time in painting the Reddit thread’s moderator as a clumsy, ‘lazy’ caricature Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewing Doreen Ford, the longest serving moderator on Reddit's /r/antiwork on 26 January 2022. Photograph: Fox News In 2013, the subreddit r/antiwork was born. “Unemployment for all, not just the rich!” read its tagline. America was experiencing a mood change at that time. Occupy: The Movie had just hit theaters, lodging the eponymous movement in the nationa

  • How an air-to-air victory by Navy F-14 fighter jets became a headache for the Pentagon

    In January 1989, two US Navy F-14s shot down two Libyan MiG-23s, but their aerial victory over the Mediterranean soon became a headache at home.

  • Miami Herald Shreds GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Failure To Condemn Nazi Rally

    "Say they are abhorrent. Say they are despicable. Say they have no part in this society or this state. But no," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 1, 2022

    Readers share their views on police and gun control views; the state of the United States; care at St. Lucie Medical Center; and Democrats' game plan

  • Pence’s Right-Hand Man Reportedly Dished to the Jan. 6 Committee

    CNN reported on Monday that Marc Short, the former vice president's chief of staff, gave "lengthy" testimony to the panel last week

  • Trump under fire over Tennessee primary nod

    Former President Trump is under fire - including from some of his most ardent supporters - for his preliminary endorsement of a former State Department spokesperson over a steadfast ally in a Tennessee congressional primary.In an unexpected move last week, Trump threw his support behind Morgan Ortagus, who served as a spokesperson for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and hasn't yet announced a bid to represent Tennessee's 5th Congressional...